Egypt’s Fawry eyes UAE deal, Saudi and Kuwaiti markets

Founded in 2009, Fawry offers digital payments to companies and individuals in Egypt, where many do not have a bank account. (Reuters)
Updated 08 September 2019
Reuters

  • Fawry offers digital payments to companies and individuals in Egypt
  • Fawry handles around 2.1 million transactions daily and collected 40 billion Egyptian pounds last year
CAIRO: Egyptian digital payments company Fawry plans to expand into the United Arab Emirates by the end of the year and also hopes to enter Saudi Arabia and Kuwait in 2020, its managing director said.
Founded in 2009, Fawry offers digital payments to companies and individuals in Egypt, the Arab world’s most populous nation, where many do not have a bank account.
Mohamed Okasha said that Fawry, which made a stock market debut in August, planned to complete a deal with one of the largest listed UAE banks to use its technology platform in the Gulf country.
He declined to identify the bank or value of the deal.
“We are looking at Arab countries where many Egyptians live whom we can offer many services such as bill payments,” he said. “We hope to enter the Saudi and Kuwaiti markets in 2020,” he added, without giving more details.
Okasha said Fawry, which is owned by local and foreign investment funds and dominates the Egyptian market, had no plans to expand to Africa, as speculated by some analysts.
“Egypt is a huge market with 100 million people. We don’t find an African market as large as that. We still find big growth chances (in Egypt),” he said.
The firm invests between 250 million Egyptian pounds and 300 million pounds annually from their own resources. It plans to have 300 “Fawry plus” branches, which offer most services, within five years, compared to 70 now, he said. It also has 105,000 service points.
Fawry handles around 2.1 million transactions daily and collected 40 billion pounds ($2.43 billion) last year, according to its website. It has around 20 million customers.
Its share price has risen to around 10.24 pounds from the debut of 6.46 pounds.

Topics: Finance Fawry Egypt UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait

Financial shares drag most Gulf markets, Dubai lead losses

Updated 10 min 38 sec ago
Reuters

  • The market’s 2019 gains were as high as 20 percent in May
DUBAI: Most Gulf markets fell on Sunday, pulled down by financial shares, while Dubai’s stock market unperformed regional peers as its top lender Emirates NBD broke a four-day winning streak.

In Saudi Arabia, the index reversed course to close roughly flat as financial stocks also slipped back into negative territory. Samba Financial Group and Saudi British Bank both fell 2.4 percent. 

The market’s 2019 gains were as high as 20 percent in May, outperforming most regional markets ahead of the inclusion of Saudi stocks in the MSCI that attracted billions of dollars from foreign investors, who have been net buyers every month this year. 

However, the index has reduced its gains for the year to 2.9 percent as the US-China trade dispute and regional geopolitics hurt investor sentiment. 

Middle East funds plan to reduce investment in Saudi Arabia, a Reuters poll showed late last month. 

Dubai’s index closed 0.7 percent lower with Emirates NBD falling 2.9 percent. The bank’s shares have risen in recent sessions after NBD raised its foreign ownership limit to 20 percent from 5 percent and announced its intention to further hike the limit to 40 percent in future. 

Dubai’s developers also weighed on the index as DAMAC Properties and contractor Arabtec Holding both shed 1.2 percent. 

Dubai house prices are expected to decline sharply this year and next as a slowdown in the economy and an oversupply of housing units pose big downside risks to their already weak outlook, a Reuters poll found.

Dubai’s property prices have contracted by 25-35 percent since a mid-2014 peak.  In Abu Dhabi, the index was down 0.2 percent in a drag led by market heavyweight Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, which lost 1.6 percent. 

However, Al Dar properties closed 0.9 percent up after launching a residential project on the Saadiyat Island that it said would be open to all nationalities. 

This is the first development on the Saadiyat Island since the introduction of new laws enabling foreign buyers to own freehold land in investment zones in Abu Dhabi. 

In April, Abu Dhabi amended its real estate law allowing foreigners to own land and property in investment areas on a freehold basis. 

Qatar’s index closed 0.2 percent higher with blue-chip petrochemical maker Industries Qatar and Masraf Al-Rayan gaining 1.5 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively. 

Egypt’s blue-chip index traded flat amid a couple of weak corporate earnings. 

Cleopatra Hospital fell 2.7 percent after posting a 38.7 percent decline in the second-quarter profit, while Egyptian Resorts lost 1 percent after reporting a wider loss for the same period.

Topics: Gulf economy

