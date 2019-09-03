You are here

  • Home
  • Venice Film Festival: Why animated film ‘Bombay Rose’ was just too busy and sentimental 
﻿

Venice Film Festival: Why animated film ‘Bombay Rose’ was just too busy and sentimental 

The color palette of the film is opulent and eye-catching. (Supplied)
Updated 37 sec ago
GAUTAMAN BHASKARAN 

Venice Film Festival: Why animated film ‘Bombay Rose’ was just too busy and sentimental 

Updated 37 sec ago
GAUTAMAN BHASKARAN 

VENICE: Gitanjali Rao’s debut animated film “Bombay Rose” opened the Critics’ Week at the Venice Film Festival. Rao drew, wrote and edited the film. This is no easy task, but the pressure of having painted a 96-minute movie does take its toll. 

The color palette may be opulent and eye-catching, with hues of orange and red, but the storytelling is weak, probably a result of poor editing and wanting to pack in too much. There are multiple plots unfolding, and each one of them moves back and forth, creating confusion. 

The most significant story relates to Kamala, voiced by Cyli Khare, a young woman who has escaped to Bombay from her village after a painful child marriage. She sells flowers by day and dances in bars at night. Ready to marry a rogue and fly away to Dubai to give a better future to her student sister, she falls in love with a Muslim youth, Salim (Amit Deondi), whose parents were killed in the Kashmir militancy. The film also tells the tale of Shirley (Amardeep Jha), a retired schoolteacher who has not stopped yearning for her late husband. Finally, Rao profiles Kamala’s grandfather, a watch-repairer, who plays a moralist. If all this is not enough, Rao adds more frames to talk about child labor as well as the ban on dance bars in Bombay and tries to enrich the narrative with old, lilting Bollywood numbers.

Forays into Indian mythology and the 1960s Bollywood fantasy may find admirers, but the writing could have been crisper and more comprehensible. Rao also resorts to the archaic fade in and fade out technique between the scenes, which she chooses to term conventional. But surely cinema has progressed beyond all this?

Her tendency to obfuscate her characters by a moving vehicle is distracting, “but that is how Bombay is,” she quipped in an interview. Whatever the weaknesses of the movie, the regional flavor is interesting, and this leaves a thirst for greater detail. Few stories could have given Rao more freedom to explore some of her characters in depth. In the end, “Bombay Rose” seems overstuffed with too many musical interludes and crammed with archetypes and unnecessary sentiment. 

Topics: venice film festival Bombay Rose animated film 

Saudi-directed film ‘Scales’ premieres at Venice Film Festival

‘Scales’ was created by Image Nation Abu Dhabi. (Supplied)
Updated 50 min 17 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi-directed film ‘Scales’ premieres at Venice Film Festival

Updated 50 min 17 sec ago
Arab News

 DUBAI: The fantasy film “Scales” made its debut at the Venice Film Festival on Monday.

“Sayidat Al-Bahr,” or “Scales” in English, was created by Image Nation Abu Dhabi and directed by Saudi filmmaker Shahad Ameen.

Saudi filmmaker Shahad Ameen is the director of “Scales.” (Supplied)

The fantasy film, made in the UAE, tells the story of Hayat, a young girl living in a village with a tradition of sacrificing female children to mysterious sea-dwelling creatures in the. When her time comes, she decides to break with tradition and forge her own path.

Ameen — known for her short film “Eye & Mermaid,” which premiered at the Dubai Film Festival in 2013 — said that the film is an artistic comment on patriarchal societies.

“’Scales’ tells a visceral story about growing up as a woman in a patriarchal society, offering an allegorical take on a universal theme that will resonate with audiences around the world,” Ameen said in a released statement.

Topics: Scales venice film festival saudi film

Latest updates

New US-led patrols in Arabian Gulf raise stakes with Iran
0
Saudi-directed film ‘Scales’ premieres at Venice Film Festival
0
Venice Film Festival: Why animated film ‘Bombay Rose’ was just too busy and sentimental 
0
Venice Film Festival: Kore-eda’s ‘The Truth’ puts director in uncertain world
0
Eight schoolchildren killed in China, suspect arrested
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.