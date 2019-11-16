You are here

  Gunmen fire on buses carrying Muslim Sri Lankan voters

Police reinforcements rushed to the troubled area, cleared the road obstructions and escorted the convoy so passengers could cast their ballots. (File/AFP)
  • Attackers set up roadblocks to ambush a convoy with over 100 vehicles
  • Muslim voters were traveling to the neighboring district of Mannar
COLOMBO: Gunmen fired on buses carrying minority Muslim voters in northwest Sri Lanka on Saturday, police said, as an election official admitted failures to protect vulnerable communities ahead of presidential polls.
There were no immediate reports of casualties, but a police official said the attackers had burnt tires on the road and set up makeshift roadblocks to ambush the convoy of more than 100 vehicles.
“The gunmen opened fire and also pelted stones,” said a police official in Tantirimale, 240 kilometers north of the capital Colombo. “At least two buses were hit, but we have no reports of casualties.”
Muslims from the coastal town of Puttalam were traveling to the neighboring district of Mannar, where they were registered to vote, the official added.
Sri Lanka’s minority Tamils and Muslims are seen as crucial to deciding a close contest between the two frontrunners — housing minister Sajith Premadasa and the opposition’s Gotabaya Rajapaksa.
One of three Election Commissioners, Ratnajeevan Hoole, said the authorities failed to provide adequate protection to internally displaced minority Muslims in the multi-ethnic northwest.
“They (the Muslims) asked for polling booths in the areas where they are living without having to travel a long distance to their original village to vote,” Hoole said in a statement.
“They were sure that a disturbance like this would happen,” he said, adding that his pleas for protection were not considered by the Election Commission, which works through majority decisions.
Police reinforcements rushed to the troubled area, cleared the road obstructions and escorted the convoy so passengers could cast their ballots.
The incident came as police and troops were locked in a tense standoff in the Tamil-dominated northern peninsula of Jaffna where residents complained about military roadblocks ahead of voting.
Police reported to the independent Election Commission that the army was illegally manning roadblocks that could discourage residents from freely traveling to polling booths.
“After bringing to the notice of the army that the roadblocks were illegal at a time of a national election, they have dismantled them,” police said in a statement.
Police sources said they had also warned local military commanders that any disruption to the election would be reported to courts and offenders prosecuted.
The police also arrested 10 men who were unable to explain their presence in the Jaffna peninsula on the eve of voting.
“We suspect they were trying to create trouble during voting,” a police official said.
Local media reports say there are fears that a strong military presence in Jaffna, the heartland of the island’s Tamil minority, could influence voter turnout and favor Rajapaksa, a former defense ministry chief and brother of former president Mahinda Rajapaksa.

Rebels in DR Congo kill 14 civilians in revenge for army offensives

Rebels in DR Congo kill 14 civilians in revenge for army offensives

  • The latest killings take the total number of those killed in revenge attacks in the past two weeks to more than 30
GOMA, DR Congo: Assailants in DR Congo have killed 14 civilians in revenge for army offensives against Ugandan rebel strongholds in the east of the country, a local official said on Saturday.
The latest killings, which occurred in the night from Friday to Saturday, take the total number of those killed in revenge attacks in the past two weeks to more than 30.
The attacks took place in two locations in the Beni region of the North Kivu province where the Congolese army last month announced an offensive to root out insurgents belonging to the Islamist-inspired rebel group the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) — a militia of Ugandan origin that has long operated in the border region.
Beni administrator Donat Kibwana said the attackers used machetes and knives, and were believed to have gone on to loot shops and homes.
The army said on October 30 it had launched “large-scale operations,” including shelling and troop deployments, aimed at ridding the area of armed groups.
But the civilian death toll in ADF attacks has been rising, and residents have accused the army of focusing their efforts on the wrong areas.
“It’s a complicated situation because the population is the target of ADF revenge attacks against army operations,” said Teddy Kataliko, president of the Beni Civil Society.
The ADF, which has been present in Democratic Republic of Congo since 1995, is accused of having killed hundreds or even thousands of civilians in the Beni region in the past five years.
The Daesh group has claimed some of the ADF’s recent attacks but there is no clear evidence of any affiliation between them.

