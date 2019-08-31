You are here

  • Home
  • Montenegro’s luxury Luštica Bay, a waterfront home away from home
﻿

Montenegro’s luxury Luštica Bay, a waterfront home away from home

Updated 8 sec ago
Arab News

Montenegro’s luxury Luštica Bay, a waterfront home away from home

  • The development will feature more than 1,500 waterfront homes, seven hotels, two marinas and the country’s first-ever golf course
  • A stone’s throw from the UNESCO world heritage Bay of Kotor, Luštica Bay is already home to a bustling community of homeowners
Updated 8 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: With plans for more than 1,500 waterfront homes, seven hotels, two marinas and the country’s first-ever golf course, Montenegro’s partially completed luxury Luštica Bay looks set to be the home away from home for scores of buyers across the Middle East.

Potential buyers and members of the press were treated to a revealing look at the development — fronted by Egypt-born developer Orascom Construction — at an event in London on Thursday night, complete with a showcase of all that the residential and touristic haven has to offer. Thursday’s event also showcased Egyptian jewelry house Dalseen’s refined new collection, inspired by traditional doorways in the country.

Within reach of three major airports and just a stone’s throw from the UNESCO world heritage Bay of Kotor, Luštica Bay is already home to a bustling community of homeowners, as well as the Marina Village boasting a waterfront promenade of shops, restaurants and lifestyle outlets along with its newly opened hotel, The Chedi Luštica Bay.




Luštica Bay. (Supplied) 

Developers are now looking to attract buyers from the Middle East.

“As soon as we saw that FlyDubai launched their new route, we thought, ‘Ok, this is a market we need to look at,’” Nevine Coutry, international marketing advisor, said, referring to the airline’s Dubai- Podgorica route, announced in 2017.




A property with a pool in Luštica Bay. (Supplied) 

“We did have a few buyers from the region prior to the flights… but I think that once we saw that FlyDubai was on board we thought, ‘Ok, it’s time to invest in attracting more buyers.’”

For such a unique project — bordered by rolling hills and the crystal-clear waters of the Adriatic — it should come as no surprise that the Middle East’s discerning buyers are on the radar.

“The project is quite unique in terms of what it has to offer, it’s quite different to the other projects in Montenegro,” Coutry expanded.

“They key selling points are that it’s a sustainable project — it’s the largest greenfield investment in Montenegro, it’s seven million square meters in total and only 10 percent of that (area) will be built. The rest is going to be open green space. What also makes it different is that it’s not just a residential or touristic destination, it’s also a long-term community so we will be developing a school, a hospital, there’s going to be a sports center…  everything you need to be really self-sufficient,” she added.




The interior of an apartment in Luštica Bay. (Supplied) 

Luštica Bay also boasts two marinas offering 225 long and short-term berthing options for sea-lovers. The main marina, launched in 2018, offers accommodation for 176 power and sail boats up to 35 metres in length and a sizeable secondary mooring area for smaller vessels.




The interior of an apartment in Luštica Bay. (Supplied) 

Last year also saw construction begin on the town’s second neighbourhood that will become its new town centre: Centrale. With the highest concentration of commercial, cultural and communal facilities in Luštica Bay, it will be home to a range of apartment types — from studios through to three-bedroom offerings — intermingled throughout the public buildings. It is planned to host a population of 3500 people, with up to 1000 permanent residents.




Last year also saw construction begin on the town’s second neighborhood that will become its new town center: Centrale. (Rendering supplied) 

Investors from the region will likely be buoyed by the country’s citizenship by investment scheme, announced in 2018. The limited-time scheme is set to run for three years and offers individuals the opportunity to obtain Montenegrin nationality, in return for investment in the country’s real estate plus a donation to fund an aspect of its development.

Topics: Montenegro Travel Lustica Bay Orascom Construction Dalseen Jewellry luxury

Jason Derulo, Haifa Beseisso to host Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards in Abu Dhabi

Nickelodeon and the Department of Culture and Tourism in Abu Dhabi have revealed that the inaugural Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards Abu Dhabi 2019 will be hosted by none other than US singer Jason Derulo. (File: AFP)
Updated 41 min 37 sec ago
Arab News

Jason Derulo, Haifa Beseisso to host Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards in Abu Dhabi

Updated 41 min 37 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Nickelodeon and the Department of Culture and Tourism in Abu Dhabi have revealed that the inaugural Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards Abu Dhabi 2019 will be hosted by none other than US singer Jason Derulo and Dubai-based Palestinian YouTube star Haifa Beseisso.

For the first time in Middle East, Abu Dhabi will host the slime-and-surprise-filled event that is loved by kids around the world, featuring performances, “slime” moments and a fun-packed entertainment show.

Aminux, Nora Fatehi and Maritta and Al-Waleed Hallani are the first big names confirmed for the award ceremony, which takes place at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) on Sept. 20. More artists will be announced in the coming weeks in the run up to the show.

“The stature of the lineup of talent we are announcing today underscores the desire of the Department of Culture and Tourism — Abu Dhabi and its partners to establish the UAE capital as a global leader for family-friendly events and as a destination that delivers the best in entertainment and activities to visitors and residents alike,” said Saeed Rashed Al-Saeed, destination marketing director at DCT Abu Dhabi.

“And with even more star names yet to be revealed, the first ever Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards to be held in the Middle East is guaranteed to be an unmissable event, which will no doubt help boost visitor numbers to our emirate.” 

Tracey Grant, vice president content and channels for Viacom International Media Networks Middle East, said: “Nickelodeon is dedicated to putting kids first and the Kids Choice Awards Abu Dhabi are a perfect example of how we deliver on that commitment. We are thrilled to confirm that beloved stars from around the region will be performing at the KCA Abu Dhabi.”

Moroccan singer Aminux is one of the biggest stars on his country’s urban pop scene. 

Fatehi, a Canadian-Moroccan dancer, model, actress and singer will perform her hit songs at the awards. 

Two members of the Lebanese Hallani family musical dynasty will make a special appearance at the awards, with Maritta and Al-Waleed taking to the stage. 

Latest updates

Crowds gather in UK cities to protest Johnson’s Brexit plans
0
Montenegro’s luxury Luštica Bay, a waterfront home away from home
0
Jason Derulo, Haifa Beseisso to host Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards in Abu Dhabi
0
Protesters set large barricade on fire near Hong Kong police HQ
0
Sudan’s ex-president Bashir charged with corruption, holding illicit foreign currency
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.