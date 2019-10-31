You are here

DiplomaticQuarter: South Korea, Saudi Arabia share common dream, says diplomat

South Korean Consul General Sang-Kyoun Lee. (File photo)
Updated 7 sec ago
Arab News

South Korean Consul General Sang-Kyoun Lee. (File photo)

Updated 7 sec ago
Arab News

South Korea and Saudi Arabia are working together to achieve shared future dreams, Seoul’s consul general said.

On the sidelines of the Qur’an Foundation Day ceremony on Wednesday, Sang-Kyoun Lee said that South Korea and the Kingdom share strong bonds based on diplomatic relations stretching back to 1962.

“Grounded in a deep mutual trust and a shared wish to ensure a thriving future for their peoples, the two countries have become key partners in sectors ranging from traditional fields of construction and energy to renewable and nuclear energy, culture and many other fields,” he said.

The envoy said that under Vision 2030, King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman are leading the Kingdom toward a brighter and more sustainable future.

“South Korea is also pursuing a drive for change, moving toward society and economy, which look to the future.”

He said that 2019 has been a remarkable year in relations between the two countries.

“First, the crown prince visited Korea in June and met with South Korean President Moon Jae-in to discuss issues of common interest in matters relevant to the Vision 2030,” he said.

After that meeting, ministers of both countries signed 10 agreements worth more than $8 billion in fields such as energy and ICT.

“Second, the Saudi government invited two K-pop bands, Super Junior and BTS, to perform as a highlight of the Jeddah Season and Riyadh Season,” he added.

“The Saudi people warmly welcomed the Korean artists and greatly enjoyed the performance. In turn, the first ‘Saudi Arabia Culture Week’ in the Asian region was held in Seoul in June, bringing Saudi culture to the people of Korea,” he said.

The Kingdom recently decided to issue tourist visas to citizens of 49 countries, including South Korea.

The lasting friendship between South Korea and Saudi Arabia will deepen even further, the Korean envoy said.

“It is my sincere hope that the peoples of both our countries will continue to thrive in the midst of peace and prosperity.”

The Jeddah-Korea Business Show, one of the consulate’s annual activities bridging the two countries’ private sectors, is scheduled for Nov. 21.

South Korea is one of the Kingdom’s eight key partners, along with the US, Japan, China, UK, Germany, France and India, to achieve the goals of Vision 2030.

Trade volume between the two countries in 2018 exceeded $30 billion. The Kingdom is the largest oil exporter to South Korea, the largest contractor in construction, and the republic’s leading trading partner in the Middle East.

Topics: DiplomaticQuarter

Cultural exchange key to promote Saudi-Japan ties

Updated 12 min 51 sec ago
Rashid Hassan

Cultural exchange key to promote Saudi-Japan ties

  'Leadership in both the countries share a great understanding for each other'
Updated 12 min 51 sec ago
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: Mutual cultural exchange is significant in promoting bilateral ties, according to Wakako Yamaguchi, visiting Japanese calligraphy and tea ceremony artist.

Yamaguchi, who is the vice president of the Institute for Japanese Culture Experience and Education in Tokyo, attended workshops in Riyadh at the Saudi Arabian Society for Culture and Arts (SASCA) on Monday and the Art and Skills Institute (ASI) on Tuesday. The lecture was followed by a performance on Japan calligraphy, and interaction with the art-loving audience. 

Speaking to Arab News during her trip to Riyadh, Yamaguchi explained the purpose of the trip: “My aim is to introduce Japanese culture, especially calligraphy and ink art.

“I also want to show the philosophy of the tea ceremony,” she said. “We drink tea and have this ceremony, and I hope this might be of interest to everybody.”

Asked how it evolved from tea as a drink to tea as a piece of art, Yamaguchi said: “It was started as a monastic custom of Zen and attracted a lot of Samurai or the noble class people, because tea suggests to us how to live. So with just a cup of tea, we can understand mutual love and respect.”

The Japanese tea ceremony is an elaborate ritual, she said. It is a spiritual ceremony, an interlude in which one leads oneself for the moment to the spirit of beauty, quietude, and politeness toward others.

The formal tea ceremony is an iconic representation of Japanese culture. It is even more ingrained in the Japanese lifestyle than in China, whence the ceremony was borrowed nearly 900 years ago, although the Japanese use it in a different way. The tea ceremony is in many ways synonymous with Zen since both arrived in Japan from China at the same time.

On the cultural affinity, she hoped that such sessions will help to bring people from the two countries closer as both peoples have the same feeling for art.

With Saudi Arabia and Japan’s relationship developing through the Saudi-Japan Vision 2030 partnership, the two countries are looking at ways to strengthen their cultural ties, she added.

She also said that the leadership in both the countries share a great understanding for each other and referred to the ceremony when Japan’s Emperor Naruhito formally completed his ascension to the Chrysanthemum Throne at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on Oct. 22.

Saudi Arabia was represented at the ceremony by Minister of State Prince Turki bin Mohammed bin Fahd bin Abdul Aziz, who conveyed greetings from King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to the Japanese people.

Agreeing that art and culture serve as a bridge to bring people from different countries closer, she expressed the hope that more such visits by art lovers from the two countries will further enhance cultural ties.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

