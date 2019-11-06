Riyadh to host cybersecurity workshop

RIYADH: The Prince Saud Al-Faisal Institute for Diplomatic Studies will hold a “Cybersecurity in diplomatic work” workshop at its headquarters in Riyadh on Sunday.
The workshop will be held in cooperation with the Emirates Diplomatic Academy (EDA) as part of efforts by the Saudi-Emirati Coordination Council Coordination Council to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries.
The workshop aims to raise awareness of cybersecurity and cyber challenges in diplomatic work, and to build national capacities to deal with these. The workshop consists of four sessions comprising eight main themes involving ambassadors and specialists in the field of diplomacy, communications and information technology (IT) from Saudi Arabia and the UAE, as well as international ambassadors and professors from international diplomatic and academic bodies.
The organizing committee of the workshop invited those wishing to attend to register through the institute’s website.
