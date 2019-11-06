You are here

  • Cambodian opposition leader Rainsy says he will return on Saturday

Cambodian opposition leader Rainsy says he will return on Saturday

In this Nov. 4, 2019, Cambodian opposition politician Sam Rainsy poses in front of the European Parliament in Brussels. (AP)
Updated 06 November 2019
Reuters

  • Rainsy fled to France four years ago following a conviction for criminal defamation in which he was ordered to pay $1 million in compensation
Reuters

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia: Self-exiled Cambodian opposition party founder Sam Rainsy said on Wednesday he will return to the country on Saturday to face arrest after a mass crackdown at home on opposition activists and detention of members of his banned party by Malaysian authorities.

“I will depart from Paris on Thursday November 7. I will arrive in Bangkok on Friday November 8 to be ready to enter #Cambodia on Saturday November 9,” Rainsy tweeted along with a photo of his airplane ticket.

He is likely, however, to be detained in Thailand, which recently turned away the vice president of the banned Cambodia National Rescue Party when she flew into Bangkok’s main international airport.

Rainsy fled to France four years ago following a conviction for criminal defamation in which he was ordered to pay $1 million in compensation. He also faces a five-year prison sentence in a separate case.

EU, China agree to protect 100 of each other’s regional foods

Reuters

  • The deal significantly expands the number of foods protected by GIs that were agreed in 2012
  • EU agri-food exports to China were worth €12.8 billion in the 12 months to August 2019
Reuters

BEIJING: The European Union and China have agreed to protect 100 European regional food names, known as geographical indications (GI), in China and 100 Chinese geographical indications in the EU, said a statement from the EU Commission on Wednesday.
The deal will include protecting the name of products such as cava, Irish whiskey, feta and prosciutto di Parma, as well as China’s Pixian bean paste, Anji white tea and Panjin rice.
The deal significantly expands the number of foods protected by GIs from the 10 products on both sides that were agreed in 2012 and should help boost trade in higher value goods.
“It is a win for both parties, strengthening our trading relationship, benefiting our agricultural and food sectors, and consumers on both sides,” said Agriculture and rural development Commissioner Phil Hogan, who is currently visiting China.
Consumers are willing to pay more for GI products, he said, trusting the origin and authenticity of the goods.
The agreement still needs to be approved by the European Parliament and Council but is expected to enter into force before the end of 2020, said the statement.
It will be expanded to cover an additional 175 GI names from both sides four years after the current agreement.
EU agri-food exports to China were worth €12.8 billion in the 12 months from September 2018 to August 2019.

