Where We Are Going Today: Arty Cafe in Jeddah

  • The atmosphere, lighting, music and a room full of passionate artists encouraged me to take up painting as a hobby
There is nothing more relaxing than grabbing a paint brush, letting your imagination flow and expressing your emotions on an empty canvas while sipping your favorite coffee.
Arty Cafe allows you to do just that, making it a perfect place to unwind after a long day at work.
The cafe has art supplies ranging from coloring pencils to acrylic paints and brushes of all sizes.
The atmosphere, lighting, music and a room full of passionate artists encouraged me to take up painting as a hobby.
Aside from the colorful platform it offers artists in Jeddah, the cafe’s coffee and desserts are well worth trying. I recommend their iced Spanish latte.
Arty Cafe is located in Al-Shatea district and is open Saturday-Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. and from 5 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. on Fridays.

Topics: Where We Are Going Today

Saudi aviation body to participate in Dubai airshow

GACA hopes to explore investment opportunities and promote the Kingdom’s civil-aviation sector projects. (SPA)
Updated 2 min 42 sec ago
SPA

  • Saudi aviation authority hopes to explore investment opportunities and promote the Kingdom’s civil-aviation sector projects
RIYADH: The General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) will participate in the Dubai Airshow 2019, which will be held from Nov. 17 to 21 at Al-Maktoum International Airport. A number of national entities in the Kingdom’s civil aviation sector are also participating, including the General Investment Authority, the Saudi Civil Aviation Holding Co. represented by Riyadh Airports Co. and the Saudi Academy of Civil Aviation.
GACA hopes to explore investment opportunities and promote the Kingdom’s civil-aviation sector projects — including the construction, development and improvement of its 28 airports — ahead of an expected increase in tourism now that Saudi Arabia is issuing tourist visas on arrival for a number of countries’ citizens. 

Topics: General Authority for Civil Aviation (GACA)

