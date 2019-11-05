You are here

Yemen government and separatists sign power sharing deal in Riyadh

The two parties signed the agreement infront of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Abu Dhabi Crown prince Mohammed bin Zayed and the Yemeni president (Saudi Royal Palace)
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman next to Yemen's President Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi attending a peace-signing between the Yemeni government and the southern separatists. (Saudi Royal Palace)
The two parties signed the agreement infront of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Abu Dhabi Crown prince Mohammed bin Zayed and the Yemeni president. (Saudi Royal Palace)
  • Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman says agreement will open new period of stability in Yemen
  • The ceremony was attended by Yemen's President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi and STC leader Aidarous Al-Zoubeidi, along with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed
RIYADH: Yemen's internationally recognized government signed a power-sharing deal with southern separatists in Riyadh on Tuesday aimed at ending infighting as they both battle Houthi militants.

“This agreement will open a new period of stability in Yemen. The kingdom of Saudi Arabia stands with you,” Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said at a signing ceremony. “It's a joyful day in Saudi as the two sides come together.”

The deal will see the secessionist Southern Transitional Council (STC) handed a number of ministries, and the government return to Aden.

 

 

It was brokered by Saudi Arabia after tensions between the two Yemeni parties overspilled into skirmishes during the summer in the country’s south. The sides are allied against the Iran backed Houthis who sparked the Yemen conflict by seizing the capital Sanaa in 2014.

The ceremony was attended by Yemen's President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi and STC leader Aidarous Al-Zoubeidi, along with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed.

The UN special envoy for Yemen, Martin Griffiths, congratulated the two sides on the deal which he said would propel efforts to end the wider civil war that has devastated the country.

 

 

"The signing of this agreement is an important step for our collective efforts to advance a peaceful settlement to the conflict in Yemen," he said in a statement.

"Listening to southern stakeholders is important to the political efforts to achieve peace in the country.”

Riyadh Governor launches the fourth edition of Asbar World Forum

  • Riyadh Gov. Prince Faisal bin Bandar: We are on the right path of science and technology. We look forward to the future and are moving in the right direction
  • Saudi media minister, Turki Bin Abdullah Al-Shabanah: This important event comes in line with the major changes taking place in the Kingdom, mainly the Kingdom’s 2030 Vision
RIYADH: Riyadh Gov. Prince Faisal bin Bandar sponsored on Monday the fourth session of the Asbar World Forum (AWF), held under the theme “Inspiring Saudi Arabia.” The forum was attended by Saudi media minister, Turki Bin Abdullah Al-Shabanah, and other officials at the Fairmont Riyadh Hotel.

In a press statement following the ceremony, the governor highlighted the progress of the forum, its distinguished scientific output and its forward-looking methods, stressing the efforts of the AWF’s leaders.

Prince Faisal said: “We are on the right path of science and technology. We look forward to the future and are moving in the right direction under the auspices of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman.”

He thanked the AWF’s board of directors, and wished everyone success in their scientific and research outputs.

Al-Shabanah said: “This important event comes in line with the major changes taking place in the Kingdom, mainly the Kingdom’s 2030 Vision and its important manifestations that have become a source of inspiration for the youth and all those involved in the achievements and production in various sectors, leading to prosperous living and growth in an economy based on innovation, creativity and entrepreneurship.”

He added: “We have always talked in the Kingdom about change, transformation and accelerating our pace toward the future. What makes us proud today is that Vision 2030 rose from belief. The vision is an ambitious and bold one, based on three basic pillars: A vibrant society, a thriving economy and an ambitious homeland.”

Al-Shabanah highlighted the role of the media in the growth of the knowledge economy and its pivotal role. He said: “We need to understand and embrace the media shift in the world, and the technology used to change media systems and production, focusing on the audience and their interaction with the media in the future.”

For his part, Fahad Al-Orabi Al-Harthi, president of the Asbar Center for Studies, Research and Communications, said in his speech that this was the fourth consecutive session of the AWF, with scientific and strategic partners from inside and outside the Kingdom, which are increasing every year.

He said: “I am pleased to announce the completion of the forum’s first dictionary in Arabic for the basic terms of future studies. It is the first product of the Institute for the Future, which the forum announced the establishment of in the last session. The forum will include a special session to discuss this.

