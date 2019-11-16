Vatican youth seminary scandal grows with new abuse claims

You are here

The Vatican announced in September that its criminal prosecutor was seeking to indict a former senior seminarian and the then-rector of the St. Pius X seminary on sexual abuse charges. (File/AFP)
  • Italian investigative television program plans to air the new allegations soon
  • The testimony suggested a series of priests, bishops and even a cardinal had covered up the case for years
VATICAN CITY: A scandal over alleged sexual molestation and abuse at the Vatican’s youth seminary is growing, with more former papal altar boys alleging inappropriate behavior by priests inside the Vatican walls.
Le Iene, an Italian investigative television program, plans to air the new allegations Sunday; the show provided the broadcast to The Associated Press ahead of time.
The Vatican announced in September that its criminal prosecutor was seeking to indict a former senior seminarian and the then-rector of the St. Pius X seminary on sexual abuse charges.
The announcement came two years after Le Iene first featured former seminarians who alleged that the senior seminarian, now a priest, had molested teen-age boys who lived inside the Vatican and served as altar boys at papal Masses in St. Peter’s Basilica. The testimony suggested a series of priests, bishops and even a cardinal had covered up the case for years.
In the new program, several unnamed former altar boys alleged at least two more priests affiliated with the seminary kissed and fondled three other altar boys in the 1990s. In one case, an alleged victim said a priest sat him on his lap and fondled his penis. In another case, an alleged victim marveled how Le Iene had heard about things he had only told his confessor.
Coupled with previous testimony gathered by Le Iene, the impression given is that of a closed, religious atmosphere in which sexualized touching and groping were normalized for boys as young as 11.
In a statement ahead of the program provided to the AP, the Vatican press office said a decision on whether to issue indictments in the original case was “imminent.” The statement said any new elements or evidence of other crimes that emerge would be considered by Vatican prosecutors in a new investigation.
The case concerns the closed world of the St. Pius X youth seminary, located inside a palazzo just a few steps from the Vatican hotel where Pope Francis lives. It serves as a residence for about a dozen boys, aged 11 to 18, who serve as altar boys at papal Masses.
The seminary is run by a small Italian religious order, the Opera Don Folchi. The group has lashed out at the allegations as “mud,” a “violent attack on the church” and nothing more than “calumny and falsifications.”

Government supporters march in Hong Kong after week of chaos

  • The demonstrators took photos with the stationed riot police and gave them thumbs-up signs
HONG KONG: Government supporters took to the streets of downtown Hong Kong on Saturday after a chaotic working week saw hardcore pro-democracy activists cause widespread disruption in the city and stretch police resources.
A “Blossom Everywhere” campaign of roadblocks and vandalism across the semi-autonomous financial hub shut down large chunks of the train network and forced schools and shopping malls to close.
Students and protesters occupied several major universities around the city — the first time a movement characterized by its fluidity and unpredictability has coagulated in fixed locations — although as dusk fell on Friday, numbers had thinned out.
On Saturday morning, a group of around 500 people, mostly middle-aged and senior citizens, rallied outside the Hong Kong government’s headquarters to show support for the police, who have been heavily criticized over their handling of the crisis.
Waving Chinese national flags and posters, they chanted slogans including “support police to enforce law solemnly” and “Hong Kong cockroaches, trash of our times” — mocking one of the democracy movement’s major slogans, “reclaim Hong Kong, revolution of our times.”
The demonstrators took photos with the stationed riot police and gave them thumbs-up signs.
Thousands of office workers took to the streets this week in Central, Hong Kong’s financial heart, showing their support of the pro-democracy movement by raising an open hand with five fingers splayed — a reference to the five protester demands.
The Hong Kong government, however, warned its employees they will be suspended if they are caught taking part in protests.
“I must emphasize that the government has zero tolerance for civil servants violating the law,” Joshua Law, Secretary for the Civil Service, said in a press conference on Friday.
“Civil servants must not participate in any illegal activities, including illegal protest gatherings.”
According to the Hong Kong government, the civil service employs around 175,000 people, which is about 4.4 percent of the city’s workforce.
After five days of the “Blossom Everywhere” tactics — which prompted police to warn the city is on the verge of “total collapse” — roads which had been blocked were slowly starting to open to traffic. However, some roads and a key tunnel remained closed.
By Saturday morning, the Chinese University of Hong Kong — the scene of some of the most-fierce clashes — was vacated by protesters.
At other campuses, clear-up operations got under way to remove the barricades.
Protests have swept Hong Kong since June as many in the city of 7.5 million people have vented fury at eroding freedoms under Chinese rule.
Violence has escalated, and tensions have spread overseas, sparking friction between China and Britain, which governed Hong Kong until 1997.
Hong Kong Justice Secretary Teresa Cheng fell in London Thursday after being surrounded by pro-democracy protesters.
Cheng walked away without signs of injury, but Beijing slammed the incident as an “appalling attack” and accused Britain of fueling the protest movement.
Two German students, aged 22 and 23, were swept up in the protests and arrested on Thursday for “unlawful assembly,” and major universities in the Netherlands are advising the nearly 300 Dutch students in Hong Kong to quickly return home for security reasons.

