Saudi Arabia joins 50 countries to back UN demand on Syria

Abdallah Al-Mouallimi. (KSA Mission UN)
  • Al-Mouallimi said the resolution condemns human rights violations in Syria and stressed that recent UN reports have held the Syrian government responsible for the vast majority of these violations
NEW YORK: Saudi Arabia has joined more than 50 countries in adopting a UN resolution calling for help in giving Syrians justice, freedom, prosperity and stability, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
Addressing the UN General Assembly’s Special Promotion and Protection of Human Rights Committee in New York, the Saudi permanent representative to the UN, Abdallah Al-Mouallimi, said: “Years are passing and the suffering of the Syrian people continues to haunt the conscience of people around the world. While the sites, places and methods of oppression have changed, the suffering is still the same.”
He said that the circumstances condemned by previous resolutions on the human rights situation in Syria remained, including the displacement of nearly 6 million people abroad, the displacement of almost 7 million people inside the country, and the use of internationally prohibited weapons.
Al-Mouallimi said the resolution condemns human rights violations in Syria and stressed that recent UN reports have held the Syrian government responsible for the vast majority of these violations.
He called on the international community to take all necessary measures to stop the flow of foreign terrorist fighters out of Syria and to halt the rebuilding of their capabilities within the country. 

Topics: Saudi UN mission

Media outlets urged to stick to impartiality

MWL Secretary-General Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa meets Utah Gov. Gary Herbert on Saturday. (SPA)
  • MWL chief meets government, religious leaders in Utah
UTAH: The secretary-general of the Muslim World League (MWL), Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, has arrived in Utah, US, where he was received by Utah Gov. Gary Herbert. Al-Issa and Herbert met to discuss cooperation and issues of common interest to achieve shared objectives.
Al-Issa also visited the Mormon church in Utah, where he met the leader of the group and discussed ways to promote harmony among followers of different religions and cultures.
The Mormon leader and his assistants hosted a dinner for Al-Issa, in the presence of Utah government members and representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Muslim diaspora.  
Elder David Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles extended his thanks to Al-Issa. “On behalf of our church and the state of Utah, I would like to thank you for your inspiring words calling to promote rapprochement among followers of different religions and cultures and combat hate speech and violent extremism,” he said.
Al-Issa took part in a Deseret News editorial board meeting in Utah, during which he reiterated the need to support rapprochement between nations and peoples and break the barriers built by distance, lack of dialogue and understanding, and false information spread by unreliable sources.
He also spoke about the need to promote moral values such as justice, tolerance and humanitarian work and support the efforts to achieve peace and harmony, especially in multi-religious, cultural and ethnic countries as well as promoting awareness about tolerance and acceptance of diversity and differences.
Al-Issa reviewed the Makkah Document that has achieved, for the first time in Islamic history, consensus among 27 sects and confessions, represented by more than 1,200 Muftis and Muslim scholars. The board praised the document and its importance.
He said that Islam was a tolerant religion that promotes justice, love and respect of diversity, stressing the importance of the media’s role in creating content and influencing public opinion.
Al-Issa urged media outlets to stick to the truth and impartiality to avoid losing credibility and compromising their mission.  
On another note, Al-Issa shed light on the Mormons’ experience in humanitarian work, citing the factories and facilities that have been established to provide food, clothes and furniture for the needy in the US.
Al-Issa was invited to visit the University of Utah, where he met its President Kevin Worthen and gave a lecture in the presence of hundreds of students and professors.
Al-Issa said that MWL’s message focused on building bridges and breaking down barriers caused by a lack of dialogue and false information, noting that all followers of religion, cultures and civilizations shared the same moral values that promote justice and harmony.

Topics: Muslim World League (MWL)

