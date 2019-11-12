You are here

Erdogan to tell Trump: US has not met Syria cease-fire obligations

‘I will tell him, with the use of documents, that the agreement we reached on the operation has not been fully implemented,’ Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday. (AP)
AFP

  • ‘I will tell him, with the use of documents, that the agreement we reached on the operation has not been fully implemented’
ANKARA: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Tuesday he would tell US counterpart Donald Trump that Washington must do more to implement a cease-fire deal they agreed in order to halt Turkey’s offensive in Syria.

As he prepared to leave for Washington, Erdogan told reporters: “I will tell him, with the use of documents, that the agreement we reached on the operation has not been fully implemented.”

Turkey struck a deal with the United States on October 17 to suspend its military offensive in northern Syria, in return for Washington ensuring a pullout of Syrian Kurdish forces from a proposed “safe zone.”

Ankara concluded a separate deal with Russia a few days later under which Moscow agreed to ensure the withdrawal of Kurdish forces from adjacent areas.

Turkey launched the offensive last month to push Kurdish militants back from its border and create room to repatriate Syrian refugees.

But Erdogan said Kurdish “terror groups” had still not left key towns, including Manbij, Tal Abyad, Qamishli and Tal Rifaat.

“Unfortunately, as of now it is not possible to say terror groups have withdrawn from the region,” he said.

“Neither Russia nor the United States could remove terror groups within the given hour and the given day.”

The Turkish leader said he would raise the issue with Trump, and after his return, with Russian President Vladimir Putin by phone.

Erdogan’s visit to Washington comes at a tense time in bilateral ties because of disputes over the Syrian conflict and the US House of Representatives recognizing the mass killing of Armenians a century ago as genocide.

But Erdogan said: “Despite the fog in our relations, we are in agreement ... with Mr. Trump to improve our relations.”

Topics: Donald Trump Recep Tayyip Erdogan Turkey US

Lebanon’s banks shut as staff strike over safety fears

Reuters

  • The union, which represents 11,000 staff, called for the strike over safety concerns
  • Banks in Lebanon have been imposing restrictions on dollar withdrawals and transfers abroad
BEIRUT: Lebanon’s banks and schools were shut on Tuesday in a new wave of disruption amid urgent political efforts to form a new government to steer the country out of its worst economic crisis since the 1975-90 civil war.

Bank branches, which were closed for nearly half of October, shut again on fears for the safety of staff who have felt intimidated by customers demanding access to their money and protesters who have gathered at banks, a union leader said.

The demonstrations have been fueled by anger at Lebanon’s ruling elite, widely perceived to have overseen rampant state corruption for decades.

Banks have been seeking to prevent capital flight by imposing restrictions on dollar withdrawals and transfers abroad.

“We aim to meet with the Association of Banks in Lebanon today and decide how we’re going to work together to solve this issue so that bank employees are not harassed,” President of the Federation of Syndicates of Bank Employees George Al-Hajj said.

ATM machines will be stocked so that depositors do not feel “punished” by the strike action, Hajj said.

Lebanon’s central bank said on Monday that bank deposits were secure and it had the ability to preserve the stability of the pegged Lebanese pound.

In a televised news conference, central bank governor Riad Salameh said capital controls were not on the table and there would be no haircut — or value-reduction — on deposits.

Schools were also closed on Tuesday, a decision the education minister announced on Monday because of calls for a wider strike and out of respect for “students’ right to express their views.”

Lebanon was pitched into deep turmoil on Oct. 17, when a wave of protests against the ruling elite began that led Prime Minister Saad Al-Hariri to resign on Oct. 29.

Topics: banking Finance economy Lebanon

