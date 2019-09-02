You are here

Refined jewelry line reflects beauty of traditional Egyptian doorways

The jewelry brand is inspired by traditional Egyptian architecture. (Supplied)
Updated 02 September 2019
Saffiya Ansari

LONDON: Inspired by traditional Egyptian architecture from the 1930s, jewelry designer Doaa Mohsen showed off her latest collection at an exclusive event in London on Thursday, treating the well-heeled crowed to a showcase of her unique pieces.

Dubbed The Roshan Collection, the new line draws inspiration from the geometric lattice work of traditional Mashrabiya doorways — stained glass plates held together between delicately carved wooden doorways that were common elements of Egyptian architecture in the 1930s and earlier.

“It protects the women, people cannot see in from the outside, but light and air can come in. It’s like protecting precious gems,” Mohsen, whose brand is called Dalseen Jewelry, told Arab News.




Doaa Mohsen's latest collection is dubbed The Roshan Collection. (Supplied)

The collection is marked by delicate lattice work in 18 karat gold — one of the designer’s favorite materials to work with — and features tiny diamonds at the intersections. Bracelets, pendants and statement-making rings make up the new collection.

The Egyptian designer drew inspiration from her home country, but her path to success has been an international one.




Doaa Mohsen spoke about her new collection at The Luxury Network event. (Supplied)

“I started four or five years ago and the thing is I always liked jewelry but I never thought of it as a business or a career or anything,” she said. “One day I was working on something — I always designed my own stuff — and my jeweler told me, ‘Why don’t you go and study and become a jewelry designer… in London or San Francisco?’”

Due to her young children and responsibilities, the idea never got off the ground, but a few years later, things converged to make it all possible.

“After a couple of years, we moved to London as a family and this is when I started taking my courses, I opened my own company. Then we moved back to Egypt and I started producing.”




Guests gathered as The Luxury Network hosted a showcase of Dalseen Jewelry's new line. (Supplied) 

Mohsen sources all her own gems, flying to conventions in Zurich and around the world to handpick the precious stones before heading back to Egypt where her workshop is based.

“I usually work with 18 karat gold and the highest quality of diamonds and I work with lots of stones. I’m in love with opals — they come in so many different shapes, sizes and colors,” she said.

“I work with different types of stones, not the typical or standard (stones) and I like different shapes, not the standard ones. I’m looking for uniqueness,” Mohen added. 

Arab designers spice up Venice Film Festival red carpet

Molly Sims’ Zuhair Murad gown was equally impactful from the back. (Getty Images)
Updated 02 September 2019
Arab News

Arab designers spice up Venice Film Festival red carpet

Updated 02 September 2019
Arab News

DUBAI: Stars from across the world have turned to Arab designers for their red carpet appearances at the ongoing Venice Film Festival.

From Romanian actress and model Madalina Diana Ghenea to Lebanese director Nadine Labaki, the international film industry’s leading ladies have been showing off a number of glittering ensembles from regional designers since the festival opened on Wednesday.

Madalina Diana Ghenea showed off a sparkling look by Zuhair Murad. (Getty Images)

Ghenea took to the red carpet last week in a sparkling nude-colored number by Lebanese designer-to-the-stars Zuhair Murad, which featured a gently scooped square neckline and no shortage of glittering silver embellishments, as well as a thin metallic belt at the waist.

US actress and model Molly Sims also showed off a gown by Zuhair Murad, but it was drastically different due to its pretty pink hue and cascade of rose-colored frills on the exaggerated shoulders. With a plunging neckline and beaded detailing on the flowy skirt, it stood out on the Venetian red carpet.

French model Gabrielle Caunesil opted for a vibrant gown by Lebanese designer Rami Kadi, best known for his edgy cuts and use of unexpected materials — he is a fan of plastic and glass. “Thanks @ramikadi for the beautiful dress, @renecaovilla for the princess shoes, @chopard and @armanibeauty for making me feel beautiful. It takes a village,” Caunesil took to Instagram to say.

Meanwhile, the director of Oscar-nominated film “Capernaum,” Labaki, chose a black gown by Lebanese talent Georges Hobeika.

The dress, which she showed off at Saturday’s screening of “J’Accuse,” featured a plunging rectangular neckline — which almost hit her navel — and gem encrusted details.

French model Gabrielle Caunesil opted for a vibrant gown by Lebanese designer Rami Kadi. (Getty Image)

Hollywood heavyweight Scarlett Johansson chose to show off a scarlet column gown by French fashion house Celine, designed by its French-Tunisian creative director Hedi Slimane.

The sweetheart neckline, hip-high slit and rouched material on the sparkling bodice combined to make it a standout look.

Johansson wore the Celine gown on the red carpet before Thursday’s screening of “Marriage Story,” a Netflix film about a couple — she plays an actress and he plays a theater director — with an eight-year-old son managing a bi-coastal separation and divorce.

Johansson stars alongside Adam Driver in the film that is competing for the Golden Lion award.

Although Johansson had her own experiences to draw on having most recently divorced French businessman Romain Dauriac in 2017, she said there was something of everyone behind the film in the brutally honest but tender character study.

 “It felt fated in a way,” Johansson said. “It came somehow at just the right time,” she told The Associated Press.

