Riyadh to host cybersecurity workshop

Thousands of Saudis offered jobs through Hafiz initiatives

RIYADH: The Saudi Human Resources Development Fund (Hadaf) has deposited more than SR418 million ($112 million) for October into the bank accounts of more than 319,000 beneficiaries registered with the Hafiz unemployment scheme.

Hadaf said that the number of people registered with Hafiz had reached 166,067, while the figure for the difficulty scheme stood at 153,583.

A total of 8,001 job seekers — 5,408 women and 2,593 men — were offered job opportunities in the private sector in October through two Hafiz initiatives.

Hadaf provides support programs to scheme beneficiaries to help provide them with the skills and capacities needed to join the labor market.

In support of the formation and training of the local labor force of both genders, Hadaf has launched various programs, and it also works with the private sector throughout the Kingdom in backing the employment of Saudi talent.

