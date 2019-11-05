You are here

Kentucky governor looks for last-minute boost from Trump

Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin address the audience before the start of a rally for President Donald Trump in Lexington, Kentucky, Monday, Nov. 4, 2019. (AP)
Updated 05 November 2019
AP

  • Trump, who easily carried Kentucky in winning the presidency in 2016, declared that Bevin’s reelection Tuesday would send a signal to the country
  • Bevin sounded confident about his prospects for a second term and said the president’s eleventh-hour appearance would give him a boost
AP

LEXINGTON, Kentucky: Republican Gov. Matt Bevin basked in the campaign finale he craved Monday evening, receiving a ringing endorsement from President Donald Trump hours before voters settle Kentucky’s closely watched governor’s race between Bevin and Democrat Andy Beshear.

The boisterous rally at Rupp Arena reinforced one of Bevin’s main campaign themes — his alliance with Trump, whose popularity surpasses the governor’s in the bluegrass state.

Trump, who easily carried Kentucky in winning the presidency in 2016, declared that Bevin’s reelection Tuesday would send a signal to the country and his political adversaries.

“Tomorrow, Kentucky has a chance to send the radical Democrats a message, you will vote to reject the Democrats’ extremism, socialism and corruption and you will vote to reelect Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin, who’s done a great job,” the president said.

Beshear, the state’s attorney general, spent the day campaigning in western Kentucky. The presidential rally didn’t throw Beshear off his strategy of making the race about state issues. The challenger stuck to his themes of improving public schools, creating better-paying jobs and protecting health care and public pensions.

“People try to distract us with national issues and get us thinking about things other than our well-being,” Beshear said in a Monday radio interview on WKDZ. “Our families should be doing so much better. And I’m going to make sure they do.”

Beshear wrapped up a long day of campaigning with a final stop in Louisville, where he needs a strong turnout Tuesday. He played up his support for public education, telling the crowd: “Are you ready to fight for teachers? Are you ready to beat Matt Bevin? Me too!“

While Bevin reveled being in the media glare of Trump’s visit, Beshear’s campaign pointed to the get-out-the-vote effort by Democrats built over months of work by volunteers. Beshear’s campaign said Monday that a milestone was reached when Beshear knocked on the one millionth door in the Democratic grassroots campaign asking people for their votes.

The contest is being watched for early signs of how the increasingly partisan impeachment furor in Washington might impact Trump and other Republican incumbents in 2020. Among those with an especially keen interest: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who’s on the ballot himself next year in Kentucky.

McConnell took the stage Monday night in his home state to praise Trump’s efforts to reshape the federal courts by appointing conservatives to the bench.

Bevin sounded confident about his prospects for a second term and said the president’s eleventh-hour appearance would give him a boost.

“I think we’re going to win, regardless,” the governor told reporters. “I think we’ll win even more, with this kind of wind in our sails.”

Pointing to Bevin’s conservative credentials, Trump praised the governor’s opposition to abortion, his support for gun rights and his tough stance against illegal immigration.

Trump teased that Bevin is “such a pain” when advocating for Kentucky’s interests in Washington, adding: “Isn’t that really what you want in a governor?“

Beshear accused Bevin of dividing people, pointing to the governor’s feud with teachers who opposed his pension and education proposals. Beshear promised to be a governor who “listens more than he talks, who solves more problems than he creates and would never engage in the type of bullying and name calling we’ve seen.”

Bevin regularly sought to hitch himself to Trump’s popularity throughout the campaign — a strategy intended to rev up his conservative base. It was on full display Monday night.

Continuing his strategy of nationalizing the race, Bevin urged Kentucky voters to send a message to congressional Democrats advancing the impeachment of the president. He said they were making “a mockery of the political process.”

On the gun issue, Bevin lashed out at so-called “red flag” laws, which allow courts to issue temporary orders barring someone from possessing guns based on a showing of imminent danger. Such laws might be “safe sounding” but infringe on rights, he said.

