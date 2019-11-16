Comic book fans reach for stars at Riyadh’s Stan Lee Super Con

RIYADH: Star-studded panels of actors, directors and producers provided stellar entertainment for comic book fans on the second day of the Stan Lee Super Con in Riyadh.

The cast of “Charmed” — a television fantasy drama that ran from 1998 until 2006 — were greeted with loud cheers from the convention crowd. Actors from the series who took part in the event were Holly Marie Combs, Brian Krause, Drew Fuller, and Dorian Gregory and they recalled their time on the show. Fuller said: “We are an extended family and so many years later we are still close and will stay with one another. I also miss the food, the food they fed us every day was just amazing.”

Addressing fans Combs said: “When we began filming, the show was very underrated, we never knew if there would be another season. Now, knowing that we reached out to so many people all the way to Saudi Arabia, it is a bit unexpected but extremely rewarding.”

Another panel welcomed “Game of Thrones” star Daniel Portman, who played Podrick Payne. He talked about how lucky he was to be acting along with his father, the Scottish actor Ron Donachie.

“I like how in every season we had a family representative, as my father was in the pilot and a few other episodes, and then I was there for the rest of the seasons. I learned a lot from these actors because I was only 19 when I joined the cast. We laughed from the first moment we met until the very end.

“I was doing different shows, I have movies scheduled and another TV show that will hit the TV next year, so hopefully I will be bringing my own show for you guys next time,” he added.

Many fans once again turned up to the convention dressed as their favorite characters, some in elaborate costumes.

Ahmad Harasi wore a Spider-Man outfit, even sporting the exact movie hairstyle of Tom Holland who played the character Peter Parker and his superhero alter-ego Spider-Man.

“Ever since I saw the movies, I was looking forward to the comic con to dress up as him. People have been stopping me for pictures, so I am very happy about it,” Harasi said.