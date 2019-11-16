You are here

King Abdullah Economic City launches World of Moments Festival

Cars drive past the King Abdullah Financial District in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia December 18, 2018. (REUTERS)
SPA

  • KAEC is an attractive investment tourist destination on the coast of the Red Sea
SPA

JEDDAH: The King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC) on Friday launched its winter World of Moments Festival.
The event, which runs until Feb. 22, 2020, will offer a wide range of activities for visitors seeking entertainment and relaxation in an integrated modern environment.
KAEC is the largest privately funded new city in the world. The festival is part of KAEC’s program of entertainment projects aimed at promoting quality of life on its pristine beaches and green landscapes, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
“KAEC is an attractive investment tourist destination on the coast of the Red Sea. This made it one of the economic pillars supporting the objectives of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 due to its effective contribution to quality of life and tourism, entertainment and investment development programs,” said KAEC’s chief executive officer, Ahmed bin Ibrahim Linjawy.
“In order to improve KAEC’s position as a modern residential destination, we are constantly working to innovate and enrich the experiences of the city’s residents so they can run unique lives,” he added.
KAEC held its highly successful Turquoise World summer festival between July 18 and Aug. 31, which offered activities including a beach ball tournament and a range of water sports at Yam Beach. 

Saudi Arabia keen on strengthening ties with EU 

Saad Al-Arifi
SPA

  • Al-Arifi explained that Vision 2030 guides the Kingdom’s aspirations toward a new stage of development to establish a vibrant society where all citizens could realize their dreams
SPA

BRUSSELS: Saudi Arabia has underlined the importance of strengthening and developing relations with the EU in all fields, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Saturday.
The permanent representative of the Kingdom to the EU, Saad Al-Arifi, said during the dialogue session with the Arabian Peninsula Relations Mission in the European Parliament in Brussels that long-term relations had bound the Kingdom and the Gulf states with the EU since 1967 and that there was a strong convergence on a range of issues, based on mutual respect and common desire to continue these ties at a number of levels.
“We have emphasized the deepening of these ties by establishing our mission to the EU, promoting our bilateral discussions, enhancing interpersonal contacts as well as building bridges between Saudi society and European societies,” he said.
“The Kingdom is currently developing Vision 2030, which is a blueprint for an ambitious nation, and reflects the long-term goals that are based on the strengths and unique capabilities of the Kingdom.”
Al-Arifi explained that Vision 2030 guides the Kingdom’s aspirations toward a new stage of development to establish a vibrant society where all citizens could realize their dreams, hopes and aspirations, to succeed in a prosperous economy with major reforms in a number of aspects. 