It’s one of many sharp differences between the campaign rivals. Beshear calls such a measure a step toward greater public protection. He said it’s consistent with his support for gun rights but gives due-process rights to the person seen as a risk.

In the campaign’s closing days, Beshear downplayed the spillover effect from Trump’s rally into voting the next day across the bluegrass state.

“This race isn’t about what’s going on in the White House, it’s about what’s going on in each and every home across Kentucky,” Beshear said. “And our voters know that a governor can’t impact federal-type issues.”

Topics: KENTUCKY Donald Trump

Georgia tests new voting system before ambitious 2020 switch

AP

Georgia tests new voting system before ambitious 2020 switch

  • State election officials are piloting the $106 million system in six mostly rural counties holding elections Tuesday for mayors, city councils and school boards
  • Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger plans to use the new machines in all 159 counties for Georgia’s presidential primaries in March
AP

ATLANTA: A handful of local elections in Georgia are being used to test new voting machines that combine touchscreens with a printed ballot, part of the state’s rush to meet a court-ordered deadline to retire its outdated, paperless system before any votes are cast in 2020.

State election officials are piloting the $106 million system in six mostly rural counties holding elections Tuesday for mayors, city councils and school boards. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger plans to use the new machines in all 159 counties for Georgia’s presidential primaries in March.

The way Georgia conducts elections next year will be closely watched nationally after the officials faced a torrent of criticism in 2018. Problems including two-hour waits at some polling sites, security breaches that left voters’ registration information exposed and accusations that strict voter ID laws suppressed turnout led to lawsuits and changes in state law that included switching election systems.

A federal judge in August upped the pressure for a new system. US District Court Judge Amy Totenberg gave Georgia until Jan. 1 to retire the election system in use since 2002, calling it “seriously flawed.”

And while the new machines will create a paper record, a positive trial run Tuesday isn’t likely to satisfy advocates for greater election integrity. They insist the new system remains vulnerable and fails to deliver the auditable results they demand.

“Even if everything goes smoothly, that doesn’t solve the problems,” said Marilyn Marks, executive director of the Coalition for Good Governance.

Election officials in the six counties chosen to test the new machines said more than 9,300 voters had few problems during three weeks of advance voting ahead of Tuesday’s elections.

“It’s been a whole lot better than I thought it would be,” said Rickey Kittle, election board chairman for Catoosa County near the Tennessee line.

“When you change anything, you always fear for the worst. It just didn’t happen.”

The new machines work similarly to the old ones with voters making choices on touchscreens.

But the new machines, unlike the old, print a paper ballot with a computer code and a list of votes being cast. That printout is inserted into a scanner that reads the code and stores the votes electronically for tabulation. Printouts are retained in case an election must be audited later.

Those getting familiar with the system have already begun sizing it up.

Some note the typeface on the new printed ballots might be small for some eyes. Lowndes County near the Georgia-Florida line had magnifying glasses on hand for voters if needed, said Tiffany Linkswiler, the assistant elections superintendent.

Linkswiler and Carol Heard, elections supervisor for Decatur County in southwest Georgia, said a few voters making final checks caught mistakes. The erroneous ballots were voided and they cast new ones.

“We had two spoiled ballots, which shows me at least two voters paid attention to their ballots after they printed them out,” Heard said. “So that’s a good sign. It means there’s that opportunity” to correct errors.

But Marks said poll observers for the Coalition for Good Governance saw many voters scan ballots without bothering to check them for accuracy.

If computer-generated ballots are cast without voters reviewing them, she said, audits are meaningless because “you don’t know what the voter intended.”

Advocates and individual Georgia voters who sued over the state’s old machines are now challenging the new ones in court. They have requests pending, asking the judge to stop the statewide rollout of the new machines.

That’s why Cobb County in suburban Atlanta is running a different test Tuesday, using hand-marked paper ballots that are scanned electronically. That option is Georgia’s backup plan for 2020 if the judge rules against the new machines.

Topics: Georgia Tech

