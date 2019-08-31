You are here

Fire, tear gas and petrol bombs as Hong Kong engulfed by chaos

A demonstrator stands next to a burning barricade during a protest in Hong Kong, China August 31, 2019. (Reuters)
Smoke billows from a barricade that protesters set on fire in the Wan Chai district in Hong Kong on August 31, 2019. (AFP)
A protestor fetches an exploded tear gas shell, as blue-colored water is fired from water cannons in Hong Kong as police ready for possible confrontations near the Chinese government's main office or elsewhere in the city. (AP)
AFP

  • But large crowds, many in their signature black T-shirts and under a colorful canopy of umbrellas, snaked through Hong Kong
  • Police fired a water cannon and rounds of tear gas to disperse protesters
AFP

HONG KONG: Chaos engulfed the heart of Hong Kong on Saturday night as police fired tear gas and water cannon at protesters who set large fires and threw petrol bombs, defying a ban on rallying - and mounting threats from China - to take to the streets for a 13th straight weekend.
Police had banned the demonstration on security grounds and on Friday arrested several key activists and legislators in a dragnet on pro-democracy figures.
But on Saturday afternoon, tens of thousands of protesters - many in their signature black T-shirts and under a colourful canopy of umbrellas - defied the order and marched through Hong Kong island chanting "reclaim Hong Kong, revolution of our times".
As evening fell, violence ricocheted through the city's commercial centre, with a minority of hardcore protesters unleashing a barrage of petrol bombs and rocks at riot police.
Thick, black smoke swirled from a large fire started by masked demonstrators at a barricade on a major thoroughfare, close to Hong Kong police headquarters.
The fire was extinguished, as demonstrators were pressed into the neon-lit shopping hub of Causeway Bay, under a hail of tear gas and sporadic firing of rubber bullets.
Police made numerous arrests as the night deepened into a cat-and-mouse chase across the city and protesters spread out.
Ryan, a 19-year-old protester, needed first aid after he was hit by what he believed to be a rubber bullet.
"I needed an ice pack for the wound," Ryan told AFP. "But I feel ok, think I will continue the fight tonight," he said.
The months-long protests were sparked by an attempt by Hong Kong's Beijing-backed government to pass a bill which would have allowed extradition to China.
But they have expanded into a wider pro-democracy push and a rejection of attempts by Beijing to curtail the freedoms of the semi-autonomous territory.
Earlier on Saturday, police fired a water cannon and rounds of tear gas to disperse protesters massed in front of the city's parliament, known as the Legislative Council (LegCo), which was stormed in July during the early days of the protest movement.
"Peaceful protest doesn't work," 22-year-old demonstrator Stone told AFP, giving one name.
As protesters streamed into the metro, graffiti on a pillar inside a nearby metro station read: "We shall never surrender."
Xinhua, Beijing's state media service, posted a video on Twitter late Saturday of armed Chinese riot police holding "anti-riot drills in Shenzhen", a city which borders Hong Kong.
It was the latest salvo in a campaign of intimidation aimed at protesters in the southern territory.
Beijing has also unleashed a mix of propaganda and economic muscle in an attempt to constrict the movement, which it views as a direct challenge to its rule.
Opposition to the extradition bill - now suspended but not permanently withdrawn - has brought much of Hong Kong to the streets, with millions marching peacefully but also groups of radical protesters clashing with police.
Protesters were in a defiant mood throughout Saturday, which marked the fifth anniversary of Beijing's rejection of a call for universal suffrage for Hong Kong that sparked the 79-day "Umbrella Movement" in 2014.
Many demonstrators are determined not to let the new movement fizzle out like the Umbrella protests did.
"It's 'now or never' for Hong Kong," said a 33-year-old accountant who gave her surname as Wong.
"I'm a mother-of-two. They didn't come today but their grandmother did. We're defending the right of assembly for the next generation in Hong Kong."
Hong Kong police said in a statement that "radical protesters" threw "corrosives and petrol bombs" at officers, "posing a serious threat to the safety of everyone".
At least five high-profile activists and three lawmakers were arrested on Friday in a sweep that rights groups said was taken directly from "Beijing's playbook".
Two of the Umbrella Movement's leaders, Joshua Wong and Agnes Chow were among those arrested, charged and bailed for "inciting others to take part in unauthorised assembly".
Police denied the sweep was timed specifically to weaken the weekend's protests.
More than 900 people have been arrested since June in connection to protests.
The European Union's diplomatic chief Federica Mogherini said the developments were "extremely worrying", while US President Donald Trump said his economic pressure on China was forcing Beijing to take a more moderate line on Hong Kong.
The weeks of violence have damaged Hong Kong's reputation for stability and prosperity.
In an attempt to sidestep Saturday's protest ban, crowds earlier sang "Hallelujah" in religious gatherings - which do not require the same stringent permission from authorities.
 

LONDON: Crowds are gathering in London and other major British cities to protest Prime Minister Boris Johnson's suspension of Parliament for part of the period before the Brexit deadline in two months.
Several thousand protesters gathered near Johnson's residence at 10 Downing Street in central London, while others protested in in Belfast, York and others cities to show determination to block a "no deal" Brexit.
The crowds were galvanized by Johnson's decision to shutter Parliament for several weeks when a debate about Brexit plans had been expected.
In London, they chanted: "Boris Johnson, shame on you." Some carried signs saying: "Stop the Coup" in reference to what they say is a move that threatens democracy.
The protests have been organized by the anti-Brexit group Another Europe Is Possible and by Momentum, which is allied with the opposition Labour Party. The group is urging its membership to "occupy bridges and blockade roads."
Organizers say protests are planned in more than 30 locations throughout England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.
Johnson's plan is also being opposed by some in Parliament who plan to introduce legislation this week to try to prevent a disorderly departure from the European Union.
Their task will be made more difficult if Johnson's plan to shut Parliament for part of the time period before the Oct. 31 Brexit deadline is carried out. Johnson's supporters may well be able to delay any proposed legislation from being enacted in time.
The shutdown of Parliament is also being challenged in three separate court cases scheduled to be heard next week.
The prime minister, who helped lead the successful Brexit referendum campaign, says his government is actively pursuing a new deal with EU leaders and claims opposition to his policy will make it harder to wring concessions from Europe.

