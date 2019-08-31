You are here

﻿

ECB policymaker sees risks to euro growth, says Brexit a major concern

Anti-Brexit protests have broken out across the UK this week. (Reuters)
Updated 10 sec ago
Reuters

ECB policymaker sees risks to euro growth, says Brexit a major concern

  • De Cos: UK’s withdrawal from the EU “remains a focus of first-order uncertainty for the global economy, especially for the EU
Updated 10 sec ago
Reuters

MADRID: The balance of euro zone growth appears negative, European Central Bank (ECB) policymaker Pablo Hernandez de Cos said on Saturday, citing a disorderly Brexit as a key risk and acknowledging the ECB’s shortcomings in meeting inflation goals.

De Cos said in a speech in La Granda in northern Spain that the UK’s withdrawal from the EU “remains a focus of first-order uncertainty for the global economy, especially for the EU.

“The most recent events, including the decision to suspend the British Parliament by the new prime minister until mid-October, have increased the likelihood of a hard Brexit,” De Cos said.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday he would suspend parliament from mid-September to mid-October ahead of an Oct. 31 Brexit deadline, raising the stakes in the country’s deepest political crisis in decades.

De Cos also mentioned the political situation in Italy, doubts about the intensity of China’s economic slowdown, and vulnerabilities in emerging economies such as Turkey and Argentina as risks.

He added that protectionist measures were among the greatest threats to global activity, in a reference to the trade war between the US and China.

The euro zone barely grew in the second quarter and Germany, the bloc’s power house, may already be in recession as the trade spat, China’s slowdown and Brexit uncertainty reduce export demand and sap confidence in the manufacturing sector.

De Cos added the slide in recent months in the global services sector purchasing managers’ index, which had previously been more robust, indicated a growing risk of a slowdown in global activity.

ECB policymakers are concerned about weak growth, and the minutes of their July 25 meeting showed options on the table include a combination of rate cuts, asset purchases, changes in the guidance on interest rates and possibly support for banks.

De Cos said there was a possibility that low or negative interest rates may have an adverse effect on financial stability and banks.

“It is necessary to closely monitor this issue to determine whether measures that mitigate the adverse effects of low rates on the intermediation capacity of the banking system are necessary.”

He also noted that inflation has persistently undershot the ECB’s target of below but close to 2 percent. In August, euro zone inflation remained low at 1 percent.

“You cannot consider that observed or projected levels of inflation ... are compatible with the ECB mandate,” he said.

Topics: European Central Bank (ECB) Brexit European Union euro zone

Related

0
Business & Economy
Dutch bank ING warns against further ECB money printing
0
Business & Economy
Euro zone banks may get reprieve until 2021 from ECB bad-debt rules

Lebanon’s Jammal Trust Bank defiant after US sanctions shock 

Updated 31 August 2019
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Lebanon’s Jammal Trust Bank defiant after US sanctions shock 

  • The bank was placed on a list issued by the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC)
  • Bank seeks to reassure customers that its funds are operating normally
Updated 31 August 2019
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s Jammal Trust Bank (JTB) sought to reassure customers on Friday after the US Treasury Department placed the lender and its subsidiaries on a sanctions list.

A JTB official said that “the bank and its funds are operating normally and there is no fear for the fate of their money.”

The bank was placed on a list issued by the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC).

The US Treasury Department accused JTB of providing financial and banking services to Hezbollah-owned institutions, including Al-Quard Al-Hassan, the Martyrs’ Foundation (Shahid), and Hezbollah’s Executive Council.

The bank stressed its strict commitment to the rules and regulations of Lebanon’s Central Bank, Banque du Liban, as well as international rules on money laundering and terrorist financing.

The governor of the Banque du Liban, Riad Salameh, said that JTB has a presence in the Lebanese Central Bank and that all legitimate deposits are guaranteed at the time of their maturity.

Prof. Jassem Ajaka, an economic and strategic expert, said that JTB is one of Lebanon’s microfinance institutions in terms of size and spread. Ajaka added that the recent US decision may be related to the detection of “suspicious operations” in 2005 and 2006 linked to JTB accounts.

The Association of Banks in Lebanon (ABL) regretted the decision to place JTB on the sanctions list, stressing that “this measure will not affect the banking sector in any way.”

ABL reassured depositors that their funds are safe with JTB, highlighting that “the Banque du Liban is capable of taking all necessary measures to address the situation.”

The banking sector is capable of absorbing the repercussions of the decision against JTB and securing the funds of depositors and rights holders.

Ali Hassan Khalil, Lebanese finance minister

Finance Minister Ali Hassan Khalil said that the banking sector is capable of absorbing the repercussions of the decision against JTB and securing the funds of depositors and rights holders.

Economist Violette Balaa said that the US decision is designed to cut off funding for Hezbollah. She said: “It is true that JTB is a small bank in Lebanon, but it was suspected of dealing with sanctioned institutions.”

Balaa said that this decision will not disturb the banking situation in Lebanon, highlighting that the sector had previously faced a similar crisis affecting Al-Madina Bank, which continued to operate at the time.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that JTB has a longstanding relationship with a major Hezbollah financial entity.

He said that JTB’s misconduct undermines the integrity of the Lebanese financial system.

Marshall Billingslea, the assistant secretary for terrorist financing in the US Department of the Treasury, said: “JTB is a primary Hezbollah banker in Lebanon, with a long and continuing history of providing an array of financial services to the terror group. JTB has tried to conceal its relationships with numerous front companies for the US-designated Martyrs Foundation.

“The malfeasance within JTB runs to the core. Hezbollah’s Member of Parliament, Amin Sherri, who engages in criminal behavior on behalf of Hezbollah, openly coordinates Hezbollah’s financial activities at the bank with its management.”

Billingslea called on the Banque du Liban to “take the appropriate steps to freeze, close, and liquidate JTB while resolving its legitimate outstanding debts to innocent account holders.”

Topics: Lebanon US sanctions Lebanon’s Jammal Trust Bank JTB Jammal Trust Bank Beirut

Related

Update 0
Middle-East
US Treasury sanctions Lebanon’s Jammal Trust Bank for Hezbollah support
0
Middle-East
Lebanese and Iraqi authorities bust fraud ‘mafia’ that targeted Beirut bank

Latest updates

Lebanese protest outside Canadian embassy
0
Exclusive: Saudi Human Rights Commision to modernize, be granted more powers, say sources 
0
One dead, nine wounded in Lyon stabbing attack
0
Crowds gather in UK cities to protest Johnson’s Brexit plans
0
Montenegro’s luxury Luštica Bay, a waterfront home away from home
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.