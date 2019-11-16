You are here

Saudi therapist introduces Jeddawis to healing power of sound

Bayan Abuzinadah is a certified sound therapist inspiring others to self-heal and find their maximum potential. (AN photo by Huda Bashatah)
Nada Hameed

  Bayan Abuzinadah shares her knowledge on ways to ease stress
Nada Hameed

JEDDAH: Bayan Abuzinadah, Saudi Arabia’s first female sound therapist, is introducing Jeddawis to a type of therapy that was previously unknown to the city’s residents.
Sound therapy uses music instruments and tools made of wood, glass, copper and rocks, which serve as a method of healing that was used in ancient Greece, India and Egypt.
Abuzinadah is a certified sound therapist inspiring others to self-heal and find their maximum potential.
She is certified from different institutions around the world, including the International Institute for Complementary Therapists in Australia.
The 35-year-old mother of two opened Saudi Arabia’s first certified sound therapy studio in Jeddah’s Al-Murjan district.
Tools that she uses during her sessions, which are mixed, include gongs, shamanic drums, didgeridoos, Tibetan singing bowls, alchemy crystal bowls, Shruti boxes, monochords and Tingsha bells.
“An hour of yoga nidra is equivalent to four hours of sleep,” Abuzinadah told Arab News.
“Yoga nidra is related to an Indian word called sankalpa, meaning a seed. We implant a certain idea in ourselves at the beginning of the class, with the intention to leave and achieve this idea.”
Abuzinadah added: “Chakra chanting, affirmation and rebalancing is about following your breath and closing your eyes as the journey begins by repeating or chanting seven different words 11 times each. Each word is related to one of the seven chakras (the body’s energy centers).”
She added: “When I first started to give sessions and workshops in Madinah, people were so impressed about how they felt, and they were excited about this kind of knowledge. This gradually encouraged me to establish my studio in Jeddah.”

Her journey
Abuzinadah has been practicing sound therapy on herself since 2014. “I combine breath work with sound in my sessions,” she said.
During a retreat in Spain five years ago, “I came out of the class so relaxed and relieved that I knew I wanted to do this for the rest of my life,” she added.
“My first certificate was from the Light Spirit College for Sound Therapy, and also the Celtic School of Sound Healing in Ireland.”

In Bali, Abuzinadah also practiced shamanism, which involves reaching altered states of consciousness in order to perceive and interact with the spirit world.
“I healed with mother nature and talked to animals and trees, and had the chance to learn and perform with one of the world’s icons in sound therapy, Don Conreaux,” she said. 
“I decided to bring sound therapy here (Jeddah) because we live in a city with a super-fast rhythm, and sound therapy, in my opinion, is the most effective way to reduce stress,” she added.
“Most hospitals in Europe and the US, especially cancer-specialized hospitals, offer sound therapy to help with pain relief. It’s also excellent for sleeping disorders.”
Abuzinadah offers workshops and classes in Madinah, Jeddah, Riyadh and the Eastern Province.  She has coached more than 15 women to become certified sound healers.
Wafa Badawi, a Saudi fashion designer, told Arab News that Abuzinadah’s course was “marvellous,” adding: “It exceeded my expectations. This course gave me more self-esteem and has strengthened my self-confidence.”

Saudi coffee expert showcases importance of Brazilian coffee beans

Sara Al-Ali aims to give her customers a unique experience. (Photo/Supplied)
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

  Most of the Brazilian coffee here in Saudi Arabia has classic chocolaty, nutty flavors
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

JEDDAH: Cafes are a booming industry in the Kingdom. With many cafes competing with each other, Saudi barista, cafe owner and coffee specialist Sara Al-Ali aims to give her customers a unique experience by reintroducing Turkish coffee and adding a special item to her brewing menu: Brazilian coffee beans.
Al-Ali went to Brazil as part of an origin trip organized by the Specialty Coffee Association and attended the International Coffee Week in 2018.
“As a coffee professional and a person who’s really passionate about coffee, I had a dream to visit a coffee plantation at least once in my life. I had so many options and it never worked, so I thought to myself I had to choose one origin trip, and I thought Brazil should be on the list because it is one of the biggest producers of coffee in the world, so it’s a must,” she told Arab News.
“I got to know people from around the world, we were sharing stories about our culture and coffee, I also met coffee producers from Guatemala, Kenya and Nicaragua, also roasters, baristas and cafe owners and people who are interested in coffee. It was an amazing opportunity to share my knowledge and my expertise and learn from these people, and of course making new coffee friends,” she added.
Al-Ali and her group were invited to many sessions that were led by big names in the coffee industry such as Flavio Borem and Gabriela Sanchez.
“They were very informative, we learned a lot about the research that’s going on in the coffee industry and what they have to add to the coffee industry and to the world, not only in Brazil.”
Al-Ali said she was well-received by the coffee community in Brazil: “They were very welcoming and friendly. They were interested to know more about Saudi culture, specifically about coffee, our habits and what coffee we usually drink and if we have tried Brazilian coffee. I assured them that we have Brazilian coffee everywhere in Saudi Arabia.”
Coffee brings communities together, she explained: “I was communicating with many people who didn’t speak English and I didn’t speak a word in Portuguese but we managed with some of my French and Spanish to communicate and get along. I really don’t know how but I believe it’s the coffee language. Everybody speaks coffee.
“Most of the Brazilian coffee here in Saudi Arabia has classic chocolaty, nutty flavors. So when I tried coffee that was exotic and aromatic, I was amazed. It was a wonderful experience, it really changed the way I think about Brazilian coffee.”
Al-Ali competed in the MENA Cezve/Ibrik Championship in 2016 in Dubai and won 2nd place, and then competed in the World Cezve/Ibrik Championship in Budapest, Hungary in 2017 and won 6th place.
“It is one of the oldest methods of preparation, we call to here locally as Turkish coffee, and many people here use Brazilian or Colombian coffee for this specific preparation method.”
She said her aim was always to reintroduce Turkish coffee and apply quality standards.

“I have a cafe now in Abu Dhabi, UAE (Oosh Cafe). We are reintroducing Turkish coffee in a more contemporary way and applying quality standards.
“I’m using different beans to give people the opportunity to try a new experience because many people regard Turkish coffee as a primitive way of brewing or very traditional and I want to show people that we can use really good quality beans and we can have an amazing experience with Turkish coffee.”
She uses coffee from Yemen, Costa Rica, Panama and Ethiopia “and also what I found was many people are asking for Brazilian coffee. In November, I will introduce Brazilian coffee which I buy from a local roastery.”
Al-Ali’s goal is to improve coffee experiences locally and worldwide, and with her position as a coffee professional and a cafe owner and trainer, many people see her as an icon in the field.
“I have the responsibility to showcase the efforts that the farmers are putting in to give us this wonderful product. I would love to make coffee more approachable to the younger generation and make people rethink their choices and to enjoy coffee from different parts of the world.
“Brazillian coffees are one of the coffees that are a must in any cafe. They go along very well with milk-based drinks and I like them in Turkish coffee, so they are a must in my cafe.”

