You are here

  • Home
  • Hundreds arrested on eve of verdict on holy site in India’s Ayodhya

Hundreds arrested on eve of verdict on holy site in India’s Ayodhya

1 / 6
Rapid Action Force (RPF) personnel patrol on a street in Ayodhya on November 8, 2019, ahead of a Supreme Court verdict on the future of a disputed religious site. (AFP)
2 / 6
Muslims participate in a special prayer asking to maintain peace and harmony across India ahead of the court verdict of disputed religious site of Ayodhya, in the campus of ancient holy shrine of Hazrat Saiyed Usman Shamme Burhani in Ahmedabad on November 8, 2019. (AFP)
3 / 6
Rapid Action Force (RPF) and Uttar Pradesh Police personnel patrol a street in Ayodhya on November 06, 2019. (AFP)
4 / 6
Activists belonging to 'People for Peace and Justice' stage a candle light vigil urging people belonging to all religious communities to maintain peace and harmony regardless of the outcome of the Supreme Court verdict on Ayodhya’s Ram Janmabhoomi case, in Bangalore on November 7, 2019. (AFP)
5 / 6
Security personnel stand guard on a street in Ayodhya on November 07, 2019, as part of a security measure ahead of a Supreme Court verdict on disputed 16th-century Babri mosque. (AFP)
6 / 6
Rapid Action Force (RPF) personnel stand guard near a security vehicle on a street in Ayodhya on November 8, 2019, ahead of a Supreme Court verdict on the future of a disputed religious site. (AFP)
Updated 11 sec ago
AFP

Hundreds arrested on eve of verdict on holy site in India’s Ayodhya

  • India’s top court said late Friday it will deliver a verdict on Saturday morning on the decades-old spat over the future of a small piece of land claimed by both Hindus and Muslims
  • In recent years, Ayodhya has become a rallying point for Modi’s ruling Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)
Updated 11 sec ago
AFP

NEW DELHI: Fearing unrest, Indian police have reportedly arrested more than 500 people ahead of a Supreme Court ruling due Saturday on a hotly disputed religious site in the holy city of Ayodhya.
India’s top court said late Friday it will deliver a verdict on Saturday morning on the decades-old spat over the future of a small piece of land claimed by both Hindus and Muslims that in the past has sparked deadly religious riots.
Hindu hard-liners want a temple built on the site, currently barricaded off after a 16th-century mosque there was demolished during 1992 riots that left 2,000 people dead.
Hindus believe the mosque was built over the site of the birthplace of their god Ram.
Security was tightened across India in the run-up to the ruling, and Uttar Pradesh state police chief O.P. Singh told the Economic Times that more than 500 arrests had been made.
“The main message to the police force is to maintain peace at any cost,” the newspaper quoted him as saying.
Most of the suspects were taken into custody while a further 70 people were detained over social media posts, he said — warning that the Internet could be blocked locally if required.
Singh added that police had also identified more than 10,000 people he described as “anti-social.”
A police spokesman declined to comment to AFP.
In recent years, Ayodhya has become a rallying point for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ruling Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Some senior BJP members are being tried separately over their role in the mosque’s 1992 destruction.
In 2010, a High Court divided the disputed land between Hindu and Muslim groups, but both parties appealed to the Supreme Court, which has since repeatedly put off a verdict.
Media reports say Modi has told ministers to refrain from making comments on the case that could fuel tensions.
For India’s minority Muslims, the dispute and a recent clampdown in Muslim-majority Kashmir have become symbols of the hostility that they say they face from the government.
Hindus make up about 80 percent of India’s 1.3 billion population, while there are about 200 million Muslims.

Topics: India Ayodhya Babri mosque

Related

World
India chided for revoking overseas citizenship of British Modi critic
Business & Economy
Boeing: India to order 2,380 jets from planemakers over 20 years

Assange ‘may die in jail,’ father warns

Updated 08 November 2019
AFP

Assange ‘may die in jail,’ father warns

  • John Shipton: This is not the bitter disappointment of a father, this is simply fact. Julian may die in jail over a nine-year persecution for revealing the truth of war crimes
  • The 48-year-old whistleblower is currently being held at a top-security British prison since April after police sensationally dragged him out of the Ecuadoran embassy in London
Updated 08 November 2019
AFP

GENEVA: THE father of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange said Friday he worried his son would die in prison after nine years of “persecution” for daring to reveal US “war crimes.”
John Shipton told reporters in Geneva that he had visited his son in a British prison two days ago and needed to “face the bitter truth” that he “may die in jail.”
“This is not the bitter disappointment of a father, this is simply fact,” he said.
Assange used WikiLeaks to publish classified military and diplomatic files in 2010 about US bombing campaigns in Afghanistan and Iraq that proved highly embarrassing to the US government.
Since then, he has been entangled in a web of judicial proceeding, and is currently fighting a US bid to extradite him from Britain on charges filed under the Espionage Act that could land him a sentence of up to 175 years in a US prison.
The 48-year-old whistleblower is currently being held at a top-security British prison since April after police sensationally dragged him out of the Ecuadoran embassy in London.
He had been holed up in the embassy since 2012 to avoid a extradition order to Sweden, where he was wanted for questioning over accusations of sexual assault, which he has denied.
“Julian may die in jail over a nine-year persecution for revealing the truth of war crimes,” Shipton said.
“It is beyond obscene.”
His comments followed a warning from an independent UN rights expert last week that the treatment of Assange was putting his life “at risk.”
“Unless the UK urgently changes course and alleviates his inhumane situation, Mr.Assange’s continued exposure to arbitrariness and abuse may soon end up costing his life,” the UN special rapporteur on torture and other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment, Nils Melzer, said in a statement.

Topics: Julian Assange John Shipton WikiLeaks

Related

World
Treatment of Assange putting his life ‘at risk’: UN expert
World
Wikileaks founder Julian Assange loses bid to delay hearing

Latest updates

Rockets land near Iraqi base hosting US forces, no casualties
Israel PM appoints new defence minister, boosting Likud party
Hundreds arrested on eve of verdict on holy site in India’s Ayodhya
‘My Skills Create My Future’ project promotes female empowerment in Kingdom
Assange ‘may die in jail,’ father warns

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.