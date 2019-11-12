You are here

  • Home
  • Do-it-yourself Hindu temple waits to move into Indian holy site

Do-it-yourself Hindu temple waits to move into Indian holy site

A Hindu devotee looks at bricks for the proposed Rama temple at a workshop in Ayodhya. (AFP)
Updated 14 sec ago
AFP

Do-it-yourself Hindu temple waits to move into Indian holy site

  • Enough stone to build a small mountain was waiting at a complex in the holy city of Ayodhya
  • Activists, priests and pilgrims have since thronged the Nyas Karyashaala workshop, a few kilometers from the contested site
Updated 14 sec ago
AFP

AYODHYA, India: Huge slabs of pink Rajasthan stone, carved pillars and bricks from across India are already waiting to form a Hindu temple to be built on the site of a demolished mosque at the center of decades of deadly turbulence.
Enough stone to build a small mountain was waiting at a complex in the holy city of Ayodhya years before the country’s Supreme Court ruled on Saturday that the site should be handed over to Hindus to build a new temple.
A mosque stood on the site for almost five centuries until it was demolished by Hindu zealots in 1992, sparking riots across the country in which 2,000 people, mainly Muslims, died.
Dozens of stonemasons and artisans have been chipping away at the blocks since an appeal for contributions toward a “grand Hindu temple” in Ayodhya was launched in 1990, without knowing when, or whether, the building would be erected. Cash donations and bricks were sent from around the world.
The workers went back to their home towns and villages just before Saturday’s long-awaited verdict, which said Muslims would get their own land on a new site to build a mosque.
After decades of litigation and religious strife, Hindus rejoiced at the ruling. Activists, priests and pilgrims have since thronged the Nyas Karyashaala workshop, a few kilometers from the contested site where Hindus believe the god Rama was born.
“We never lost faith. We always believed that a grand temple would be built,” Sharad Sharma, a spokesman for the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (World Hindu Council) said at the site.
“Almost 65 percent of the stone and pillars needed for the temple are ready. Our designs have also been approved by a gathering of religious leaders,” Sharma added.
While there are no officially approved plans for the temple, many believe that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will follow the design prepared by the workshop. The party has close to the leaders of the temple movement.
A model of the “approved” temple is on display at the entry to the noisy workshop.
The new temple would use about 170,000 cubic feet of stone and will be 38 meters (125 feet) tall and 81 meters (270 feet) long, Sharma said.
It will have its own shed for cows — considered by Hindus to be sacred — as well as a huge prayer hall.
“We have planned everything to the last detail. We never stopped our work in the last three decades for a moment like this,” he added.
Media reports have said construction could start as early as next year. The Supreme Court directed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist government to form a trust to oversee the planning and building work.
“So many of us dreamed of this moment for decades,” Brijmohan Das, a Hindu holy man associated with the movement said.
“It is finally happening in our lifetime.”

Topics: religion temple Hinduism Islam India Ayodhya

Related

World
Hundreds arrested on eve of verdict on holy site in India’s Ayodhya
World
Indian Muslims anxious as court prepares to rule on mosque that was destroyed in 1992

‘Shameful’ for UK not to publish Russia meddling probe: Hillary Clinton

Updated 14 min 52 sec ago
AFP

‘Shameful’ for UK not to publish Russia meddling probe: Hillary Clinton

  • Hillary Clinton in the UK: ‘Every person who votes in this country deserves to see that report before your election happens’
  • Moscow has been accused of spearheading sophisticated disinformation campaigns around the world to further its interests
Updated 14 min 52 sec ago
AFP

LONDON: Hillary Clinton said Tuesday it was “shameful” that the British government had not published a delayed parliamentary report into possible Russian interference in British politics ahead of December elections.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government has previously rejected claims it was suppressing the report to avoid a scandal ahead of next month’s snap poll.
“Every person who votes in this country deserves to see that report before your election happens,” the defeated US presidential candidate told BBC Radio 4 during a book tour.
Clinton said there was “no doubt” that Russia is “determined to try to shape the politics of western democracies.”
“Not to our benefit, but to theirs,” said the Democrat, who lost the 2016 US election to President Donald Trump in a race that US intelligence chiefs have said was marred by Russian interference.
“I find it inexplicable that your government will not release a government report about Russian influence. Inexplicable and shameful,” she told BBC Radio 5 Live.
Britain’s parliament was previously told a report by the Intelligence and Security Committee was sent to the prime minister for approval on October 17.
The probe into suspected Russian covert actions in Britain’s democratic process reportedly includes examining whether Moscow tried to interfere with the 2016 Brexit vote and the 2017 general election.
Moscow has been accused of spearheading sophisticated disinformation campaigns around the world to further its interests.
The Intelligence and Security Committee, which oversees the work of the country’s intelligence agencies, submits its reports to the government before publication to avoid the inadvertent release of sensitive information.
A former head of domestic spy agency MI5 and the committee’s chairman have suggested Johnson is stalling on the release of the 50-page report with the December 12 general election looming.
Jonathan Evans, head of MI5 from 2007 to 2013, called on the government to explain the delay.
Foreign Office minister Chris Pincher has previously said that the report is going through “an intensive security review.”
Pincher has also played down concerns, saying there is “no evidence” to suggest there has been any successful Russian involvement in the British electoral system.

Topics: Russia US elections Hillary Clinton

Related

World
Former CIA Director Brennan: Votes were swayed by Russian influence operation
World
‘US hackers could have framed Russia in poll hack’

Latest updates

Do-it-yourself Hindu temple waits to move into Indian holy site
‘Shameful’ for UK not to publish Russia meddling probe: Hillary Clinton
Attack in Damascus kills two, wounds six — state media
Bangladesh train collision kills at least 16, toll could rise
Vaping-related lung transplant performed at Detroit hospital

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.