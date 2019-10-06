Ireland’s corporation tax cushions against hard Brexit

You are here

Signs point to an old customs and excise area on the Dublin road in Newry, Northern Ireland, on the border between Northern Ireland and the Irish Republic. (AFP)
  • Receipts $300 million higher than previous estimates
DUBLIN: Ireland’s corporation tax receipts for 2019 will be around €300 million higher than previous estimates, figures released on Saturday showed, giving the country a cushion against any economic slowdown in the event of a hard Brexit.

In a paper published ahead of next week’s budget, the government said it expected corporation tax receipts of €10.28 billion this year, rising to €10.44 billion next year.

The government had estimated receipts of €9.98 billion for 2019, and €10.465 billion for 2020.

Ireland is heavily dependent on corporation taxes, which have more than doubled since 2012 and now account for around 17.5 percent of total tax revenues.

The value of the budgetary package to be announced on Oct.8 will be around €2.8 billion — €2.1 billion of which has already been pledged to areas including planned infrastructure spending and public sector pay.

Ireland will base its budget for 2020 on the assumption that Britain exits the European Union later this month without agreeing a separation deal, setting aside funds for vulnerable sectors, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said on Friday.

Ireland had presented two budget strategies for 2020 in June, a preferred option that would have seen its budget surplus grow if its neighbor leaves the EU in an orderly way, and a no-deal scenario forecasting a deficit to absorb the shock of such an outcome.

Donohoe said the Irish economy had performed well in 2019, leaving the government with a budget surplus of more than €600 million or around 0.25 percent of national income, although there had been €450 million in overspending by some government departments, including health.

The minister said the government will go ahead with plans to move €1.5 billion from the Ireland Strategic Investment Fund into a Rainy Day Fund this year – but with the risk of hard Brexit looming, a €500 million top-up from the Exchequer next year will not happen, with the government setting aside any available funds to deal with the impact.

The Irish economy is forecast to flatline next year if Britain crashes out of the EU without a deal, rather than grow by 3.3 percent with an orderly withdrawal.

Topics: Ireland Brexit Irish economy

  • Demand is strong for Arabian Gulf crude grades after a return to pre-attack production
Oil prices continued to deteriorate for the second week in a row. Brent crude dropped below the $60 barrier for the first time in a month. 

Brent fell to $58.37 per barrel which is close to the level it was before the attacks on Saudi Aramco oil facilities on Sep. 14. 

WTI also fell to $52.81 per barrel. 

Worrying economic news continued to put downward pressure on the market. However, the focus should not be on the slowing economic outlook that is detached from oil market fundamentals. 

The market continues to shrug off the possibility of serious supply threats. Conventional oil discoveries have plunged to a seven-decade low with no signs of any speed recovery amid lower capital expenditure investments. 

This coincides with OPEC oil output falling to an eight-year low in September.

At the same time, output from the US and Russia, also fell to 11.81 million bpd and to 11.24 million bpd respectively.

Right after the Saudi Aramco attacks, many speculators took advantage of the short-lived price spike as a major opportunity to sell older positions and lock in profits. 

However, after oil prices plunged for the second week in a row, money managers reduced their net long positions in Brent futures.

That was largely because speculators have been discouraged by the weakening macroeconomic outlook which of course implies weakened demand for oil.

However, demand remains strong for Arabian Gulf sour crude grades despite a return to normal Saudi pre-attack production levels.

The physical spot market remains extremely tight, reflected in steep Dubai backwardation and higher official sales prices (OSP) for November Arabian Gulf sour crude grades. 

The Russian crude grade, ESPO, also fetched high premiums despite the restoration of supply in the Kingdom. 

Brent-linked crudes are still not economically cheap enough to flow into Asia to compete with the Arabian Gulf sour crudes.

• Faisal Faeq is an energy and oil marketing adviser. He was formerly with OPEC and Saudi Aramco. Twitter:@faisalfaeq

Topics: oil prices Brent crude

