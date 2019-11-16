Saudi Arabia keen on strengthening ties with EU 

You are here

Saad Al-Arifi
SPA

  • Al-Arifi explained that Vision 2030 guides the Kingdom’s aspirations toward a new stage of development to establish a vibrant society where all citizens could realize their dreams
SPA

BRUSSELS: Saudi Arabia has underlined the importance of strengthening and developing relations with the EU in all fields, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Saturday.
The permanent representative of the Kingdom to the EU, Saad Al-Arifi, said during the dialogue session with the Arabian Peninsula Relations Mission in the European Parliament in Brussels that long-term relations had bound the Kingdom and the Gulf states with the EU since 1967 and that there was a strong convergence on a range of issues, based on mutual respect and common desire to continue these ties at a number of levels.
“We have emphasized the deepening of these ties by establishing our mission to the EU, promoting our bilateral discussions, enhancing interpersonal contacts as well as building bridges between Saudi society and European societies,” he said.
“The Kingdom is currently developing Vision 2030, which is a blueprint for an ambitious nation, and reflects the long-term goals that are based on the strengths and unique capabilities of the Kingdom.”
Al-Arifi explained that Vision 2030 guides the Kingdom’s aspirations toward a new stage of development to establish a vibrant society where all citizens could realize their dreams, hopes and aspirations, to succeed in a prosperous economy with major reforms in a number of aspects. 

Topics: European Union (EU) Brussels Vision2030

Saudi Arabia joins 50 countries to back UN demand on Syria

Abdallah Al-Mouallimi. (KSA Mission UN)
SPA

  • Al-Mouallimi said the resolution condemns human rights violations in Syria and stressed that recent UN reports have held the Syrian government responsible for the vast majority of these violations
SPA

NEW YORK: Saudi Arabia has joined more than 50 countries in adopting a UN resolution calling for help in giving Syrians justice, freedom, prosperity and stability, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
Addressing the UN General Assembly’s Special Promotion and Protection of Human Rights Committee in New York, the Saudi permanent representative to the UN, Abdallah Al-Mouallimi, said: “Years are passing and the suffering of the Syrian people continues to haunt the conscience of people around the world. While the sites, places and methods of oppression have changed, the suffering is still the same.”
He said that the circumstances condemned by previous resolutions on the human rights situation in Syria remained, including the displacement of nearly 6 million people abroad, the displacement of almost 7 million people inside the country, and the use of internationally prohibited weapons.
Al-Mouallimi said the resolution condemns human rights violations in Syria and stressed that recent UN reports have held the Syrian government responsible for the vast majority of these violations.
He called on the international community to take all necessary measures to stop the flow of foreign terrorist fighters out of Syria and to halt the rebuilding of their capabilities within the country. 

Topics: Saudi UN mission

