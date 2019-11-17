Dhaka backs ICC call for Rohingya inquiry

DHAKA: Bangladeshi experts on Saturday welcomed the International Criminal Court’s decision to launch a full-scale investigation into Myanmar’s alleged mass persecution of the Rohingya.

Following a request from the ICC’s chief prosecutor, Fatou Bensouda, earlier this year, the court on Thursday approved an inquiry into alleged atrocities carried out by Myanmar since 2016, which the UN has previously referred to as a “textbook example of ethnic cleansing.”

Delwar Hossain, director general of the East Asia wing of Bangladesh’s Foreign Ministry, said the case was “very sensitive”

for Bangladesh.

“We consider the matter like the other international community. Here the ICC will conduct its investigation independently and we will not intervene or hamper their investigation process,” Hossain told Arab News.

“Earlier, too, when the ICC team visited Bangladesh to hear the plight of the Rohingya, they moved freely wherever they wanted. We have just facilitated their movements,” he added.

Prof. Akmol Hossain of Dhaka University said that as a signatory of the Rome statute, Bangladesh must comply with ICC rules and regulations, adding that, in principle, the court’s latest move is a “victory”

for Bangladesh.

“The ICC will investigate the mass persecution against Rohingyas on its own. Gambia has filed the case from international responsibility. Now it is primarily established that injustices were made to the Rohingya in Myanmar,” Hossain said.

“When the full-scale investigation against Myanmar begins, it will create a lot pressure on the country. Bangladesh needs to continue its diplomatic efforts among the international community to build more pressure on Myanmar which may create some opportunities for a sustainable Rohingya repatriation,” he added.

Former Ambassador Rashed Ahmed Chowdhury said the ICC’s decision was “a most welcoming development.”

Myanmar will never accept the Rohingya if the issue remains unresolved, he said.

“This is the real pressure on Myanmar and it will bring some solutions,” Chowdhury said.

“Now international law will take its own course to investigate the genocide. It is difficult to foresee what will happen, but it is a major

development.”

Bangladesh is currently hosting almost 1.2 million Rohingya at the squalid refugee camps in Cox’s Bazar, which is considered the world’s largest refugee settlement.

Since August 2017, more than 750,000 Rohingya fled to neighboring Bangladesh to escape persecution in their homeland.

The UN has said that attacks on the Rohingya had a “genocidal intent.”