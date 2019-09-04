You are here

﻿

Latest graduates set to become global ambassadors for Saudi Arabia

The second group of graduates from the Salam Program. (Photo/Supplied)
Updated 7 sec ago
SPA

Latest graduates set to become global ambassadors for Saudi Arabia

  • The scheme aims to develop the personal skills of trainees so that they can confidently speak on behalf of their country at conferences, seminars and meetings throughout the world
Updated 7 sec ago
SPA

RIYADH: A second group of graduates are set to become ambassadors for Saudi Arabia around the world after completing a special training program.
Students who completed the latest round of the Salam Program for Cultural Communication will represent the Kingdom at international forums as part of an initiative to raise the country’s global profile.
The scheme aims to develop the personal skills of trainees so that they can confidently speak on behalf of their country at conferences, seminars and meetings throughout the world.
Through a series of courses and workshops, the students are provided with the necessary knowledge and information to carry out the objectives of the project on an international stage.
Rawan Al-Qarni joined the program in order to be able to represent the Kingdom at international forums, and said it had developed her capabilities in a number of fields. These included how to deal with controversial media campaigns against the Kingdom, learning the rules of etiquette and international protocol, and public speaking techniques for the effective and clear delivery of messages.
Another student of the program, Fahd Al-Abdul Aziz, said that he hoped to use his new skills to promote the true image of the Kingdom and spread the spirit of global, cultural, and inter-religious communication.

BACKGROUND

The scheme aims to develop the personal skills of trainees so that they can confidently speak on behalf of their country at conferences, seminars and meetings throughout the world.

He added that the program had been particularly helpful in giving him the opportunity to interact with officials and experts in the fields of communication, public relations, international protocol, and intercultural communication.
He recommended that any young person wishing to serve their country should join similar programs to enhance their personal skills and capabilities to influence others.
Rana Al-Awni said it had been a “great honor” to take part in the training initiative which she said had given her a range of new personal skills to represent the Kingdom. In addition, she had benefitted from the expertise of lecturers, and from a wide variety of visits organized as part of the program.
Omar Al-Shammari said he joined the program to develop his personal skills, noting that the workshops and courses had helped to achieve his aims.
He added that the young people taking part in the program would now be able to confidently represent the Kingdom at events around the globe and become top ambassadors for their country.

Topics: saudi youth

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Ministry launches program to empower Saudi youth
0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi youths construct historic market for Souq Okaz

New agency to facilitate visitors to holy cities

Advanced technologies and innovation were a key pillar in reaching 30 million visitors to the Two Holy Mosques by the year 2030. (SPA)
Updated 58 min 19 sec ago
Arab News

New agency to facilitate visitors to holy cities

  • Saudi Arabia aims to serve Hajj and Umrah visitors in line with Vision 2030
Updated 58 min 19 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques has set up a new agency to enhance digital services for pilgrims.
Undersecretary of the Translation and Technical Affairs Agency, Dr. Khalil bin Ibrahim Al-Subhi, said the organization would use modern technologies to convey the message of moderation to the world in various languages.
He added that the establishment of the agency was aimed at consolidating the role of technology and innovation in achieving the objectives of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 reform plan.
Advanced technologies and innovation were a key pillar in reaching 30 million visitors to the Two Holy Mosques by the year 2030 and providing the best services for them, said Al-Subhi.
Saudi Arabia aims to serve Hajj and Umrah visitors in line with Vision 2030. Authorities said last month the Kingdom is seeking to issue 10 million visas for this year’s Umrah season. The visas will be issued electronically without the need to visit embassies and consulates for the stamp.
 

Topics: Makkah Madinah Vision 2030 Vision2030

Related

Special 0 photos
Saudi Arabia
How Saudi Arabia plans to meet the water needs of holy sites
0
Saudi Arabia
Makkah governor inspects holy sites as Hajj progresses

Latest updates

Saudi Stock Exchange has a healthy IPO pipeline, says chief
0
Crude drops as trade war rumbles on and output swells
0
Do not disturb: Singapore hotels profit from Hong Kong turmoil
0
Fashion brand distances itself from unrest with statement on Chinese social media
0
UK retail sales flat-line, consumers stockpile food ahead of Brexit No Deal
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.