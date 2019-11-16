NEW YORK: Saudi Arabia has joined more than 50 countries in adopting a UN resolution calling for help in giving Syrians justice, freedom, prosperity and stability, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
Addressing the UN General Assembly’s Special Promotion and Protection of Human Rights Committee in New York, the Saudi permanent representative to the UN, Abdallah Al-Mouallimi, said: “Years are passing and the suffering of the Syrian people continues to haunt the conscience of people around the world. While the sites, places and methods of oppression have changed, the suffering is still the same.”
He said that the circumstances condemned by previous resolutions on the human rights situation in Syria remained, including the displacement of nearly 6 million people abroad, the displacement of almost 7 million people inside the country, and the use of internationally prohibited weapons.
Al-Mouallimi said the resolution condemns human rights violations in Syria and stressed that recent UN reports have held the Syrian government responsible for the vast majority of these violations.
He called on the international community to take all necessary measures to stop the flow of foreign terrorist fighters out of Syria and to halt the rebuilding of their capabilities within the country.
Saudi Arabia joins 50 countries to back UN demand on Syria
Saudi Arabia joins 50 countries to back UN demand on Syria
- Al-Mouallimi said the resolution condemns human rights violations in Syria and stressed that recent UN reports have held the Syrian government responsible for the vast majority of these violations
NEW YORK: Saudi Arabia has joined more than 50 countries in adopting a UN resolution calling for help in giving Syrians justice, freedom, prosperity and stability, the Saudi Press Agency reported.