DiplomaticQuarter: South Korea, Saudi Arabia share common dream, says diplomat

South Korea and Saudi Arabia are working together to achieve shared future dreams, Seoul’s consul general said.

On the sidelines of the Qur’an Foundation Day ceremony on Wednesday, Sang-Kyoun Lee said that South Korea and the Kingdom share strong bonds based on diplomatic relations stretching back to 1962.

“Grounded in a deep mutual trust and a shared wish to ensure a thriving future for their peoples, the two countries have become key partners in sectors ranging from traditional fields of construction and energy to renewable and nuclear energy, culture and many other fields,” he said.

The envoy said that under Vision 2030, King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman are leading the Kingdom toward a brighter and more sustainable future.

“South Korea is also pursuing a drive for change, moving toward society and economy, which look to the future.”

He said that 2019 has been a remarkable year in relations between the two countries.

“First, the crown prince visited Korea in June and met with South Korean President Moon Jae-in to discuss issues of common interest in matters relevant to the Vision 2030,” he said.

After that meeting, ministers of both countries signed 10 agreements worth more than $8 billion in fields such as energy and ICT.

“Second, the Saudi government invited two K-pop bands, Super Junior and BTS, to perform as a highlight of the Jeddah Season and Riyadh Season,” he added.

“The Saudi people warmly welcomed the Korean artists and greatly enjoyed the performance. In turn, the first ‘Saudi Arabia Culture Week’ in the Asian region was held in Seoul in June, bringing Saudi culture to the people of Korea,” he said.

The Kingdom recently decided to issue tourist visas to citizens of 49 countries, including South Korea.

The lasting friendship between South Korea and Saudi Arabia will deepen even further, the Korean envoy said.

“It is my sincere hope that the peoples of both our countries will continue to thrive in the midst of peace and prosperity.”

The Jeddah-Korea Business Show, one of the consulate’s annual activities bridging the two countries’ private sectors, is scheduled for Nov. 21.

South Korea is one of the Kingdom’s eight key partners, along with the US, Japan, China, UK, Germany, France and India, to achieve the goals of Vision 2030.

Trade volume between the two countries in 2018 exceeded $30 billion. The Kingdom is the largest oil exporter to South Korea, the largest contractor in construction, and the republic’s leading trading partner in the Middle East.