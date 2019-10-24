You are here

World Bank executive stresses importance of Aramco IPO plans

Simeon Djankov, director of development economics at the World Bank, speaks at the Doing Business event in Riyadh. (Photo/Supplied)
Frank Kane

  • Saudi Arabia is a platform for growth and expansion, says minister
Frank Kane

RIYADH: Listing Saudi Aramco shares on a public stock market is the “single most important thing” the government could do to continue the pace of reform in the Kingdom, a senior executive of the World Bank told Arab News on Thursday.

Simeon Djankov, director of development economics at the World Bank, was speaking on the sidelines of the Doing Business event in Riyadh, at which it was revealed that the World Bank ranks Saudi Arabia as the world’s most-improved business environment over the past 12 months. 

Djankov said: “An initial public offering (IPO) of Aramco is tremendously important — probably the No. 1 thing that the Kingdom can do, out of anything in the business environment, because this is a huge company, a global company, and everybody knows about it. It has been delayed a number of times and that has given rise to the question of whether it can ever be done.”

If you make insolvency easier, many more people will decide to start businesses in the first place, and they will take risks.

Simeon Djankov, Director of development economics at World Bank

Djankov, who is also founder of the Doing Business report that highlighted progress in small- to medium-business regulations in the Kingdom, added: “I think that now, for small business, there has been some opening up and some improvement.  The next question is if Saudi Aramco starts opening itself for shareholding investors — then KSA is truly open for business.

“The Aramco IPO is the single most important thing the government can do to open Saudi Arabia for business, and everybody is waiting for it,” he continued.

Transparency

Aramco was on the verge of announcing the IPO last weekend, but pulled back on the advice of some financial institutions, which urged further deliberation in order to maximize the valuation. 

Majid Al-Qasabi, minister of commerce and investment, said that a special committee was handling the Aramco IPO and he could not discuss it specifically.

But, he added: “In general, the principle of an IPO is for transparency, for trade, for investment and for growth. Trade is in our history, and Saudi Arabia is a platform for growth and expansion. Procedures such as an IPO will trigger investment (in) Saudi Arabia.”

Djankov said that another priority area for the Kingdom was to fully implement new rules for insolvency and bankruptcy, in place of  “archaic” practices that prevent new business start-ups.

“There have been recent changes but they still have to be implemented in the courts. It’s one thing to pass legislation, it’s another thing for the judges and the courts to understand that this is the way to do it,” he said.

“If you make insolvency easier, many more people will decide to start businesses in the first place, and they will take risks. The issue is that now — as we have seen in the report today — it is easer to enter a business sector, but people are still waiting until they see whether the insolvency and bankruptcy regime will adapt,” he added.

Topics: Saudi Arabia World Bank Aramco IPO

Oil, gas giants spend €250 million on EU lobbying: Green groups

AFP

  • The EU is seen as one of the global leaders when it comes to climate action.
AFP

PARIS: The five biggest publicly listed oil and gas companies and trade groups representing them spent more than €250 million ($278 million) lobbying the EU to influence climate action since 2010, environmental groups said on Thursday.

Research showed that BP, Chevron, ExxonMobil, Shell and Total, as well as trade groups acting on their behalf, have held at least 327 high-level meetings with European Commission officials since Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker took office in 2014 — an average of more than one a week.

The findings came from publicly listed documents, and companies who responded to requests for comments said there was no conflict of interest in their executives meeting high-level EU policymakers.

But green groups said the money spent on access to officials showed to what extent oil and gas firms were seeking to influence decisions in Brussels.

“This is part of a long trail of the fossil fuel industry delaying, weakening and torpedoing much-needed climate action,” said Pascoe Sabido, a researcher and campaigner with Corporate Europe Observatory.

The EU is seen as one of the global leaders when it comes to climate action.

But there are fears its member states are not phasing out fossil fuels quickly enough to comply with the 2015 Paris climate accord, which commits nations to limit warming to “well below” 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 Fahrenheit).

A Commission spokeswoman said it was “good practice that politicians and officials meet with external actors.”

She added that “some meetings” with oil and gas representatives focused on “renewables and the ways to decarbonize our economy.”

Last year the International Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) called for a radical drawdown in fossil fuel use to hit the safer 1.5C cap laid out in the Paris deal.

Yet global emissions are rising year on year, and environmental groups fear major EU gas infrastructure projects in the pipeline could lock the continent into fossil fuels well beyond the IPCC’s deadlines.

The investigation by Corporate Europe Observatory, Food & Water Europe, Friends of the Earth Europe, and Greenpeace EU looked at companies’ own declarations and the EU’s lobby transparency register and published meetings.

It found that the five firms declared spending of €123.3 million ($137 million) on EU lobbying between 2010-2018. Trade associations representing them spent an additional €128 million in that period.

In April, the watchdog Global Witness calculated that oil and gas majors were planning to spend $5 trillion (€4.5 trillion) on new exploration by 2030, a figure it said was “poles apart” from the Paris goals.

A spokeswomen from Total said the figures contained in Thursday’s report “in no way reflect” what the group spends on lobbying.

“Total is convinced that a collective approach is necessary to respond to the magnitude of the climate issue,” she said.

An ExxonMobil spokesman said the giant “complies fully with the requirements of the EU Transparency Register.”

“ExxonMobil believes that climate change risks warrant action and it’s going to take all of us — business, governments and consumers — to make meaningful progress,” he said.

A spokeswoman for Shell said it “firmly rejected” the report’s premise.

“We are crystal clear about our support for the Paris agreement ... everything we do is to advocate for good policy outcomes to that end.”

BP and Chevron did not respond to requests for comment.

The green groups called for a “firewall” to protect EU officials from fossil fuel representatives to avoid conflicts of interest.

“Tackling the climate emergency means leaving the vast majority of known fossil fuel reserves under ground and that is incompatible with the future projections of these firms who are going to massively increase their production over the next 10-20 years,” Sabido said.

Myriam Douo, from Friends of the Earth Europe, said citizens could no long afford the “delay tactics” of fossil fuel producers.

“We must listen to the millions of young climate protesters on our streets and cut fossil fuels out of our politics now.”

Topics: Oil gas

