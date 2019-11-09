You are here

Billionaires’ wealth falls for the first time in a decade

Jack Ma, a co-founder of the Alibaba group and one of China’s richest men, celebrates Alibaba’s 20th anniversary this year. (AFP)
Reuters

  • China still continues to produce a new billionaire every two and a half days
Reuters

ZURICH: The world’s richest people became a little less well off last year, according to a report by UBS and PwC, as geopolitical turmoil and volatile equity markets reduced the wealth of billionaires for the first time in a decade.

Billionaires’ wealth fell by $388 billion globally to $8.539 trillion, the UBS/PwC Billionaires Report found, with a particularly sharp decline in Greater China — the second-biggest home for billionaires after the United States — and the Asia-Pacific region more broadly.

Private banks, including the world’s largest wealth manager UBS, have felt the effects of US-China trade tensions and global political uncertainties, as clients last year shied away from trading and taking on debt in favor of hoarding more cash.

“Billionaire wealth dipped in 2018 for the first time since 2008 because of geopolitics,” UBS’s head of ultra-high net worth clients, Josef Stadler, said in the report published on Friday.

The net worth of China’s richest dropped 12.8 percent in dollar terms on the back of tumbling stock markets and a weaker local currency and as growth in the world’s second-largest economy slowed to its lowest level in nearly three decades in 2018, the report found, knocking dozens off the billionaires list.

FASTFACT

Billionaires’ wealth fell by $388 billion globally to $8.539 trillion last year.

Despite the drop, China continues to produce a new billionaire every 2-2.5 days, Stadler said.

Worldwide, the number of billionaires fell everywhere except in the Americas, where tech entrepreneurs continued to buoy the ranks of the US’s wealthiest.

“This report shows the resilience of the US economy,” where there were 749 billionaires at the end of 2018, said John Matthews, head of private wealth management and ultra-high net worth business for UBS in the US.

While a stock market recovery from a steep drop in late 2018 has helped wealth managers to increase their assets, the world’s richest families remain concerned about global affairs from trade tensions and Brexit to populism and climate change and are continuing to keep more of their money in cash.

“It is likely that billionaire wealth will go up again this year,” said Simon Smiles, UBS’s chief investment officer for ultra-wealthy clients, adding it would likely be a more muted increase than the wider financial market rally might suggest.

Topics: wealth

BA owner IAG cuts medium-term capacity and profit forecasts

Reuters

Reuters

LONOND: British Airways owner IAG scaled back its forecast for capacity growth for the next three years on Friday, hitting its outlook for earnings per share but potentially providing relief for rivals in a weak global economy.

IAG said available seat kilometers, a measure of passenger-carrying capacity, was estimated to grow by 3.4 percent a year between 2020 and 2022, compared to a previous forecast of 6 percent growth a year for the 2019-2023 period.

The airline group, which also owns Iberia, Aer Lingus and Vueling, said the capacity growth cut would lower its forecast for growth in earnings per share (EPS) to 10 percent-plus a year from a previous forecast of 12 percent-plus a year.

IAG shares were down 3 percent in early trade.

The airline industry has struggled to maintain margins in the face of industry overcapacity and a muted economic outlook which has produced fierce competition over ticket prices.

Chief Executive Willie Walsh said last week that he expected global macroeconomic softness to continue in 2020. The company has also taken a hit from industrial action at British Airways, which knocked its outlook for profits this year.

IAG said the forecasts for capacity growth numbers were not adjusted for the impact of the pilot strikes. After 48 hours of action in September, no further industrial action is scheduled although the dispute over pay remains unresolved.

The issues at BA, which was forced to ground 1,700 flights during the walkout, was cited by easyJet as helping its performance in the last quarter, while Lufthansa has also said slower capacity growth at rivals was providing relief.

In a further sign of an easing of industry overcapacity, Ryanair is set to grow at its slowest rate in seven years in the year to March 31, 2021, as it expects further delays to its Boeing 737 MAX deliveries and may be without the jets next summer.

Friday’s strategy update comes after IAG said on Monday it would buy Spain’s Air Europa to boost its presence on routes to Latin America and the Caribbean.

IAG said it expected the deal, which will be funded through external debt, to close in the second half of next year and for it to add to its earnings in the first full year after the closure.

Topics: BA

