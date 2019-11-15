Where We Are Going Today: Arty Cafe in Jeddah

There is nothing more relaxing than grabbing a paint brush, letting your imagination flow and expressing your emotions on an empty canvas while sipping your favorite coffee.

Arty Cafe allows you to do just that, making it a perfect place to unwind after a long day at work.

The cafe has art supplies ranging from coloring pencils to acrylic paints and brushes of all sizes.

The atmosphere, lighting, music and a room full of passionate artists encouraged me to take up painting as a hobby.

Aside from the colorful platform it offers artists in Jeddah, the cafe’s coffee and desserts are well worth trying. I recommend their iced Spanish latte.

Arty Cafe is located in Al-Shatea district and is open Saturday-Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. and from 5 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. on Fridays.