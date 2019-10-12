You are here

Toyota reveals revamped hydrogen sedan

The new Toyota Mirai model boasts longer driving range than its predecessor and completely redesigned fuel cell stack and hydrogen tanks. (Toyota handout photo)
Updated 12 October 2019
Reuters

Toyota reveals revamped hydrogen sedan

Updated 12 October 2019
Reuters

TOKYO: Toyota Motor Corp. unveiled a redesigned hydrogen-powered fuel cell sedan on Friday in its latest attempt to revive demand for the niche technology that it hopes will become mainstream.

Japan’s biggest automaker has been developing fuel-cell vehicles for more than two decades, but the technology has been eclipsed by the rapid rise of rival battery-powered electric vehicles promoted by the likes of Tesla Inc.

Ahead of the Tokyo Motor Show starting on Oct. 24, Toyota unveiled a prototype of the new hydrogen sedan built on the same platform as its luxury Lexus brand’s LS coupe. The new Mirai model boasts longer driving range than its predecessor and completely redesigned fuel cell stack and hydrogen tanks, the company said.

“We wanted to make a car that people really want to buy, not just because it’s an eco car,” Yoshikazu Tanaka, chief engineer of the new Mirai, said at the unveiling.

“We wanted something that’s fun to drive.”

The vehicle’s sporty redesign with longer wheelbase and lower-slung chassis is a marked departure from the first-generation Mirai, which looks like a bulked-up Prius hybrid.

The new car also has a 30 percent improvement in driving range over the previous iteration’s approximately 700 km (435 miles), according to the company.

Tanaka said the latest Mirai would cost less to make than its predecessor, because of a shift to mass production. The current model is mostly assembled by hand.

Costing consumers about 5 million yen ($46,500) after subsidies in Japan, the original Mirai is one of three fuel cell cars available to drivers. Hyundai Motor Co. sells the Nexo, while Honda Motor leases out the Clarity.

Toyota has sold fewer than 10,000 of the Mirai, a fuel cell sedan it touted as a game changer at its launch five years ago. By contrast, Tesla sold 25,000 of battery-powered Model S sedans in its first year and a half.

Toyota declined to disclose a price for the model and said it would be available from late next year in Japan, North America and Europe.

Topics: Toyota Tokyo Motor Show fuel-cell cars

End of the road: Dyson crashes out of race to make electric cars

Updated 12 October 2019
AFP

End of the road: Dyson crashes out of race to make electric cars

  • Inventor vows to press on with $3 billion new tech investment despite abrupt U-turn
  • The plan ran into controversy when the company revealed that its first car plant would be in Singapore
Updated 12 October 2019
AFP

SINGAPORE: British inventor James Dyson has dropped out of the race to produce electric cars in the face of stiff competition and after criticism of the Brexit-backing billionaire’s decision to build the vehicle in Singapore.

Dyson, known for his bagless vacuum cleaners and bladeless fans, announced two years ago that he was investing £2 billion ($2.5 billion) in developing an electric car, and the first vehicles were expected in 2021.

The ambitious project catapulted the 72-year-old entrepreneur into competition against established players such as US firm Tesla and car makers from the US to China.

Adding to his difficulties, the plan ran into controversy when the company revealed that its first car plant would be in Singapore and its global headquarters were shifting to the affluent city-state.

Dyson insisted it was to be closer to booming Asian markets — but there was fury that the tycoon was not investing more in UK manufacturing after vocally supporting Britain’s exit from the EU.

There had, however, been little indication that Dyson was having second thoughts about the high-profile project, which hundreds of employees were already working on, until an announcement late Thursday of the abrupt U-turn.

Dyson said that his team had developed a “fantastic car” based on an “ingenious” approach, but added: “Though we have tried very hard throughout the development process, we simply cannot make it commercially viable.”

“We have been through a serious process to find a buyer for the project which has, unfortunately, been unsuccessful so far,” he said.

There are 523 people in the automotive team, most in Britain, and 22 in Singapore, a spokesman said. Dyson said “as many of the team as possible” would be reassigned to other roles in the company.

Singapore government agency the Economic Development Board predicted the decision to ditch the project would have a minimal disruption on Dyson’s operations in the Asian trading hub.

In May, Dyson unveiled brief details of patents filed for the electric car and said it would be more energy-efficient than rivals — and with “very large wheels” for city and rough-terrain driving.

But analysts were skeptical about the plan and not surprised about the change of heart.

“From the first instance it was always difficult to understand why Dyson thought that it would have any sort of competitive advantage in actually embarking on this project,” Walter Theseira, a transport economist at Singapore University of Social Sciences, said.

“Selling a successful electric car is a high-capital enterprise, it’s a very ambitious project.

“Given the global competitive landscape, you’re adding a new manufacturer which is untested in the car industry and which does not appear to have the same kind of deep pockets as existing local car manufacturers,” he said.

Electric vehicles are increasing in popularity as governments worldwide seek to phase out polluting petrol and diesel cars, but producing them profitably is a major challenge for even leading manufacturers.

While Tesla has strong consumer appeal, investors have been frustrated by the pace of production and the company’s ability to hit its financial targets.

Despite dumping the project, Dyson insisted the company would continue a $3.1 billion investment program in new technology, including the manufacture of batteries, robotics, machine learning and AI.

The company in May completed the move of its headquarters to Singapore, where many international firms have their Asian bases, and Dyson has since made headlines by going on a property-buying spree.

Topics: James Dyson electric cars Brexit

