You are here

  • Home
  • Blast in Iraq injures five Italian soldiers -army

Blast in Iraq injures five Italian soldiers -army

Italian army soldiers patrol an area at the entrance of the military camp south Baghdad. Five Italian soldiers were injured in an explosion during a training mission. (File/AFP)
Updated 5 sec ago
Reuters

Blast in Iraq injures five Italian soldiers -army

Updated 5 sec ago
Reuters

ROME: An explosion in Iraq has injured five Italian soldiers, three of them seriously, the Italian military said on Sunday.
The military said an improvised explosive devise detonated as a team of Italian special forces passed close by. The wounded men were evacuated to safety by US helicopters and none of them are believed to have suffered life-threatening injuries.
The group were in Iraq as part of an international mentoring and training mission, which is helping local forces who are battling Daesh, the military said.
The military did not say where the incident happened, but the AdnKronos news agency said the attack took place near the northern Iraqi city of Kirkuk.

Topics: Iraq Italy Daesh

Related

Middle-East
Iraqis struggle to maintain sit-ins as Amnesty calls for urgent end to ‘bloodbath’
Middle-East
Rockets hit Iraq base with US troops; no word on casualties

Car bomb kills 8 in northeast Syria

Updated 10 November 2019
AP

Car bomb kills 8 in northeast Syria

  • The explosion struck a town south of the city of Tal Abyad, which was captured last month by Turkish troops
  • The attack came more than a week after a similar car bomb attack in central Tal Abyad killed 13 people
Updated 10 November 2019
AP

ANKARA: A car bomb in northern Syria killed at least eight civilians and wounded 20 others Sunday in a town near the border with Turkey, Turkey's Defense Ministry said.
The explosion struck a town south of the city of Tal Abyad, the ministry said. The city was captured last month by Turkish troops and Turkey-backed opposition forces from Kurdish-led fighters.
The ministry blamed Syrian Kurdish fighters for the attack, accusing them of "massacring innocent civilians."
The attack came more than a week after a similar car bomb attack in central Tal Abyad killed 13 people.
Turkey invaded northeast Syria last month to push out Syrian Kurdish fighters near the border. The military offensive has since displaced around 200,000 people.
Ankara considers the Kurdish-led forces to be terrorists because of their links to Kurdish militants fighting inside Turkey.
The Kurdish groups have called in Syrian government forces to halt Turkey's advance.
Despite a shaky truce brokered by Russia, Syrian government forces have since clashed with Turkish troops and Turkey-backed opposition fighters.
Syrian government troops fought for a second day with Turkish-led forces in an area between the towns of Tal-Tamr and Ras al-Ayn, according to a war monitor, Syria's state media and activists. At least four Syrian government soldiers were killed in the fighting Saturday.
A Turkish drone struck a village north of Tal-Tamr Sunday, Syria state-run Al-Ikhbariya TV said. The Britain-based Syrian Observatory reported intense clashes not far from Russian patrols.
Russia mediated a cease-fire whereby Syrian government forces deployed along parts of the border but also left Turkey in control of a stretch of land inside Syria.

Topics: Syria Turkey

Related

Special
Middle-East
Will Turkey abandon S-400? Trump meeting will give answer
Middle-East
Erdogan says Turkey has captured Al-Baghdadi’s wife in Syria

Latest updates

Blast in Iraq injures five Italian soldiers -army
Car bomb kills 8 in northeast Syria
Iran begins pouring concrete for second nuclear power reactor
Dubai Mall flooded due to heavy rainfall
Israeli Cabinet OKs hard-liner Bennett as defense minister

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.