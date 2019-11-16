Media outlets urged to stick to impartiality

You are here

MWL Secretary-General Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa meets Utah Gov. Gary Herbert on Saturday. (SPA)
SPA

  • MWL chief meets government, religious leaders in Utah
SPA

UTAH: The secretary-general of the Muslim World League (MWL), Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, has arrived in Utah, US, where he was received by Utah Gov. Gary Herbert. Al-Issa and Herbert met to discuss cooperation and issues of common interest to achieve shared objectives.
Al-Issa also visited the Mormon church in Utah, where he met the leader of the group and discussed ways to promote harmony among followers of different religions and cultures.
The Mormon leader and his assistants hosted a dinner for Al-Issa, in the presence of Utah government members and representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Muslim diaspora.  
Elder David Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles extended his thanks to Al-Issa. “On behalf of our church and the state of Utah, I would like to thank you for your inspiring words calling to promote rapprochement among followers of different religions and cultures and combat hate speech and violent extremism,” he said.
Al-Issa took part in a Deseret News editorial board meeting in Utah, during which he reiterated the need to support rapprochement between nations and peoples and break the barriers built by distance, lack of dialogue and understanding, and false information spread by unreliable sources.
He also spoke about the need to promote moral values such as justice, tolerance and humanitarian work and support the efforts to achieve peace and harmony, especially in multi-religious, cultural and ethnic countries as well as promoting awareness about tolerance and acceptance of diversity and differences.
Al-Issa reviewed the Makkah Document that has achieved, for the first time in Islamic history, consensus among 27 sects and confessions, represented by more than 1,200 Muftis and Muslim scholars. The board praised the document and its importance.
He said that Islam was a tolerant religion that promotes justice, love and respect of diversity, stressing the importance of the media’s role in creating content and influencing public opinion.
Al-Issa urged media outlets to stick to the truth and impartiality to avoid losing credibility and compromising their mission.  
On another note, Al-Issa shed light on the Mormons’ experience in humanitarian work, citing the factories and facilities that have been established to provide food, clothes and furniture for the needy in the US.
Al-Issa was invited to visit the University of Utah, where he met its President Kevin Worthen and gave a lecture in the presence of hundreds of students and professors.
Al-Issa said that MWL’s message focused on building bridges and breaking down barriers caused by a lack of dialogue and false information, noting that all followers of religion, cultures and civilizations shared the same moral values that promote justice and harmony.

Saudi trade summit takes place in Riyadh

Halah Alshathri

  • The summit was founded in 2013 to bridge the gap between CFOs and financial institutions
  • The high-profile event provided a platform to bring together CEOs, presidents, chairmen, group CFOs, finance and treasury heads and thriving government agencies in the Kingdom
Halah Alshathri

RIYADH: The 7th Annual Saudi Trade Finance (STF) Summit took place recently in Riyadh, with the slogan “Enabling the Kingdom’s vision for a better future.”
The high-profile event provided a platform to bring together CEOs, presidents, chairmen, group CFOs, finance and treasury heads and thriving government agencies in the Kingdom to open up thought-provoking panels on current trends, challenges and opportunities in the finance sector.
The summit was founded in 2013 to bridge the gap between CFOs and financial institutions, and this year the General Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises (Monshaat) organized, supported, developed and sponsored the small and medium enterprise (SME) sector.
Monshaat, as a supporting partner of STF, told Arab News: “The efforts of Monshaat in the finance sector is verified into four categories dedicated to small and medium enterprises: Recovery initiative, finance portal, bold investment, and indirect lending with a total budget of approximately SR11.4 billion ($3.039 billion) distributed among them.
“An example of one portal is the finance portal matrix, that brings together entrepreneurs and owners of SMEs looking for financing, allow them to choose appropriate financing and connect them to 20 financing bodies including banks, finance companies and investment companies.”
The STF Summit’s informative conference sessions and unparalleled networking opportunities this year have emphasized the diversification of the economy to empower financial institutions and corporates in achieving the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 Program through sustainable growth.

