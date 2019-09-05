Russia eyes wheat trade with Saudi Arabia

You are here

Saudi Arabian Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih. (AFP)
  • Russian sovereign fund chief praises role of Saudi energy minister in stabilizing global oil market
VLADIVOSTOK: Russian Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev and Saudi Arabian Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih will discuss the development of bilateral relations, including agricultural trade, during their meeting on Thursday.

In August, Saudi Arabia decided to relax its bug-damage specifications for wheat imports, opening the door to Black Sea imports and strengthening ties with Russia beyond energy cooperation.

Al-Falih and Patrushev will meet as part of Patrushev’s visit to the Kingdom on Wednesday, the ministry added. Patrushev will also meet his Saudi Arabian counterpart, Abdulrahman Al-Fadhli.

Russia, the world’s largest wheat exporter, has long sought access to the Kingdom’s wheat market as Moscow tries to take further market share in Middle Eastern and North African wheat markets from the EU and the US.

After Riyadh said in August it would relax its limits for bug-damage in hard wheat to 0.5 percent from zero from its next tender, a Russian industry source told Reuters that Moscow would continue to press it to reduce the bug damage level to 1 percent.

A delegation from Russia, which includes major grain, meat and dairy companies, has also arrived with Patrushev.

Russia’s Saudi negotiators have praised Al-Falih, saying changes in the country’s oil industry would not affect Moscow -Riyadh cooperation. 

Ties between Russia and Saudi Arabia have developed in the last couple of years after the two countries, along with members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and some non members joined forces to curb output to support prices.

Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) boss Kirill Dmitriev, a key player in the deepening cooperation between Moscow and Riyadh, praised work with Al-Falih and said that all existing plans remain unchanged.

“Saudi Arabia is an absolutely key partner for us. Khalid Al-Falih ... has played an absolutely key role in stabilizing global oil markets,” he said.

“We plan to make joint investments with Aramco in Russia ... Plans which we had remain.”

RDIF has partnerships with Saudi Arabia’s two sovereign wealth funds, the PIF and the Saudi Arabian General Investment Authority (SAGIA).

Russia’s Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday that OPEC and non-OPEC countries would continue to coordinate on output.

“This is very important for the market to maintain its stability,” Novak said.

Aramco, the world’s top oil producing company, is preparing for an initial public offerring of up to 5 percent by 2020-2021 which could be the world’s largest.

Saving face: Facial payments come to Chinese shoppers

  • Customers make purchases by posing in front of point-of-sale machines equipped with cameras
BEIJING: No cash, no cards, no wallet and no smartphones: China’s shoppers are increasingly purchasing goods with just a turn of their heads as the country embraces facial
payment technology.

China’s mobile payment infrastructure is one of the most advanced in the world, but the new systems — which require only face
recognition — being rolled out nationwide could make even QR codes seem old-fashioned.

Customers simply make a purchase by posing in front of point-of-sale (POS) machines equipped with cameras, after linking an image of their face to a digital payment system or
bank account.

“I don’t even have to bring a mobile phone with me, I can go out and do shopping without taking anything,” said Bo Hu, chief information officer of Wedome bakery, which uses facial payment machines across hundreds
of stores.

“This was not possible either at the earliest stage of mobile payment — only after the birth of facial recognition technology can we complete the payment without anything else,” he explained.

The software is already widely used, often to monitor citizens — it has been credited with nabbing jaywalkers and catching criminals.

But authorities have come under fire for using it to crack down and monitor dissent, particularly in China’s surveillance-heavy region of Xinjiang.

“There’s a big risk... that the state could use this data for their own purposes, such as surveillance, monitoring, the tracking of political dissidents, social and information control, ethnic profiling, as in the case with Uighurs in Xinjiang, and even predictive policing,” said Adam Ni, China researcher at Macquarie University in Sydney.

“This is certainly one of the more contentious aspects of the gathering of facial recognition data and the usage of them.”

Despite the concerns over data security and privacy, consumers seem unperturbed as facial
recognition payment hits the
high streets.

Alipay — the financial arm of ecommerce giant Alibaba — has been leading the charge in China with devices already in 100 cities.

The firm is predicting enormous growth in the sector and recently launched an upgrade of its “Smile-to-Pay” system, using a machine roughly the size of an iPad.

Alipay will spend three billion yuan ($420 million) over three years on implementing
the technology.

Tencent, which runs the WeChat app with 600 million users, unveiled its new facial payment machine called “Frog Pro” in August, while a growing number of start-ups are trying to tap into the burgeoning industry.

“(Facial payment) certainly has the potential to become popular with the wide push from major mobile payment players,” said Mengmeng Zhang, an analyst
at Counterpoint.

“Alipay is spending (billions) to popularise facial payment technology through giving out subsidies for vendors and rewards for consumers that use facial payment,” she added.

At the IFuree self-service supermarket in Tianjin, a 3D camera scans the faces of those entering the store — measuring width, height and depth of the faces — then another quick scan again at check-out.

“It’s convenient because you can buy things very quickly,” said retiree Zhang Liming after using facial payment for her groceries.

