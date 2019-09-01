Arab coalition hit legitimate military targets in Yemen’s Dhamar says spokesman

DUBAI: The Arab coalition attacked a legitimate “military target” in Yemen’s Dhamar, to “neutralize Houthi capabilities,” coalition spokesman Col. Turki Al-Maliki said Sunday.

He said the Houthi militia were placing the lives of Yemeni people in danger by “changing the narrative” of militia positions in the area.

Maliki said the coalition had taken all measures to prevent civilian casualties while targeting a Houthi site in Dhamar

“We have proof that the site targeted at Dhamar was a Houthi military site,” Maliki added.

He said the ongoing development of the weapons used by the Houthi militia “proved the presence of elements of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard.”

And Maliki said the Houthis continued to use the port of Hodeidah, despite international agreements to the contrary, to import their weapons