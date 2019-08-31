You are here

United grounds Boeing Max until mid-December

Boeing 737 MAX aircraft remain grounded after two serious accidents this year involving the model claimed the lives of 346 people. (Reuters)
  • Carrier expected to have 27 Max jets by end of September and 30 by 2020
NEW YORK: United Airlines is again delaying the expected return date for its grounded Boeing 737 Max jets.

The airline said that it has removed the Max from its schedule until Dec. 19, six weeks longer than previously planned.

United owns 14 Max jets, which have been grounded since March after the second of two accidents that together killed 346 people.

Taking the Max out of the schedule reduces United’s risk of alienating customers by canceling flights close to departure if the plane does not return to service as quickly as Boeing hopes.

United’s announcement means it could be flying the Max the week before the December holidays — a period when heavy travel and bad weather can harm operations. Southwest Airlines is delaying its use of the plane until early January.

Robert Mann, an aviation consultant and former airline executive, said United’s timing is possible if computer-based training for pilots and some “confidence-inspiring” demonstration flights can be wrapped up in November.

With each passing month, the loss of the Max results in more flights being dropped from United’s schedule — from 70 a day in September to 96 a day for most of December — because it’s not getting any new deliveries either.

United expected to have 27 Max jets by the end of September and 30 by the end of the year. The Chicago-based carrier has nearly 800 planes in its fleet.

Airlines have not been able to quickly replace the missing planes, so they are cutting back on growth — or in the case of Southwest, actually shrinking.

Boeing is working to fix flight-control software implicated in crashes off the coast of Indonesia and in Ethiopia, and solve another problem that Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) test pilots discovered in June.

The company has shown its changes to the FAA over the past few months and expects to formally submit a recertification package in September. CEO Dennis Muilenburg predicted last month that the plane will return to service early in the fourth quarter.

Boeing’s 737 assembly plant near Seattle is still running but at a slower rate, and completed jets are going into storage. A Boeing spokesman said Friday that the company believes it can gradually increase 737 production from 42 a month now to 57 a month next year.

Separately, the FAA said on Friday that a committee of international aviation experts will need more time to complete its review of how the agency certifies planes. The group faced a deadline Friday, but the FAA said it now expects to wrap up “in the coming weeks.”

The panel is looking into the FAA’s original approval of the Max and its use of designated employees at aircraft manufacturers like Boeing to evaluate some aircraft parts. Some lawmakers and safety advocates have criticized that approach and questioned whether the FAA understood new software installed on the Max.

The panel’s members represent nine aviation authorities including from Europe, China and Canada, and is led by a former chairman of the US National Transportation Safety Board. Its review is separate from the FAA’s decision about the Max’s suitability to fly again.

ECB policymaker sees risks to euro growth, says Brexit a major concern

  • De Cos: UK’s withdrawal from the EU “remains a focus of first-order uncertainty for the global economy, especially for the EU
MADRID: The balance of euro zone growth appears negative, European Central Bank (ECB) policymaker Pablo Hernandez de Cos said on Saturday, citing a disorderly Brexit as a key risk and acknowledging the ECB’s shortcomings in meeting inflation goals.

De Cos said in a speech in La Granda in northern Spain that the UK’s withdrawal from the EU “remains a focus of first-order uncertainty for the global economy, especially for the EU.

“The most recent events, including the decision to suspend the British Parliament by the new prime minister until mid-October, have increased the likelihood of a hard Brexit,” De Cos said.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday he would suspend parliament from mid-September to mid-October ahead of an Oct. 31 Brexit deadline, raising the stakes in the country’s deepest political crisis in decades.

De Cos also mentioned the political situation in Italy, doubts about the intensity of China’s economic slowdown, and vulnerabilities in emerging economies such as Turkey and Argentina as risks.

He added that protectionist measures were among the greatest threats to global activity, in a reference to the trade war between the US and China.

The euro zone barely grew in the second quarter and Germany, the bloc’s power house, may already be in recession as the trade spat, China’s slowdown and Brexit uncertainty reduce export demand and sap confidence in the manufacturing sector.

De Cos added the slide in recent months in the global services sector purchasing managers’ index, which had previously been more robust, indicated a growing risk of a slowdown in global activity.

ECB policymakers are concerned about weak growth, and the minutes of their July 25 meeting showed options on the table include a combination of rate cuts, asset purchases, changes in the guidance on interest rates and possibly support for banks.

De Cos said there was a possibility that low or negative interest rates may have an adverse effect on financial stability and banks.

“It is necessary to closely monitor this issue to determine whether measures that mitigate the adverse effects of low rates on the intermediation capacity of the banking system are necessary.”

He also noted that inflation has persistently undershot the ECB’s target of below but close to 2 percent. In August, euro zone inflation remained low at 1 percent.

“You cannot consider that observed or projected levels of inflation ... are compatible with the ECB mandate,” he said.

