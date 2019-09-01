You are here

‘Born A King’ film to break stereotypes about Saudi Arabia

The film’s producer, Andre Vicente Gomez, believes the movie “Born a King” will break stereotypes about Saudi Arabia. (Supplied)
NOOR NUGALI

  • Spanish Saudi film portrays a young King Faisal in London
  • Film to be premiered on Sept. 26 across the Middle East 
RIYADH: On Sept. 26, “Born a King” will premiere in theaters across the Middle East and North Africa. The movie tells the story of a young King Faisal Al-Saud during his trip to the UK on a diplomatic mission aged just 13.

The film’s producer, Andre Vicente Gomez, believes the movie will break stereotypes about Saudi Arabia.

“There are a lot of stereotypes about the country. If the film will surprise the Saudis, then imagine the European or American reactions,” he told Arab News.

“We don’t know yet what the reaction will be, but I think this movie will help the opening of the Kingdom to the world because it shows a Saudi Arabia they don’t know.”

This is not Gomez’s first attempt at creating a film in the Kingdom. “My relationship with Saudi Arabia is long, I came here in 2010, looking for locations for an animated film about spirits (jins),” he said.

Things took a different turn as Saudi television and the Ministry of Culture told him that producing a film about spirits might be controversial, “because in the Quran there are some jins that are good and others that are not so good.”

That project was spiked, but his interest in Saudi Arabia’s history was only starting.

Two years later, he made a musical in Spain titled “The Last Horseman,” which was inspired by a Saudi story. 

He dove deep into Saudi history, reading up on all the books he could get his hands on. He then came across the story of King Faisal.

“I thought it would make a great movie, but not a biography of King Faisal — just the London trip. The story of a young boy coming of age, going to the city and encountering this new world.”

Gomez wrote 12 pages of the script before contacting the King Faisal Foundation. He met Prince Turki and called himself “lucky” with how quick the events took place.

Prince Turki read the script while meeting with Gomez. He liked what he read, but he told the producer that he would need the approval of the rest of the family, especially King Salman, the brother of King Faisal.

A month later, Prince Turki met Gomez in Paris and informed him that the family approved of the project and he had the green light to go ahead.

“I started writing the script and went to a Saudi novelist, Badr Al-Samary, who helped me and guided me on the first steps on the story.”

It was no easy task to ensure the accuracy of all the details, but with extensive research and the help of Prince Turki, they were able to make it as accurate as possible.

“Really, the person who has more input, more emphasis and guidance has been Prince Turki.




“He supervised everyone on the seven or eight drafts of the scripts that were first produced. He also helped me choose actors for the different parts.”

Gomez credited Russian author Alexei Vassilev’s book “The History of Saudi Arabia,” which provided useful information on the history. “He’s an expert on the Middle East and Saudi Arabia in particular.”

The movie was shot in London and Riyadh, with 75 percent of the movie filmed in London. The cast and crew worked for seven weeks nonstop. “The London filming went very well. It was spectacular and everyone was happy.”

Filming in Riyadh started in autumn as they had to wait for the heat to subside.

For most of the crew, it was their first time in the Kingdom. Gomez said that the crew “really fell in love with the country. If you ask the cast and crew what they liked the most about Saudi Arabia, they will tell you the people.”

The filming in Riyadh took place in Prince Abdulaziz bin Fahad’s farm in Diriyah, “it’s like a reproduction of Saudi Arabia 100 years ago.”

The film consisted of 200 crew members, half of which were Saudi.

The actor playing King Abdulaziz is a Saudi working in Hollywood. “We did a casting in the Kingdom and 200 people came for the session. There was a lot of interest. We didn’t have any problems. The protagonist of the film is a boy from Jeddah. As for King Abdulaziz, we found a Saudi actor already working in Hollywood.”

The filmmakers are currently negotiating with Netflix, hoping that they will take the film for their platform. The movie has been filmed in English but it is also dubbed in Arabic.

Gomez is set to produce another Saudi movie — “Champions” — in January, about people with special needs in a help center in Jeddah.

Topics: Saudi Arabia King Faisal film Lifestyle

Saudi Arabian Military Industries aims to export weapons, says Chief Strategy Officer

Mohammed Qenan

  • CSO says SAMI wants to become one of the top 25 military companies by 2030
  • Company also looking to fill the large domestic demand for military equipment
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia aims to be an arms exporting country, said Walid Abukhaled, the newly appointed Chief Strategy Officer at Saudi Arabian Military Industries (SAMI).

He said that SAMI wants to become one of the top 25 military companies by 2030 and is looking to fulfill the large domestic demand for military equipment.

“The opportunity to localize military equipment at all stages — from manufacturing, maintenance and support — is promising. We’re keen to design and build equipment inside the Kingdom with local minds and manpower,” Abukhaled said.

Although Saudi Arabia is not experienced in the military industry, the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 reform plan has goals in this field. 

“The shortage of experience and manpower is one of the obstacles that can be overcome. I see it as an opportunity to attract the youth in the Kingdom to the defense industry,” he added.

We will satisfy the demand at home and with our allies in the Gulf Cooperation Council before we export to the world.

Walid Abukhaled, Chief Strategy Officer at SAMI

Abukhaled said that SAMI is working on initiatives with the General Authority for Military Industries (GAMI) to ensure the industry has the right atmosphere for companies to operate.

“The supply chain of military companies is a major initiative to support the infrastructure of the industry. We’re working with GAMI to have that in place to ensure that big companies can work smoothly,” he added.

Commenting on future plans, Abukhaled told Arab News that SAMI is planning to be a global source of defense equipment.

“The Saudi defense budget is one of the largest in the world and demand for the Kingdom’s equipment is very high. We will satisfy the demand at home and with our allies in the Gulf Cooperation Council before we export to the world,” he added.

Abukhaled told Arab News that the Kingdom needs to introduce defense and aerospace education for new generations.

“I think it’s important to partner with the Technical and Vocational Training Corp. We need the local Saudi commission who are able to support sophisticated military equipment on the ground,” he said.

SAMI is hoping to collaborate with industries related to defense. Abukhaled said that “the future is about electronic warfare and cybersecurity. We must work with GAMI, the Ministry of Education and Saudi universities to find students that will enhance our industry.”

 

 

Addendum: The headline of a previous version of this article inaccurately referred to Mr.Abu Khaled as the CEO of SAMI for Strategy and Development, his correct title is Chief Strategy Officer.

Topics: Saudi Arabian Military Industries (SAMI) Vision 2030

