  Iran warns of 'strong step' from atomic deal if no new terms as tanker is spotted near Lebanon
﻿

Iran warns of ‘strong step’ from atomic deal if no new terms as tanker is spotted near Lebanon

The ship-tracking website MarineTraffic.com showed the Adrian Darya 1 moving slowly just outside the Lebanese territorial waters. (File/AFP)
Updated 15 sec ago
AP

Iran warns of ‘strong step’ from atomic deal if no new terms as tanker is spotted near Lebanon

  • Crushing US sanctions imposed after President Donald Trump withdrew America from the deal over a year ago have halted those sales
  • The nuclear deal is meant to keep Tehran from building atomic weapons in exchange for economic relief
Updated 15 sec ago
AP

TEHRAN, Iran: Iran will “take a strong step” away from its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers if Europe cannot offer the country new terms by a deadline at the end of this week, a government spokesman said Monday as top Iranian diplomats traveled to France and Russia for last-minute talks.

The comments from Ali Rabiei reinforced the deadline Iran had set for Friday for Europe to offer it a way to sell its crude oil on the global market. Crushing US sanctions imposed after President Donald Trump withdrew America from the deal over a year ago have halted those sales.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif was in Moscow, while his deputy was to travel to Paris with a team of economists Monday in a renewed diplomatic push. The developments come after French President Emmanuel Macron surprised the Group of Seven summit in France by inviting Zarif last week.

Rabiei described Iran’s strategy to journalists at Monday’s press conference in Tehran as “commitment for commitment.” “Iran’s oil should be bought and its money should be accessible to return to Iran,” Rabiei said. “This is the agenda of our talks.”

It’s unclear what the terms of negotiation are. In theory, anyone caught buying Iranian crude oil would be subject to US sanctions and potentially locked out of the American financial market. Already, Iran has gone over limits set by the deal. The International Atomic Energy Agency confirmed last week that Iran’s stockpile of low-enriched uranium still exceeds the amount allowed by the so-called Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or JCPOA as the deal is known.

The UN agency also said Iran continues to enrich uranium up to 4.5 percent, above the 3.67 percent allowed. Enriched uranium at the 3.67 percent level is enough for peaceful pursuits and is far below weapons-grade levels of 90 percent. At the 4.5 percent level, the uranium can help power Iran’s Bushehr reactor, the country’s only nuclear power plant.

It remains unclear what further step Iran will take, though it could involve restarting advanced centrifuges prohibited by the deal or further bumping up its enrichment of uranium. Iran insists the steps it has taken so far are easily reversible. “We will announce implementation of the third step in a letter to the Europeans if the Europeans do not impalement necessary measures by Thursday,” said Zarif in a Sunday interview with Iran’s parliament news agency, ICANA.

The nuclear deal is meant to keep Tehran from building atomic weapons in exchange for economic relief. It has been complicated by the unilateral withdrawal of the United States from the deal and Washington’s increased sanctions on Tehran, which have been taking a toll on the Iranian economy.

That has left the other signatories — Germany, Britain, France, Russia and China — struggling to come up with enough incentives to keep Iran in the deal. Meanwhile Monday, an Iranian oil tanker pursued by the US that has been traveling across the Mediterranean Sea is now off the coast of Tripoli in northern Lebanon. The ship-tracking website MarineTraffic.com showed the Adrian Darya 1 moving slowly just outside the Lebanese territorial waters, after it had stood off the coast of Syria a day earlier.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has alleged the ship is bound for a refinery in Syria, which was the reason that authorities had seized the vessel off the coast of Gibraltar in July. The US has warned countries not to accept the Adrian Darya, which carries 2.1 million barrels of Iranian crude oil worth some $130 million.

Topics: Iranian tanker

Lebanon-Israel border quiet after Hezbollah clash

Updated 02 September 2019
Arab News

Lebanon-Israel border quiet after Hezbollah clash

  • Israel’s military said anti-tank missiles from Lebanon targeted an army base and vehicles
  • Hezbollah said its fighters destroyed an Israeli military vehicle, killing and wounding those inside
Updated 02 September 2019
Arab News

MAROUN AL-RAS, Lebanon: The Lebanon-Israel border area was quiet on Monday, after Lebanon’s Iran-backed Hezbollah group and the Israeli army exchanged cross-border fire on Sunday.

Israel’s military said anti-tank missiles from Lebanon targeted an army base and vehicles. It responded with fire into southern Lebanon, after a week of growing tension raised fears of a new war with long-time enemy Hezbollah. Hezbollah said its fighters destroyed an Israeli military vehicle, killing and wounding those inside. Israel said there were no casualties.

Following the cross-border fire, the Israel army resumed its excavation work and lifted the dirt mounds near the Wazzani parks in Nabatieh’s Marjeyoun district, Lebanon state news agency, NNA reported.

Three dust trucks were also transported to the southern side of the occupied Syrian village of Ghajar.

Israel and Hezbollah fought a month-long war in 2006 after Hezbollah captured two Israeli soldiers in a cross-border raid, but neither side seems eager for another conflict now. Reuters witnesses on the Lebanese side of the border said all was quiet on Monday morning. The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), the UN peacekeeping force on the frontier, was seen patrolling the border.

The Israeli shelling into Lebanon stopped at 6pm local time on Sunday, Lebanese state media said. The UN peacekeeping force on the frontier said calm had returned to the region at night. The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) said it had urged both sides to “exercise utmost restraint to prevent any further escalation.”

- (With Reuters)

Topics: Israel Hezbollah Lebanon

