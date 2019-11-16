You are here

Comic book fans reach for stars at Riyadh’s Stan Lee Super Con

Many fans once again turned up to the convention dressed as their favorite characters, some in elaborate costumes.
RIYADH: Star-studded panels of actors, directors and producers provided stellar entertainment for comic book fans on the second day of the Stan Lee Super Con in Riyadh.
The cast of “Charmed” — a television fantasy drama that ran from 1998 until 2006 — were greeted with loud cheers from the convention crowd. Actors from the series who took part in the event were Holly Marie Combs, Brian Krause, Drew Fuller, and Dorian Gregory and they recalled their time on the show. Fuller said: “We are an extended family and so many years later we are still close and will stay with one another. I also miss the food, the food they fed us every day was just amazing.”
Addressing fans Combs said: “When we began filming, the show was very underrated, we never knew if there would be another season. Now, knowing that we reached out to so many people all the way to Saudi Arabia, it is a bit unexpected but extremely rewarding.”
Another panel welcomed “Game of Thrones” star Daniel Portman, who played Podrick Payne. He talked about how lucky he was to be acting along with his father, the Scottish actor Ron Donachie.

“I like how in every season we had a family representative, as my father was in the pilot and a few other episodes, and then I was there for the rest of the seasons. I learned a lot from these actors because I was only 19 when I joined the cast. We laughed from the first moment we met until the very end.
“I was doing different shows, I have movies scheduled and another TV show that will hit the TV next year, so hopefully I will be bringing my own show for you guys next time,” he added.
Ahmad Harasi wore a Spider-Man outfit, even sporting the exact movie hairstyle of Tom Holland who played the character Peter Parker and his superhero alter-ego Spider-Man.
“Ever since I saw the movies, I was looking forward to the comic con to dress up as him. People have been stopping me for pictures, so I am very happy about it,” Harasi said.

Saudi startup’s co-founders celebrate 3rd place at EWC

Red Sea Farms co-founders Mark Tester and Ryan Lefers. (AN photo by Huda Bashatah)
RIYADH: Red Sea Farms bagging third prize at the Entrepreneurship World Cup (EWC) is a “fantastic” feeling, the Saudi startup’s co-founders Mark Tester and Ryan Lefers told Arab News. “We’re representing Saudi Arabia, which I’m really proud of,” said Tester. “I think it’s bright to show that Saudi Arabia can not only host an amazing event, but actually has companies in the finals. There were several (Saudi) companies in the final 100 startups. This is really good.”
The winners of the EWC, the largest startup contest in the world, were announced on Thursday at the Misk Global Forum in Riyadh.
Red Sea Farms creates agricultural technology with the aim of reducing global dependence on fresh water for irrigation.
It was co-founded more than 18 months ago by Tester, an associate director of the Center for Desert Agriculture at King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST), and agricultural engineer Lefers.
There were six Saudi startups among the 100 global finalists at the EWC: Sadeem, Faheem, Cura, Dhad, Red Sea Farms and UnitX. All were founded by graduates of KAUST’s entrepreneurship programs.
Getting third prize “is great to show the world that Saudi Arabia is changing so fast,” said Tester. “It’s great to be part of that change.”
In a message to Saudi youths, he said: “Work hard, be bold, be entrepreneurial and look at the markets.”
Red Sea Farms’ success at the EWC will enable the startup to get its tomatoes, which are grown by using desalinated water, to market “more quickly than anticipated,” Tester said. “Our goal is to produce 50 tons of tomatoes in the coming year.”

Lefers said: “To make the top five among such an amazing group of entrepreneurs is a real honor, and validation that we’re working on something that people care about.”
He added: “Just to be a part of the EWC is a win in itself because we’re able to network with this great group of like-minded business people.”
He thanked KAUST for all its support, “not only from the research side, but also in terms of innovation, academic development and marketing. It has been very supportive with a wonderful ecosystem.”
The startup recently received early-stage funding from KAUST’s Innovation Fund and Research Products Development Co., the venture investment arm of King Abdullah City of Science and Technology (KACST) in Riyadh.
The partners jointly invested $1.9 million of seed funding to build a 2,000-square-meter pilot greenhouse facility on the KAUST campus.
Kevin Cullen, vice president for innovation and economic development at KAUST, told Arab News: “We are so proud that all of the Saudi finalists came from our university especially the Red Sea Farms, which came straight out of Professor Mark Tester’s greenhouse and is poised to revolutionize agriculture.”

