Kabul ‘concerned’ about US-Taliban deal, seeks clarification

Smoke rises from the site of an attack after a massive explosion the night before near the Green Village in Kabul on September 3, 2019. (Wakil Kohsar/AFP)
  • The prospect of a US-Taliban deal has engendered high anxiety among many Afghans
  • The statement is Kabul’s first such reaction to the prospective deal
KABUL: The Afghan government expressed doubts Wednesday about a prospective deal between the US and the Taliban, saying officials need more information about the risks it poses.
US special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad was in Kabul this week, when he shared with Afghan officials an agreement “in principle” Washington has forged with the Taliban that would lead to a pull-out of American troops.
The prospect of a US-Taliban deal has engendered high anxiety among many Afghans, who feel sidelined from the process, worry the hard-line Islamists will return to power, and see a beaten America selling out their interests in a bid to escape Afghanistan after 18 years of grueling war.
Sediq Sediqqi, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani’s spokesman, said that while the Kabul administration supports any progress in an eventual peace process, it wants to prevent any negative consequences.
Kabul is “concerned, therefore we seek clarification about this document so that we can carefully analyze the risks and potential negative consequences, and prevent any danger it may cause,” Sediqqi said on Twitter.
The statement is Kabul’s first such reaction to the prospective deal, which Khalilzad presented on Monday.
Ghani and his government have until now been largely sidelined in negotiations between the US and the Taliban, who see Ghani as illegitimate and have insisted on dealing first with the Americans.
Kabul’s concerns build on a position expressed Tuesday by former US ambassadors to Afghanistan, who warned in a joint statement against a major troop withdrawal without a comprehensive peace accord.
“A major withdrawal of US forces should follow, not come in advance, of (a) real peace agreement,” the former envoys wrote.
According to parts of the deal made public so far, the Pentagon would pull thousands of its 13,000 or so troops from five bases across Afghanistan by early next year, provided the Taliban hew to their security pledges.
The insurgents have said they will renounce Al-Qaeda, fight the Daesh group and stop militants using Afghanistan as a safe haven.
Ultimately, though, Kabul has no say on whether the US and the Taliban make a deal, and can only hope the insurgents honor a pledge to sit down with the Afghan government to build a separate accord.

Putin hosts Modi at start of Far East economic forum

  • Russia has hosted the meeting in its Pacific coast city of Vladivostok since 2015
  • Putin and Modi toured a naval shipyard after the Indian leader arrived for Russia’s three-day Eastern Economic Forum
VLADIVOSTOK, Russia: Russian President Vladimir Putin met Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for talks on investment and trade Wednesday, as the Kremlin chief played host to Asian leaders in the country’s Far East.
Putin and Modi toured a naval shipyard after the Indian leader arrived for Russia’s three-day Eastern Economic Forum.
Russia has hosted the meeting in its Pacific coast city of Vladivostok since 2015 to boost partnerships with Asian countries amid tensions with the West.
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was also to attend, along with Mongolian President Khaltmaa Battulga and Malyasian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad.
But Putin was spending most of his time on Wednesday with Modi, who highlighted his close ties with the Russian leader in an interview ahead of the forum.
“Our relationship has special chemistry, special ease,” Modi told newspaper Rossiyskaya Gazeta.
“With each meeting with president Putin, we get closer and our relationship grows.”
Modi pointed out that mutual ties also extend to nature, as every year “Siberian cranes migrate to my home state Gujarat.” The Indian leader said he also planned to discuss tiger conservation with Putin, a lover of big cats.
After shaking hands warmly on Modi’s arrival, the two men boarded a Russian navy patrol ship and headed to the Zvezda shipyard about 40 kilometers (25 miles) across a bay from Vladivostok.
India is a key client for Russia’s arms industry and Moscow will be looking to make progress on new deals during the talks.
Ahead of the visit, Kremlin foreign policy aide Yury Ushakov said “increasing mutual investments” and “energy cooperation” would be high on the agenda.
Trade between the two countries amounted to approximately $11 billion in 2018.
Moscow and Delhi are also looking at “opportunities to explore hydrocarbons on the continental shelf in the Arctic and the Russian Far East” together, Ushakov said.
Russia and India in 2015 signed a $1 billion agreement to jointly make Kamov Ka-226 military helicopters, part of the “Make in India” initiative to encourage foreign companies to manufacture their products there. But the deal has been pushed back repeatedly.
A major global arms importer looking to modernize its armed forces, India is keen to produce more on its own soil, and in March launched a joint venture with Russia to manufacture AK-203 assault rifles.
Rostec, the umbrella corporation that controls Kamov, is “hopeful” that the summit can kickstart the helicopter project, its director for international cooperation, Viktor Kladov, said last week.
“A major push will be made, definitely,” he said. “All technical and commercial talks are finished,” Kladov said.
India last year purchased the Russian S-400 advanced air defense systems for over $5 billion, with deliveries to be made by 2023, defying US warnings of sanctions on countries buying Russian arms.

Topics: Russia India Vladimir Putin Narendra Modi

