Zendaya dazzles in jewels by Saudi designer

Updated 11 November 2019
Arab News

  • "Euphoria" actress Zendaya wore jewels from a Saudi Arabian designer on Sunday
  • She chose a pair of diamond earrings and a matching ring from the Jeddah-based fine jewelry house
DUBAI: On Sunday, actors, models and directors gathered in Santa Monica, California, for the 2019 E! People’s Choice Awards. When it came to the red carpet, “Euphoria” actress Zendaya stole the show wearing a black, single-shoulder gown by Sydney-based designer Christopher Esber that featured sparkling details and a cut-out at the waist. 

Zendaya, who took home the Best Movie Actress award for “Spiderman: Far From Home” and the Drama TV Star prize for “Euphoria,” elevated the elegant gown with black pointed-toe pumps from Christian Louboutin and a swipe of red lipstick. 

But the one detail that instantly caught our attention was the shimmering diamonds plucked from the archives of Saudi Arabian fine jewelry house Nadine Jewelry that were worthy of their very own accolades. 

Zendaya, with a little help from her long-time stylist Law Roach, chose a pair of sparkling earrings that shone even brighter against her effortless topknot, and a matching diamond-encrusted ring from the Jeddah-based jewelry house founded by Nadine Attar in 2018.




Zendaya chose a pair of sparkling earrings and a matching diamond-encrusted ring form the Jeddah-based jeweler. (Photo: AFP)


The made-in-Italy bijoux were crafted with marquise and round cut diamonds and adorned with a large oval golden beryl. 

Attar, who is a certified gemologist — she left a successful corporate career in banking to pursue her passion and establish her brand—  first launched her namesake label during an intimate suhoor event in the UAE during Ramadan 2018. She went on to celebrate her boutique opening in Jeddah a month later before debuting her unisex collections, including her most recent offering entitled “Sirr,” at a high tea event hosted by UN Women and The Alwaleed Philanthropies. 

Though it has only been a year since the brand’s launch, the jeweler’s designs — which are inspired by “nature, spirituality and culture,” according to the website — have been making waves in the fine jewelry world, grabbing the attention of a host of high-profile celebrities who have all been spotted rocking the label’s handcrafted pieces. Victoria’s Secret models Alessandra Ambrosio and Isabelle Goulart, as well as Egyptian icon Yousra and Tunisian star Hend Sabri, have all sported Nadine Jewelry on international red carpets since its debut.

Another memorable look from the evening was US actress Brittany Snow’s demure dark dress, complete with a peek-a-boo cutout. She accessorized the heavily beaded look with a dazzling silver orb bag by Kuwaiti handbag label Marzook.

Columbian star Maluma to bring his world tour to Dubai

The “No Se Me Quita” singer will perform at Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena. (AFP)
DUBAI: Colombian star Maluma is set to perform in the UAE on Feb. 14 as part of his world tour.

The “No Se Me Quita” singer will perform at Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena.

In 2018, the 25-year-old singer won a Latin Grammy Award for Best Contemporary Pop Vocal Album.

Maluma is not the only Latino star with events in the country — Shakira’s feature film about her concert tour will be screened on Nov. 13 and Nov. 16 at Reel Cinemas.

Shakira’s feature film will be screened  at Reel Cinemas. (Supplied)

“Shakira In Concert: El Dorado World Tour” highlights what it took to bring the Colombian-Lebanese’s career-highlight show to 22 countries and nearly a million fans, after having to postpone the entire tour due to a vocal cord injury in November 2017.

The film will premiere worldwide in over 60 countries, for a one-night global event.

In 2018, Maluma and Shakira collaborated and released the song “Clandestino,” which took over multiple Billboard charts. 

Their 2016 “Chantaje” has over 2.4 billion views on YouTube alone. 

