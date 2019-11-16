King Abdullah Economic City launches World of Moments Festival

JEDDAH: The King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC) on Friday launched its winter World of Moments Festival.
The event, which runs until Feb. 22, 2020, will offer a wide range of activities for visitors seeking entertainment and relaxation in an integrated modern environment.
KAEC is the largest privately funded new city in the world. The festival is part of KAEC’s program of entertainment projects aimed at promoting quality of life on its pristine beaches and green landscapes, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
“KAEC is an attractive investment tourist destination on the coast of the Red Sea. This made it one of the economic pillars supporting the objectives of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 due to its effective contribution to quality of life and tourism, entertainment and investment development programs,” said KAEC’s chief executive officer, Ahmed bin Ibrahim Linjawy.
“In order to improve KAEC’s position as a modern residential destination, we are constantly working to innovate and enrich the experiences of the city’s residents so they can run unique lives,” he added.
KAEC held its highly successful Turquoise World summer festival between July 18 and Aug. 31, which offered activities including a beach ball tournament and a range of water sports at Yam Beach.
