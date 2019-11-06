Riyadh to host cybersecurity workshop

You are here

In this file photo taken on January 23, 2018 a person works at a computer during the 10th International Cybersecurity Forum in Lille, France. (AFP)
  • The organizing committee of the workshop invited those wishing to attend to register through the institute’s website
RIYADH: The Prince Saud Al-Faisal Institute for Diplomatic Studies will hold a “Cybersecurity in diplomatic work” workshop at its headquarters in Riyadh on Sunday.
The workshop will be held in cooperation with the Emirates Diplomatic Academy (EDA) as part of efforts by the Saudi-Emirati Coordination Council Coordination Council to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries.
The workshop aims to raise awareness of cybersecurity and cyber challenges in diplomatic work, and to build national capacities to deal with these. The workshop consists of four sessions comprising eight main themes involving ambassadors and specialists in the field of diplomacy, communications and information technology (IT) from Saudi Arabia and the UAE, as well as international ambassadors and professors from international diplomatic and academic bodies.
The organizing committee of the workshop invited those wishing to attend to register through the institute’s website.
 

Thousands of Saudis offered jobs through Hafiz initiatives

A total of 8,001 job seekers — 5,408 women and 2,593 men — were offered job opportunities in the private sector in October through two Hafiz initiatives. (SPA)
Thousands of Saudis offered jobs through Hafiz initiatives

  • Hadaf provides support programs to scheme beneficiaries to help provide them with the skills and capacities needed to join the labor market
RIYADH: The Saudi Human Resources Development Fund (Hadaf) has deposited more than SR418 million ($112 million) for October into the bank accounts of more than 319,000 beneficiaries registered with the Hafiz unemployment scheme.
Hadaf said that the number of people registered with Hafiz had reached 166,067, while the figure for the difficulty scheme stood at 153,583.
A total of 8,001 job seekers — 5,408 women and 2,593 men — were offered job opportunities in the private sector in October through two Hafiz initiatives.
Hadaf provides support programs to scheme beneficiaries to help provide them with the skills and capacities needed to join the labor market.
In support of the formation and training of the local labor force of both genders, Hadaf has launched various programs, and it also works with the private sector throughout the Kingdom in backing the employment of Saudi talent.
 

