You are here

  • Home
  • Internet users must actively consent to use of cookies, EU court rules
﻿

Internet users must actively consent to use of cookies, EU court rules

Several of the largest Internet companies such as Facebook, currently have implicit cookie consent, where by using the site, consent is deemed to have been given. (AFP)
Updated 24 min 9 sec ago
Reuters
0

Internet users must actively consent to use of cookies, EU court rules

  • Ruling stems from a 2013 case when the German Federation of Consumer Organizations took legal action against online lottery company Planet49
Updated 24 min 9 sec ago
Reuters

BRUSSELS: Internet users must actively consent to companies storing cookies that are used to track online browsing behavior, the European Court of Justice said on Tuesday in a ruling that could significantly affect ePrivacy regulation.
The ruling stems from a 2013 case when the German Federation of Consumer Organizations took legal action against online lottery company Planet49, which had a pre-ticked checkbox to authorize the use of cookies.
The cookies — data sent from a website and stored on a user’s computer — collected information to help target advertisements for products offered by Planet49’s partners.
The consumer organization argued this was illegal because the authorization did not involve explicit consent from the user.
The German Federal Court of Justice asked for guidance from the EU’s highest court to rule on the case in relation to EU laws on Internet privacy. The EU court sided with the German consumer group, saying EU law aimed to protect consumers from interference with their private lives.
“A pre-ticked check box is therefore insufficient,” the court said in a press release, adding that cookie consent must be specific and explicit and that clicking a button to participate in a game or browsing a website, and through that allowing cookies, was not enough.
The Norwegian Research Center for Computers and Law at the University of Oslo said in a statement that the ruling is “likely to have a significant impact on the ongoing negotiations on the ePrivacy regulation which is set to regulate cookie usage.”
Several of the largest Internet companies, such as Facebook and Twitter currently have implicit cookie consent, where by using the site, consent is deemed to have been given.
Facebook and Twitter were not immediately available for comment.
The case predates General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) — the May 2018 Internet privacy regulations that stipulate how companies must inform users about how their personal information is gathered.
The EU court also ruled that service providers had to fully inform users, including how long the cookies would operate for and whether third parties would have access to gathered data.

WTO slashes forecast for trade growth as conflicts mount

Updated 35 min 32 sec ago
Reuters

WTO slashes forecast for trade growth as conflicts mount

  • ‘Trade conflicts pose the biggest downside risk to the forecast but macroeconomic shocks and financial volatility are also potential triggers for a steeper downturn’
Updated 35 min 32 sec ago
Reuters

BRUSSELS/BERLIN: The World Trade Organization cut its forecast for growth in global trade this year by more than half on Tuesday and said further rounds of tariffs and retaliation, a slowing economy and a disorderly Brexit could squeeze it even more.

The WTO said it now expected global merchandise trade to increase by 1.2 percent this year, compared with its April estimate of 2.6 percent. That growth was 3.0 percent in 2018. For 2020, growth 2.7 percent is forecast, down from a previous estimate of 3.0 percent.

“The darkening outlook for trade is discouraging, but not unexpected,” WTO Director-General Roberto Azevedo said in a statement, urging WTO members to resolve trade disagreements and cooperate to reform the WTO.

The Geneva-based body said its reduced forecasts reflected estimates for slower expansion of the global economy, partly due to trade tensions, but also because of cyclical and structural factors and, in Europe, Brexit-related uncertainty.

The WTO gave a forecast range for trade growth this year of 0.5 percent to 1.6 percent and for 2020 of 1.7 percent to 3.7 percent, with the upper end of the ranges reachable if trade tensions eased.

“Risks to the forecast are heavily weighted to the downside and dominated by trade policy,” the WTO said.

The United States and China have been locked in a trade war for over a year. They have levied punitive duties on hundreds of billions of dollars of each other’s goods, roiling financial markets and threatening global growth.

US President Donald Trump has also imposed tariffs on products from other countries, notably on steel and aluminum, in a bid to cut the trade deficit of the world’s largest economy. The WTO figures implied he had had limited success.

The WTO said on Tuesday that North America showed the fastest growth of exports of any region in the first half of the year, at 1.4 percent, although the rise of imports into North America were also greater than elsewhere, at 1.8 percent.

Topics: trade economy WTO

Related

0
Business & Economy
Global tensions to force trade slowdown in 2019: WTO
0
Business & Economy
WTO warns of global trade slowdown as indicator hits 9-year low

Latest updates

UK police detain man who doused himself in flammable liquid outside parliament
0
Guess who? Organizers tease Abu Dhabi Grand Prix concert act with puzzle
0
Bloomberg Asharq gets new GM
0
Streets of Hong Kong become protest battlefield on China National Day
0
Internet users must actively consent to use of cookies, EU court rules
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.