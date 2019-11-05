The Dubai Monopoly board is here

Jasmine Tookes looks outstanding in Azzi & Osta

DUBAI: The fashion crowd gathered at New York’s Cipriani South Street to celebrate fashion’s brightest at the annual Vogue/CFDA Fashion Fund on Monday evening wearing their glittering best.

Notably, Victoria’s Secret model Jasmine Tookes stepped out on the red carpet wearing an ensemble by an Arab label. The 28-year-old joined fellow models, designers and industry insiders to toast Christopher John Rogers, the designer who won this year’s grand prize, and for the occasion chose an ivory, pleated column dress from Lebanese design duo Azzi & Osta that was worthy of its very own accolade.

Model Jasmine Tookes stepped out in a dress by Lebanese duo Azzi & Osta. Getty Images

The sleeveless gown boasted a high, ruffled neck and was plucked from the Beirut-based design house’s Spring 2019 couture collection, which debuted in Paris last January. She tucked her smooth, center-parted lengths behind her ears, showing off a pair of dazzling diamond earrings that complemented her elegant attire. All that was needed to complete the California-bred beauty’s refined look was an envelope clutch and a slick of nude lipstick.

Tookes isn’t the only international star to support the Lebanese design house. Co-founded by George Azzi and Assaad Osta, the maison has racked up an impressive list of celebrity clients since its debut in 2010. Prominent fans of the couturier’s structural and intricate designs include Beyonce, Kendall Jenner, Cardi B and Eva Longoria, to name but a few. Tunisian-Egyptian star Hend Sabri and Lebanese director Nadine Labaki have also been pictured wearing looks from the label in recent months.

Meanwhile, other well-heeled guests in attendance on Monday evening included Gigi and Bella Hadid, who chose looks from Dion Lee and Alexander Wang, respectively. Also in attendance was model Taylor Hill who wore a Ralph Lauren pantsuit. Elsewhere, model Ashley Graham, British actress Jameela Jamil and “Vampire Diaries” star Kat Graham opted to sartorially support the Brooklyn-based designer who took home the evening’s biggest prize.

Gigi Hadid wore an ensemble by Dion Lee. AFP

Rogers, whose whimsical eveningwear has quickly garnered a cult following — Rihanna, Michelle Obama and singer Lizzo are fans — will receive $400,000 and a year-long mentorship from a CFDA member. He joins the likes of Alexander Wang, Pyer Moss and Jonathan Simkhai who have all previously won the prestigious prize.