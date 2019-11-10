You are here

EU heavyweight states move on money laundering

Baltic and Northern Europe banks were involved in transactions of billions of euros of Russian dirty money via the Estonian branch of Danske Bank. (Shutterstock)
  • Push follows repeated failures by national watchdogs to address problem
REUTERS: The EU’s largest states are pushing for the establishment of a new supervisory authority that would take over from states the oversight of money laundering at financial firms, after a series of scandals at the bloc’s banks.   In a joint statement, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands and Latvia said the 28-country EU needed a “central supervisor” to tackle the flow of dirty money within the bloc’s financial system.
The move comes after European lenders were shut down over money laundering in Latvia, Malta and Cyprus, while top banks from the Baltic and Northern Europe were involved in dodgy transactions worth billions of euros of Russian dirty money through the Estonian branch of Danske Bank, in what is seen as the worst money-laundering scandal on the continent.
The need for an EU supervisor emerged after repeated failures by national watchdogs at spotting and countering money laundering, the statement said.
“Where large financial interests are at stake, there is a risk of national supervisors being influenced directly or indirectly by supervised institutions or interest groups,” the statement said.
The six countries said the new supervisor could be a new body or an existing watchdog, the European Banking Authority (EBA), which would need to be beefed up.
The call for change comes just few months after the bloc has agreed to overhaul EBA’s mandate to give the watchdog new powers to tackle money laundering.
That reform, proposed by EU finance commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis, a former prime minister of Latvia, quickly appeared as insufficient to many observers.
The move marks a major shift in Germany’s position. While France, Italy and Spain have been calling for months for stronger rules against money laundering, Berlin had opposed more ambitious changes in recent overhauls.

BACKGROUND

A spate of money laundering probes in Latvia, Malta and Cyprus has rung alarm bells in Brussels, while the movement of Russian dirty money through the Estonian branch of Danske Bank has also focused attention on the issue.

The six states also call for new anti-money laundering rules, in what would be the sixth review of those provisions, just one year after their latest overhaul was agreed in a reform now judged as “not decisive” by the six countries.
Existing rules should be merged into a single piece of legislation directly applicable in EU states, the statement said, reversing the existing system that allows countries to adapt EU money-laundering rules to national prerogatives.
That has caused lenient application of the rules in several states that, the statement says, could offer “arbitrage opportunities” to lure financial firms.
The move comes after EU finance ministers discussed a reform of money-laundering rules at a meeting last month and before another gathering in December when a common EU stance is expected to be adopted on the matter.
The Finnish presidency of the bloc prepared in October a draft of the paper that should be adopted in December, which called for changes similar to those contained in the six-country statement.

UK spending plans, Brexit paralysis put rating at risk: Moody’s

Rising tide of debt: UK Prime Minister Johnson in mop-up mode. (Reuters)
UK spending plans, Brexit paralysis put rating at risk: Moody’s

  • Prime Minister Boris Johnson called the Dec. 12 election in an attempt to break the deadlock over how, and even if, the country should leave the EU, more than three years after the Brexit referendum
LONDON: Moody’s has warned it might cut its rating on Britain’s sovereign debt again, saying that neither of the main political parties in next month’s election was likely to tackle high borrowing levels which Brexit had made even harder to fix.
In a toughly worded statement, Moody’s said the fissures in Britain’s society and politics exposed by its still-unresolved decision to leave the EU would be long-lasting.
“It would be optimistic to assume that the previously cohesive, predictable approach to legislation and policymaking in the UK will return once Brexit is no longer a contentious issue, however that is achieved,” the ratings agency said.
Moody’s said Britain’s £1.8 trillion ($2.30 trillion) of public debt — more than 80 percent of annual economic output — risked rising again and the economy could be “more susceptible to shocks than previously assumed.”
Both of the main political parties have promised big spending increases ahead of next month’s election. “In the current political climate, Moody’s sees no meaningful pressure for debt-reducing fiscal policies,” the ratings agency said.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson called the Dec. 12 election in an attempt to break the deadlock over how, and even if, the country should leave the EU, more than three years after the Brexit referendum. Moody’s said the “increasing inertia and, at times, paralysis that has characterized the Brexit-era policymaking process” showed how the UK’s institutional framework has diminished.
Even once Britain was out of the EU, uncertainty would remain because of the “significant challenges” of reaching a future trade deal with the bloc, it said.
Any signs that Britain was unable to replicate the benefits of EU membership with trade deals in Europe and beyond would also be negative for the rating.
Moody’s, which stripped the country of its AAA rating in 2013 and downgraded it again in 2017, said it was lowering the outlook on Britain’s current Aa2 rating to negative from stable, meaning the rating could be cut again.
At Aa2, Britain is on the same level as France but below Germany’s AAA rating by Moody’s.

