Taif Season attracts over  2.5m visitors, cementing city's status as a favorite destination in KSA

TAIF: Taif Season, which is one of 11 festivals being held across the Kingdom to promote the country as a global tourist destination, attracted over 2.5 million visitors as well as local and Arab media coverage.

The season celebrated local culture through scores of activities and events including a rose village, a lively souk and circus shows.

Social media users also interacted remarkably with the festival, hailing the diversity of events, the excellent organization, and the season’s success in achieving its goals, highlighting the status of Taif as one of the most important Arab tourist destinations.

Taif Season provided about 15,000 seasonal jobs, investment opportunities for entrepreneurs and small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and support for families, craftsmen, and owners of micro-businesses through the provision of the right platforms.

In addition to that, the festival provided training to more than 1,500 young men and women in nine fields to enrich visitors’ experience and improve the quality of services.