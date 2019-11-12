You are here

Saudi female racing driver to make history by becoming first to compete in the Kingdom

Reema Juffali will create history later this month at the Diriyah Circuit. (Supplied)
Reema Juffali will create history later this month at the Diriyah Circuit. (Supplied)
DUBAI: Reema Juffali will create history later this month at the Diriyah Circuit as the first Saudi Arabian woman to compete in an international racing series in the Kingdom.

Reema made her competitive racing debut in October last year just months after a watershed moment for the Kingdom that allowed women to drive.

After a string of impressive performances, she will join the official support race for the Diriyah E Prix, the Jaguar I-PACE eTROPHY series, as the VIP driver for the double header opening weekend at the UNESCO World Heritage site on the outskirts of Riyadh.

“I am thrilled to be the Jaguar I-PACE eTROPHY VIP driver for the first race of season two. I can’t wait to be out on track racing on home soil for the first time,” Reema said.




Reema Juffali will create history later this month at the Diriyah Circuit. (Supplied)

“The series has highlighted the innovation and progress of motorsport, giving more opportunity for men and women to compete together in cool electric racecars. It’s going to be an amazing weekend and I can’t wait to be out on the grid.”

Reema made history by becoming the first Saudi female race license holder to compete in the TRD 86 Cup at Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi in October last year, taking second place in the Silver Category and fourth overall. Her previous racing experience also includes the MRF Challenge in India.

“We are so excited to have Reema join us in Diriyah as our VIP driver. Her progress in her first year of single-seater racing is very impressive. To have the first Saudi Arabian woman to compete in an international racing series within the Kingdom is a major milestone for the sport, and one Jaguar Racing are immensely proud to be able to support,” Mark Turner, the Jaguar I-PACE eTROPHY Series Manager said.

“The Diriyah Circuit has become the home of watershed moments for the Kingdom. We saw the first female drivers here last year, the first unsegregated concerts, and of course it was the first time that Formula E and the Jaguar I-Pace eTrophy had raced in Saudi Arabia,” Prince Abdulaziz Bin Turki AlFaisal Al Saud, Chairman of the GSA, said.

“This year we will again see more inspiring moments which help show the world the journey the Kingdom is on. I am sure Reema will have thousands cheering her on, as a professional racing driver I shall be one of them.”

Spurs retire French NBA star Parker's number in ceremony

Updated 12 November 2019
AFP

Spurs retire French NBA star Parker’s number in ceremony

  • Tony Parker won four NBA titles in 17 seasons with the Spurs, joining the club in 2001
  • Former coach Gregg Popovich expects Parker soon to be named to the Basketball Hall of Fame
Updated 12 November 2019
AFP

WASHINGTON: French NBA star guard Tony Parker was given an emotional tribute Monday by the San Antonio Spurs, who retired his number nine jersey in a post-game ceremony after a loss.
Parker won four NBA titles in 17 seasons with the Spurs, joining the club in 2001 and becoming a starter as a 19-year-old European newcomer after only four games.
He averaged 15.5 points, 5.6 assists and 2.7 rebounds over 1,254 career NBA games, playing a final campaign last season with Charlotte after making his fame with San Antonio.
“Thanks for all those years,” Parker said. “It was a crazy ride.”
Parker helped spark the Spurs to NBA crowns in 2003, 2005, 2007 and 2014 and was named the 2007 NBA Finals Most Valuable Player when he averaged 24.5 points a game in San Antonio’s sweep of Cleveland in the best-of-seven final.
After Memphis beat the Spurs 113-109, the ceremony saw several former teammates and coach Gregg Popovich pay tribute to Parker, who led the AT&T Center crowd in a final cheer before watching his number unveiled among the others in the arena rafters.
“I want a big ‘Go Spurs Go.’ Can we do it one last time for me?” Parker exhorted the spectators, who reward him with a memorable final cheer.
The most emotional moments came when Popovich spoke about the player he doubted at first, then helped mold into an NBA superstar.
“Tony, I want to apologize for all the physical and mental abuse I gave you the whole time you were here,” Popovich said with a smile.
“I’ve been the luckiest guy in the world to see you from age 19 to this point. I feel fortunate I was there to see it all. I love you.”
Popovich expects Parker soon to be named to the Basketball Hall of Fame.
“Pretty soon we’re going to be there when you enter the Hall of Fame,” he said. “That’s pretty amazing. You have done amazing things. You’ve made my life richer” although he joked, “I spent any money on wine you taught me all about.”
Parker appreciated the lessons he learned about the NBA and life from Popovich.
“You are always the boss but on this night, I am,” Parker said with a smile.
“For me, the impact you had in my life — you were the unbelievable second dad to me, the way you taught me stuff and made me better.
“Thanks for believing in me. You inspire me. You taught me a lot and I’ll be thankful forever.”
All spectators received a black “Merci Tony” T-shirt, the silver lettering accompanied by a drawing of Parker going up for a shot.
Fellow Frenchman said of Parker: “There’s no way you can talk about French basketball without Tony.”
Argentine star guard Manu Ginobili, who recalled being showed around as a newcomer by confident teen Parker, said, “It has been a pleasure man. I wish you all the best.”
Ex-Spurs star Sean Elliott called Parker “an absolute master in the open court with his speed only matched by his heart.”
Australian guard Patty Mills, a current Spurs standout, looked to him as an idol growing up.
“As a small point guard coming from overseas, he’s someone I watched and looked up to — he has been an inspiration for sure.”

Topics: basketball NBA Tony Parker san antonio spurs

