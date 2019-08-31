You are here

﻿

One dead, nine wounded in Lyon stabbing attack

Police officers look for evidence in front of a pharmacy in Villeurbanne on the outskirts of Lyon, south-eastern France on August 31, 2019, after a knife attack which has left one dead and nine injured. (AFP)
Arab News

  • Victim who died was a 19-year-old man
  • Authorities not ruling out terrorism, but consider suspect likely to be mentally unstable
Arab News

LYON: An assailant in France fatally stabbed one person and injured nine others Saturday outside a subway station near the city of Lyon before police detained him. Authorities said the reason for the attack was unclear.

The detained man claimed to be Afghan but also gave at least two different identities, according to a security official. The attack might have been terrorism-related, the official said, but authorities consider it more likely the suspect was mentally unstable.

The victim who died was a 19-year-old man, and it was unclear if he knew the attacker, according to a local police official.

An AFP journalist at the scene witnessed a body being taken away in an ambulance and traces of blood on the ground.

Last May, a parcel bomb in front of a baker's shop in central Lyon left 14 people slightly injured.

The perpetrator, a young radicalised Algerian, who was arrested three days later, pledged allegiance to Daesh group, according to his confession.

Local police initially launched a manhunt for a second attacker but later determined that the detained man was the main suspect, the security official said.

The national anti-terrorism prosecutor's office has not been asked to participate in the investigation at this stage. An official with the Lyon regional administration said national security forces weren't involved in the search, which includes a few dozen local police officers and a helicopter.

Both officials were not authorized to be publicly named because of French government policy.

France remains on high alert after several deadly Islamic extremist attacks in 2015 and 2016.

(With agencies)

Crowds gather in UK cities to protest Johnson’s Brexit plans

AP

  • The crowds were galvanized by Johnson’s decision to shutter Parliament for several weeks when a debate about Brexit plans had been expected
  • Johnson’s shutdown of Parliament is also being challenged in three separate court cases
AP

LONDON: Crowds are gathering in London and other major British cities to protest Prime Minister Boris Johnson's suspension of Parliament for part of the period before the Brexit deadline in two months.
Several thousand protesters gathered near Johnson's residence at 10 Downing Street in central London, while others protested in in Belfast, York and others cities to show determination to block a "no deal" Brexit.
The crowds were galvanized by Johnson's decision to shutter Parliament for several weeks when a debate about Brexit plans had been expected.
In London, they chanted: "Boris Johnson, shame on you." Some carried signs saying: "Stop the Coup" in reference to what they say is a move that threatens democracy.
The protests have been organized by the anti-Brexit group Another Europe Is Possible and by Momentum, which is allied with the opposition Labour Party. The group is urging its membership to "occupy bridges and blockade roads."
Organizers say protests are planned in more than 30 locations throughout England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.
Johnson's plan is also being opposed by some in Parliament who plan to introduce legislation this week to try to prevent a disorderly departure from the European Union.
Their task will be made more difficult if Johnson's plan to shut Parliament for part of the time period before the Oct. 31 Brexit deadline is carried out. Johnson's supporters may well be able to delay any proposed legislation from being enacted in time.
The shutdown of Parliament is also being challenged in three separate court cases scheduled to be heard next week.
The prime minister, who helped lead the successful Brexit referendum campaign, says his government is actively pursuing a new deal with EU leaders and claims opposition to his policy will make it harder to wring concessions from Europe.

