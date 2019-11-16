Saudi Arabia keen on strengthening ties with EU 

BRUSSELS: Saudi Arabia has underlined the importance of strengthening and developing relations with the EU in all fields, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Saturday.

The permanent representative of the Kingdom to the EU, Saad Al-Arifi, said during the dialogue session with the Arabian Peninsula Relations Mission in the European Parliament in Brussels that long-term relations had bound the Kingdom and the Gulf states with the EU since 1967 and that there was a strong convergence on a range of issues, based on mutual respect and common desire to continue these ties at a number of levels.

“We have emphasized the deepening of these ties by establishing our mission to the EU, promoting our bilateral discussions, enhancing interpersonal contacts as well as building bridges between Saudi society and European societies,” he said.

“The Kingdom is currently developing Vision 2030, which is a blueprint for an ambitious nation, and reflects the long-term goals that are based on the strengths and unique capabilities of the Kingdom.”

Al-Arifi explained that Vision 2030 guides the Kingdom’s aspirations toward a new stage of development to establish a vibrant society where all citizens could realize their dreams, hopes and aspirations, to succeed in a prosperous economy with major reforms in a number of aspects.