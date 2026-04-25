Saudi Arabia’s events sector push on track despite disruptions, says industry veteran

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s push to position itself as a global events hub remains firmly on track despite geopolitical disruptions, according to one of the leading figures in the industry.

The US-Israel war with Iran has led to disruptions to many of the Kingdom’s flagship forums, with the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2026, the LEAP technology conference, and Automechanika Riyadh among those to be postponed.

Speaking to Arab News, Richard Attias, founder and chairman of Richard Attias & Associates and a veteran architect of global gatherings including the World Economic Forum in Davos, said these changes were tactical rather than structural and did not undermine the Kingdom’s goal to serve as a meeting point for leaders, investors and policymakers.

“Some events have been postponed, and a few have been called off, but these are pragmatic business decisions linked primarily to global travel dynamics and international participation, not a long-term slowdown,” said Attias, who has also played a central role in shaping the Future Investment Initiative as one of its key strategic architects.

He added: “Projects are continuing, investments are ongoing, and the events ecosystem is expanding, even as international participation temporarily drops.”







Richard Attias, founder and chairman of Richard Attias & Associates. (Supplied)



As part of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 diversification strategy, the Kingdom is building platforms that connect East and West, developed and emerging markets, and public and private sector stakeholders.

“Saudi Arabia’s ambition as a global convening hub has not changed, nor has its ability to make it a reality – leaders still need to talk, and they need to do so today more than ever before,” he said.

Despite the temporary disruptions, the Kingdom’s leadership has continued to signal confidence amid global uncertainty, most notably during the FII Priority Miami 2026 gathering in March.

According to Attias, the event was “a clear signal of confidence and continuity.”

He noted that participation remained robust, with “hundreds of meetings and partnership discussions taking place – reflecting sustained momentum and underscoring the reality that the Kingdom’s commitment to flagship events and broader global engagement is as robust as ever.”

Strong fundamentals

Saudi Arabia’s convening sector — estimated to be worth between $2 billion and $3 billion — is supported by strong macroeconomic fundamentals, including rising non-oil growth and expanding private sector participation.

Attias noted that the Kingdom’s meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions sector continues to demonstrate resilience, with only limited impact on participation levels.

“We are seeing adjustments in timing and participation, but we are not seeing a decline in support or engagement,” Attias said.

He noted that while some international travel has been deferred, demand remains intact: “Periods of disruption influence short-term scheduling, but they do not diminish underlying demand.”

Saudi Arabia hosts thousands of events annually, supported by institutional backing and a growing ecosystem spanning tourism, logistics and technology.

The Kingdom’s rise as a business events hub has been reinforced by sustained policy support and infrastructure investment.

In an interview with Arab News in November 2025, the chairman of the Saudi Tourism Society, Emad Mahmoud Monshi, said Saudi Arabia is emerging as one of the top destinations in the region’s rapidly expanding MICE sector.

“Based on the latest reports, the MICE industry in the MENA region will reach $100.3 billion by 2035. Saudi Arabia is one of the top three destinations in the MENA region,” he told Arab News.

He added that the sector’s momentum is being driven by “government support, major infrastructure investments, its strategic location, and an expanding calendar of international events,” including Expo 2030 and the FIFA World Cup 2034.

According to a report by Mordor Intelligence, Saudi Arabia’s MICE market was valued at $3.22 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach $5.65 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual rate of nearly 10 percent.

The report noted that conferences accounted for over 39 percent of the market in 2025, while corporate stakeholders made up nearly 56 percent of demand, reflecting strong private sector participation.

It added that large-scale investments in venues, aviation connectivity and hospitality — alongside visa reforms — are supporting year-round event calendars and expanding international access.

Managing disruption

Drawing on decades of experience navigating crises ranging from the September 11 attacks to the COVID-19 pandemic, Attias stressed that large-scale events are complex and require careful coordination.

“These platforms are sophisticated ecosystems, not simply one- or two-day events,” he said.

He added that organizers must balance competing priorities: “Most trade-offs exist around preserving impact and senior global participation while ensuring seamless delivery.”

In the current environment, he said, the focus is less on relocation and more on continuity. “For the Gulf region in the short-term, adaptability is less about relocation than about ensuring continuity of dialogue and engagement.”

Despite near-term uncertainty, Attias pointed to strong long-term growth projections for the region’s events industry.

“The GCC strategic events and influence platforms market is projected to grow from around SR38 billion ($10.13 billion) to around SR96 billion by 2033, at a CAGR of more than 12 percent,” he said.

Saudi Arabia, he added, is expected to outpace this growth, positioning itself as one of the fastest-growing convening markets globally.

The Kingdom’s rise is underpinned by infrastructure investments, a growing pipeline of global events — including the Future Investment Initiative — and its ability to connect multiple economic regions.

“In the near-term, geopolitical uncertainty naturally raises questions for international investors and delegates, particularly around travel and scheduling,” Attias said.

“However, what we are seeing in practice is continued engagement, sustained investor demand, and a willingness to participate, reflecting confidence in the Kingdom’s long-term story.”

Stable and resilient outlook

Looking ahead, Attias expects continued adjustments in scheduling and travel patterns but no structural slowdown in the industry.

“Over the next six to 12 months, resilience and adaptability will define our industry’s response,” he said.

He emphasized that the need for global dialogue remains strong and that “investment is firmly intact and, if anything, continues to grow.”

In a fragmented global landscape, the industry veteran underscored the enduring importance of in-person engagement.

“If there is one thing this moment reminds us, it is that dialogue cannot be taken for granted,” Attias said.

He added: “In a world that is becoming more digital and more fragmented, the value of human connection is only increasing. When people come together, we build a brighter future for all.”