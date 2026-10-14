DUBAI: Saudi International defender Saud Abdulhamid has made history in the Champions League after being selected by coach Yannick Cahuzac in Tuesday night’s home fixture against Sporting Lisbon of Portugal, becoming the first Saudi player to participate in the European competition.

Abdulhamid played an important role for the club as they finished second Ligue 1 last season behind Paris Saint-Germain, but this appearance marks the first time he had participated in Europe’s premier continental club competition, a step that represents a pivotal moment in the professional career of the right-back.

Abdulhamid returned to the Lens squad after an absence of 48 days due to injury. He made his appearance on the bench during the 2-1 win over Lyon last Friday, before taking part in the Champions League match.

The 27-year-old former Al-Ittihad, Al-Hilal and Roma player had suffered a hematoma and swelling in his thigh and knee muscles during the opening match of the Ligue 1 season against Auxerre on Aug. 22, in which he scored a goal in a 5-2 win for Lens. He then underwent an intensive treatment and rehabilitation program that caused him to miss the matches against Strasbourg, Lorient, Le Mans, and Monaco.

Abdulhamid joined Lens on loan from Roma in August 2025, before the French club activated the buy option in June 2026 with a contract extending until 2029.

During his time with Lens, Abdulhamid has participated in 33 matches in various competitions, during which he scored four goals and made eight assists. Last season, he won the French Cup title after Lens beat OGC Nice 3-1 at the Stade de France and followed that up with a French Super Cup medal after a 1-0 win over reigning Ligue 1 and UEFA Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain on Aug. 16.