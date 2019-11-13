You are here

Saudi Arabia to export electricity under ‘noble’ energy plan

Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdul Aziz bin Salman. (AN photo/Ziyad Al-Arfaj)
Noor Nugali and Rashid Hassan

  • ‘We are moving ahead with our civil nuclear program’, says energy minister
RIYADH: Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdul Aziz bin Salman has reaffirmed the Kingdom’s commitment to diversifying its energy sources, telling the Misk Global Forum 2019 that an expanding renewable energy program will meet the country’s domestic requirements and even allow it to export electricity.
“We are moving ahead with our civil nuclear program,” the minister told the forum’s opening session.
He said the Kingdom’s renewable energy program “will get us into manufacturing and exporting electricity.”
Prince Abdul Aziz added: “We have a new program, a ‘noble’ program, to create a new way of using oil and gas that is different from the conventional ways.”
He told the forum that renewable energy will create jobs for thousands of Saudis and non-Saudis, saying that jobs for both are equally valuable.
“Non-Saudis are important. I was educated by non-Saudis. We should recognize that and not let our nationalism defeat us, and not be ungrateful to them,” he said.
The energy minister said that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is providing all Saudis with equal opportunities.
“We know that our women now are enabled, they have an education program,” he said. “We have equal pay for both men and women.”
Prince Abdul Aziz said that social reforms in the Kingdom have turned Riyadh into a “city of joy,” where families had access to a range of entertainment options.
He urged forum participants to learn from their mistakes and never from success. “I am an embodiment of mistakes,” said the prince.
“Even princes have dreams, because they have fathers and grandfathers who had big dreams and we could never let them down,” he said.
“Education, training and resilience are important to keep up and never be broken,” he said, adding: “If I hadn’t had that self-motivation, the notion that you don’t give up, I wouldn’t be here today.

“I am humble enough, serious enough and Saudi enough to say that,” he said. A panelist at the forum, Patrick Pouyanne, chairman and CEO of Total, urged the younger generation not to be afraid of technology, saying that Artificial Intelligence will not take over their jobs.
“There is a beautiful challenge for making it compatible,” he said.
Fellow panelist Khaldoon Al-Mubarak, CEO of the UAE’s Mubadala Investment Co., told the audience that they represented the future.
“Our job as leaders today is to make sure that we provide you with the right opportunities, enabling the youth to succeed,” he said.
“Don’t fight technology, embrace it,” said Al-Mubarak.
In her welcome speech, Shaima Hamidaddin, Misk Global Forum’s executive manager, said that 7,000 participants had registered for the event, making it the largest ever, as well as the most diverse edition with more than 120 countries taking part.
“In every edition of the forum, we look at how to prepare for the future,” she said. “This year we are focusing on work. Everybody is touched by work in some way and that’s why we must rework our work.”

Topics: MISK 2019

Princess Haifa and other influential regional figures share experiences and advice during Misk Global Forum

Updated 13 November 2019
Lojien Ben Gassem
NOOR NUGALI

Princess Haifa and other influential regional figures share experiences and advice during Misk Global Forum

  • Inspirational women reflect on future of jobs in Saudi Arabia and beyond
Updated 13 November 2019
Lojien Ben Gassem NOOR NUGALI

RIYADH: The evolving nature of the workplace and the challenge the new generation faced was in the spotlight on Tuesday during a panel discussion on Day 1 of the annual meeting of the Misk Global Forum in Riyadh.

The panel of influential and inspirational women from the region included: Princess Haifa M. Al-Saud, the vice president of strategy at the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage; Sim Ann, senior minister of state at the Ministry of Communications and Information and the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth in Singapore; Sheikha Al-Sabah, chairwoman and CEO of National Creative Industries Group in Kuwait; and Shamma Al-Mazrui, minister of state for youth affairs and chairwoman of the UAE’s federal youth authority. 

The discussion was moderated by Faisal J. Abbas, the editor-in-chief of Arab News.

Princess Haifa reflected on what she had learned during her career journey, from the early days working for HSBC Bank, when she felt she was treated as a bit of an oddity, to her current prominent role in the growing Saudi tourism sector. Like most workers, she said, she had to work her way up.

“As a woman, it was very challenging,” she said. “Women today don’t realize how much they have as employees. The government is pro-youth.

“My advice to you is seek opportunity, expand your mind, work in different industries. There are no more barriers.”

Princess Haifa M. Al-Saud reflected on what she had learned during her career journey, from the early days working for HSBC Bank to her current role in the growing Saudi tourism sector. (AN photo/Ziyad Al-Arfaj)

She felt blessed, she said, to have grown up with many women in her family and life that were good role models. Still, she added, when she started out in banking she never imagined she would reach the position she is in now.

Sim Ann told how Southeast Asia is the fastest-growing region in the world for start-ups. “We are very excited about the opportunities that the future holds in Southeast Asia,” she said. “There are 318 million youths, below the age of 35.”

A study by the World Economic Forum found that young people in Southeast Asia are optimistic about the effect of technology on the job market, she added. “Many youths also have a strong entrepreneurial drive, with 25 percent wanting to start their own business,” said Sim Ann. “Technology will provide our youths with more opportunities in the future.”

Al-Mazrui said that career success must help to support success in life, and that she believes people need to focus on embracing the human factors of their work. “The best way of explaining the importance of humanizing our work is to say that asking a worker to work without the human factors is like asking them to read without oxygen,” she said. “We are human beings, not human doings.”

Al-Sabah said it is important to tap into one of the things that make us human, the ability to push the envelope. In this era of globalization and rapidly changing technologies, she added, “we need to challenge ourselves to stay ahead of the curve. Step up and step outside your comfort zone.”

To close the session, Abbas asked the panelists to pick a skill that new graduates should consider developing.

Princess Haifa said that an important skill in the modern world is adaptability, while Sim Ann chose active listening. Al-Mazrui highlighted the need for compassion overconfidence, and Al-Sabah chose curiosity and resilience.

Topics: MISK 2019

