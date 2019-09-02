You are here

Japan 'to set up police unit' for disputed islands

A Japan Coast Guard vessel sails in front of one of the disputed islands in the East China Sea. (Reuters)
Updated 27 sec ago
AFP

Japan ‘to set up police unit’ for disputed islands

  • NHK said it was the first time police had stepped up patrols near the disputed islands
  • Relations between Japan and China deteriorated in 2012 when Tokyo “nationalized” some of the islets
Updated 27 sec ago
AFP

Tokyo: Japan will launch a special police unit equipped with submachine guns and helicopters to patrol disputed isles in the East China Sea — a source of tension between Tokyo and Beijing, according to police and media.

The deployment near the tiny islands known as the “Senkakus” in Japanese and the “Diaoyu” in Chinese could take place early next year, public broadcaster NHK reported on Monday. The National Police Agency said it had put in a budget request for an additional 159 officers to head off “ilegal landings on remote islands by armed groups.” NHK said it was the first time police had stepped up patrols near the disputed islands.

However, extra jets from the Japan Coast Guard were deployed in 2018 to patrol the islands, where a Chinese nuclear-powered submarine was spotted earlier last year. The uninhabited islets are at the center of a festering row between Tokyo and Beijing, which is also involved in a widening dispute with several Southeast Asian countries over islands in the South China Sea.

The Japanese government has long complained about China’s routine dispatch of coast guard ships to waters surrounding the islands. Relations between Japan and China deteriorated in 2012 when Tokyo “nationalized” some of the islets.

Topics: Japan China disputes

Maldives journalist murdered by Islamist militants

Updated 02 September 2019
Reuters

Maldives journalist murdered by Islamist militants

  • Rilwan was murdered at sea after his abduction
  • Former president Abdulla Yameen and his lawyer did not respond to requests for comment
Updated 02 September 2019
Reuters

MALE, Maldives: An abducted Maldivian journalist was murdered by Islamist militants, a panel investigating deaths and disappearances under the previous government said, in remarks that were critical of former president Abdulla Yameen.

Ahmed Rilwan, a journalist for the Maldives Independent who wrote about corruption and Islamist militancy, was abducted in August 2014, a year after Yameen was elected. Journalists and rights groups in the tropical archipelago say Rilwan’s criticism of the government and radical Islam could have made him a target.

Husnu Suood, the head of a Presidential Commission on Investigation of Murders and Enforced Disappearances, said his panel had received witness accounts from those directly involved in his murder. “Rilwan was murdered by radical Islamists associated with foreign jihadi groups who had earlier threatened him on several occasions,” Suood told reporters in the capital, Male, late on Sunday.

Rilwan was murdered at sea after his abduction, Suood said, but he declined to elaborate, saying details could hamper the investigation. Suood said Rilwan was seen as a threat to the recruitment of fighters from the archipelago by Maldivian militant groups linked to Syria’s civil war.

The panel, appointed by President Ibrahim Mohammed Solih in November after he defeated Yameen, found the former president attempted to “divert the investigation” into Rilwan’s abduction. But Suood said there was no evidence to charge Yameen in connection with the abduction and murder.

Yameen and his lawyer did not respond to requests for comment. Activists complained of a crackdown on dissent under Yameen’s government, following the abduction of Rilwan and the 2017 murder of Yameen Rasheed, a blogger who also denounced Islamist militancy and state corruption. Yameen has denied any involvement in the murders.

Topics: Maldives journalist

