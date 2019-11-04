You are here

  • Home
  • Technology’s role in art and culture debated at EmTech MENA conference

Technology’s role in art and culture debated at EmTech MENA conference

Noura bint Mohammed Al-Kaabi (center) the UAE’s minister of culture and knowledge development, told the ETech conference in Dubai that technology had changed the way we create and consume art. (AN Photo/Ziyad Alarfaj)
Updated 05 November 2019
Jumana Khamis

Technology’s role in art and culture debated at EmTech MENA conference

  • ‘Technology has changed the way we create and consume art’
  • Conference told how technology has become the ‘new normal’
Updated 05 November 2019
Jumana Khamis

DUBAI: Technology has become an essential part of our daily lives, including in the field of art and culture.
This was one of the main takeaways from the keynote speech of Noura bint Mohammed Al-Kaabi, the UAE’s minister of culture and knowledge development, on the first day of the EmTech MENA conference in Dubai.
The two-day conference began on Monday at Jumeirah Emirates Towers. It has lined up 500 professionals from throughout the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) to shed light on five themes: Artificial intelligence (AI) and the future of work; computer-created reality; the future of digital health; future cities; and the future of energy and sustainability.
With regard to the possibilities for combining art and technology and their potential impact on cultural expression, Al-Kaabi said technology and art have become “complementary.”
She added: “The way art is created, exhibited and experienced has changed through the use of digital technology, including AI and VR (virtual reality).”
Citing the works of Andy Warhol and Bahraini VR artist Najla Al-Khalifa as examples of new means of artistic expression, Al-Kaabi said: “The digital world has become the new ordinary.”
She described modern-day art galleries and exhibitions as “interactive spaces” that are no longer “passive buildings” where static art is viewed.
While many still prefer to view art in a more traditional form, the evolution of the field through technology can improve an audience’s overall experience, she said.
“For those who dare to imagine the benefits of pushing boundaries, innovating new concepts and venturing into new territories through technology, the possibilities are endless,” Al-Kaabi added.
Technology also plays a crucial role when it comes to expression of cultural identity, she said, adding that the integration of the two fields could go even further to eliminate language barriers, build on common values, and captivate and educate new consumers of art and heritage.
Al-Kaabi described the diffusion of cultural awareness through AI technology to the rest of the world as the concept of “intangible experiences.”
Immersive AI experiences can better reflect aspects of culture such as hospitality, and even simpler traditions such as the way Emiratis drink their coffee, she said.
Such experiences are also crucial in collecting data, building a museum, and even in an artist’s journey, Al-Kaabi added.
Alberto Levy, associate professor at the IE Business School in Spain, demonstrated the use of AI by creating a piece of “brain art” on the EmTech stage, through a device that shows how brainwaves react to emotions.
However, he said while AI has the ability to make everyone an artist, machines cannot replicate emotions.
“Machines are good for repetition. They can only emulate something that might resemble a feeling,” Levy added.
“We have to focus on the human part, the critical thinking, the creativity that machines can’t replicate.”
Saying the “music, the energy in the hall, and the essence of being on a Dubai stage” were elements that helped him create his piece of art, Levy questioned the need for copyright in a world of AI-made art.
“Why do we have to own the art?” he asked. “Why not produce it and see what emotions it’s generating? After all, it came out of a moment that’s priceless.”

Topics: EmTech Mena technology

Related

Corporate News
AEC’s technology solutions in the spotlight at GITEX
Corporate News
MSI’s 30 years in telecommunications & technology

National Bank of Bahrain makes offer to buy Bahrain Islamic Bank

Updated 05 November 2019
Reuters

National Bank of Bahrain makes offer to buy Bahrain Islamic Bank

  • National Bank of Bahrain is the second-biggest shareholder in the Islamic lender alongside the government
Updated 05 November 2019
Reuters

DUBAI: National Bank of Bahrain, which has a 29 percent stake in Bahrain Islamic Bank, has made an offer to buy the rest of the Islamic lender in another sign of consolidation in the Gulf banking market.
The deal is subject to National Bank of Bahrain, the country’s biggest lender, acquiring a minimum 40.94 percent of the Islamic lender for either cash 0.117 Bahrain dinars or a share exchange ratio of 0.167 National Bank’s shares per Bahrain Islamic Bank share, the Islamic lender said in a filing to the exchange.
The price values the Islamic lender at 124 million dinars ($329 million).
National Bank of Bahrain is the second-biggest shareholder in the Islamic lender alongside the government.
The deal comes among a wave of mergers in the Middle East’s financial sector, as profit margins are challenged by lower government and consumer spending because of weak oil prices.
After the creation of First Abu Dhabi Bank in 2017 through a merger of Abu Dhabi’s biggest lenders, National Bank of Abu Dhabi and First Gulf Bank, consolidation in the industry gathered pace, with big deals seen in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates.

Topics: banking Bahrain mergers

Related

Corporate News
National Bank of Bahrain opens flagship branch
Corporate News
NBB appoints first Bahraini chief risk officer

Latest updates

3 Italian firefighters killed in building explosion
Zanzibar tests drones spraying rice fields to fight malaria
Philippines’ Duterte picks top drug war critic as his ‘drugs tsar’
Erdogan: Kurdish fighters have not left Syria ‘safe zone’ despite US, Russia deals
The Dubai Monopoly board is here

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.