You are here

  • Home
  • Taif Season attracts over  2.5m visitors, cementing city's status as a favorite destination in KSA
﻿

Taif Season attracts over  2.5m visitors, cementing city's status as a favorite destination in KSA

1 / 3
Taif Season has provided about 15,000 seasonal jobs and investment opportunities for local entrepreneurs. (SPA)
2 / 3
Taif Season has provided about 15,000 seasonal jobs and investment opportunities for local entrepreneurs. (SPA)
3 / 3
Taif Season has provided about 15,000 seasonal jobs and investment opportunities for local entrepreneurs. (SPA)
Updated 02 September 2019
SPA

Taif Season attracts over  2.5m visitors, cementing city's status as a favorite destination in KSA

Updated 02 September 2019
SPA

TAIF: Taif Season, which is one of 11 festivals being held across the Kingdom to promote the country as a global tourist destination, attracted over 2.5 million visitors as well as local and Arab media coverage.

The season celebrated local culture through scores of activities and events including a rose village, a lively souk and circus shows.

Social media users also interacted remarkably with the festival, hailing the diversity of events, the excellent organization, and the season’s success in achieving its goals, highlighting the status of Taif as one of the most important Arab tourist destinations.

Taif Season provided about 15,000 seasonal jobs, investment opportunities for entrepreneurs and small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and support for families, craftsmen, and owners of micro-businesses through the provision of the right platforms.

In addition to that, the festival provided training to more than 1,500 young men and women in nine fields to enrich visitors’ experience and improve the quality of services. 

 

 

Topics: TAIF SEASON Taif saudi tourism

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Taif Season perfumery showcases its signature smell 
0 photos
Saudi Arabia
Story of incense trade route spices up Taif Season

Misk Academy launches 14 programs to train young Saudis

Updated 02 September 2019
SPA

Misk Academy launches 14 programs to train young Saudis

  • Over 1,900 people ready to develop skills in digital world
Updated 02 September 2019
SPA

RIYADH: The Misk Academy, part of the Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdul Aziz Foundation (Misk), has launched the third round of the Misk Udacity Program, in partnership with Udacity which aims to develop and build skills in the digital world.

Over 6,000 people have applied to the program, with 1,966 accepted to 14 online programs in programming, data, digital marketing and artificial intelligence.

In addition to the online course, students based in Riyadh and Makkah will attend a weekly session with their trainer, with seminars also being held at other locations across the country, in other areas, in order to initiate debates about the subjects and review contents and ideas raised.

The Misk Udacity Program is considered a proactive step to develop technological pioneers’ skills in the Kingdom.

HIGHLIGHTS

• The Misk Udacity Program is considered a proactive step to develop technological pioneers’ skills in the Kingdom.

• It aims to build and raise the knowledge and technical skills of Saudi job seekers, and also aims to develop their employability in the data and technology sector.

It aims to build and raise the knowledge and technical skills of Saudi job seekers, and also aims to develop their employability in the data and technology sector.

The program reflects Misk’s academic methodology which aims to present a comprehensive educational system that starts with training and ends with empowering graduates to become successful in the job market and compete at an international levels; 65 percent of graduates achieve progress in their career six months after the end of the program.

Misk is a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating and providing opportunities for the Kingdom’s youth and leading them to a bright future through Vision 2030 in transforming and diversifying the Saudi economy.

Topics: MISK Young Saudis Misk Udacity Connect Program Udacity Vision 2030

Related

0 photos
Saudi Arabia
Misk promotes Asiri art the modern way at Al-Soudah Season
0 photos
Saudi Arabia
Misk prepares 4,065 volunteers to serve Hajj pilgrims

Latest updates

Lebanon-Israel border quiet after Hezbollah clash
0
Security official killed in clashes with militants in Tunisia
0
Arab designers spice up Venice Film Festival red carpet
0
Greece moves hundreds of asylum-seekers from crowded island camp
0
Highlights from American photographer Barry Iverson’s ‘The Tour’ in Cairo
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.