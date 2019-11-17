You are here

  • Home
  • Greece braces for violence-prone annual commemoration of 1973 uprising

Greece braces for violence-prone annual commemoration of 1973 uprising

An anti-riot policeman walks past flames as a petrol bomb exploded in downtown Athens during clashes on November 17, 2018 against demonstrators. (AFP file)
Updated 17 November 2019
AFP

Greece braces for violence-prone annual commemoration of 1973 uprising

  • This year the protest looks set to be dominated by opposition to the new conservative government of Kyriakos Mitsotakis
  • ‘Laws and regulations are needed for Greek citizens to feel safe’
Updated 17 November 2019
AFP

ATHENS: Five thousand police will deploy in Athens on Sunday for an annual demonstration marking the anniversary of a 1973 anti-junta uprising that regularly descends into violence, authorities say.
This year the protest looks set to be dominated by opposition to the new conservative government of Kyriakos Mitsotakis, elected in July on a pledge to strengthen law and order.
The demonstration marks the 46th anniversary of a student uprising at the Athens Polytechnic against the US-backed military dictatorship that ruled Greece at the time.
In recent years, demonstrators have used the anniversary to voice opposition to US “imperialism,” and the harsh austerity measures imposed on Greece by international creditors after the global financial crisis.
Mitsotakis’s administration has already come under fire over police operations against anarchist squats and demonstrators.
There is also tension over a recent amendment to facilitate police checks in universities, which has prompted several student demonstrations.
“We need to be careful these days, and (public) comments must be guarded,” the Polytechnic’s rector Andreas Bantouvas said this week.
“We will be there with 5,000 officers,” police unionist Stavros Balaskas told Ellada radio.
Athens mayor Kostas Bakoyannis urged respect for the city.
“On this anniversary, let’s send out the right message. A shared message about memory. We should not obscure the essence which is the struggle of youth for democracy. On this anniversary, let’s show respect toward the city,” he said in a Facebook message on Friday.
Throwing a Molotov cocktail — a fairly frequent occurrence at demonstrations in Greece — will now be punishable by up to 10 years in prison, instead of five years previously.
“Laws and regulations are needed for Greek citizens to feel safe,” Justice Minister Kostas Tsiaras told lawmakers ahead of the vote in parliament.
On Monday, some 200 students demonstrating at the Athens University of Economics were surrounded by anti-riot police who used tear gas and arrested two protesters.
The anti-junta demonstration is a treasured anniversary for many Greeks, with over 10,000 people taking part last year.
The bloodstained Greek flag that flew over the Polytechnic’s iron gate crushed by a tank that night is traditionally carried at the head of the demonstration in the capital.
At least 24 people were killed in the 1973 military crackdown on the student uprising at the Athens Polytechnic.
The event is generally considered to have broken the junta’s grip on power and helped the restoration of democracy.

Topics: Greece

Related

Business & Economy
Greece hails S&P upgrade as proof of growth
World
Militant’s jailing a throwback to 1970s leftist terror wave

‘Terminator’ Rajapaksa storms to victory in Sri Lanka

Updated 17 November 2019
AFP

‘Terminator’ Rajapaksa storms to victory in Sri Lanka

  • Gotabaya Rajapaksa conducted a nationalist campaign with a promise of security and a vow to crush religious extremism
  • His triumph will, however, alarm Sri Lanka’s Tamil and Muslim minorities as well as activists, journalists
Updated 17 November 2019
AFP

COLOMBO: Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who spearheaded the brutal crushing of the Tamil Tigers 10 years ago, stormed to victory Sunday in Sri Lanka’s presidential elections, seven months after Islamist extremist attacks killed 269 people.
Rajapaksa conducted a nationalist campaign with a promise of security and a vow to crush religious extremism in the Buddhist-majority country following the April 21 suicide bomb attacks blamed on a homegrown militant group.
His triumph will, however, alarm Sri Lanka’s Tamil and Muslim minorities as well as activists, journalists and possibly some in the international community following the 2005-15 presidency of his older brother Mahinda Rajapaksa.
Mahinda, with Gotabaya effectively running the security forces, ended a 37-year civil war with Tamil separatists. His decade in power was also marked by alleged rights abuses, murky extra-judicial killings and closer ties with China.
Gotabaya, a retired lieutenant-colonel, 70, nicknamed the “Terminator” by his own family, romped to victory with 51.9 percent of the vote, results from the two-thirds of votes counted so far showed.
“I didn’t sleep all night,” said student Devni, 22, one of around 30 people who gathered outside Rajapaksa’s Colombo residence. “I am so excited, he is the president we need.”
Rajapaksa’s main rival, the moderate Sajith Premadasa of the ruling party, trailed on 42.3 percent. The 52-year-old conceded the race and congratulated Rajapaksa.
On Sunday three cabinet members resigned — including Finance Minister Mangalar Samaraweera.
The final result was expected later on Sunday with Rajapaksa due to be sworn in on Monday. Turnout was over 80 percent.
Premadasa had strong support in minority Tamil areas but a poor showing in Sri Lanka’s Sinhalese heartland, a core support base where Rajapaksa won some two-thirds of the vote.
Saturday’s poll was the first popularity test of the United National Party (UNP) government of Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe.
Wickremesinghe’s administration failed to prevent the April attacks despite prior and detailed intelligence warnings from India, according a parliamentary investigation.
Premadasa also offered better security and a pledge to make a former war general, Sarath Fonseka, his national security chief, projecting himself as a victim seeking to crush terrorism.
He is the son of assassinated ex-president Ranasinghe Premadasa who fell victim to a Tamil rebel suicide bomber in May 1993.
But Gotabaya is adored by the Sinhalese majority and the powerful Buddhist clergy for how he and Mahinda ended the war in 2009, when 40,000 Tamil civilians allegedly perished at the hands of the army.
Under his brother, Gotabaya was defense secretary and effectively ran the security forces, allegedly overseeing “death squads” that bumped off rivals, journalists and others. He denies the allegations.
This makes the brothers detested and feared among many Tamils, who make up 15 percent of the population. Some in the Muslim community, who make up 10 percent, are also fearful of Gotabaya, having faced days of mob violence in the wake of the April attacks.
Under Mahinda, Sri Lanka also borrowed heavily from China for infrastructure projects and even allowed two Chinese submarines to dock in Colombo in 2014, alarming Western countries as well as India.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted on Sunday that India looked forward to “deepening the close and fraternal ties... and for peace, prosperity as well as security in our region.”
The projects ballooned Sri Lanka’s debts and many turned into white elephants — such as an airport in the south devoid of airlines — mired in corruption allegations.
Unlike in 2015 when there were bomb attacks and shootings, this election was relatively peaceful by the standards of Sri Lanka’s fiery politics.
The only major incident was on Saturday when gunmen fired at two vehicles in a convoy of at least 100 buses taking Muslim voters to cast ballots. Two people were injured.
According to the Election Commission the contest was, however, the worst ever for hate speech and misinformation.

Topics: elections Sri Lanka

Related

Special
World
Sri Lanka sees record turnout in final fight for presidency
Special
World
Tight security as 16 million Sri Lankans prepare to vote

Latest updates

Internet restricted in protest-hit Iran: report
Bella Hadid gets candid about mental health struggles
‘Terminator’ Rajapaksa storms to victory in Sri Lanka
At least 7 die, 25 hurt in Bangladesh gas pipeline explosion
Philippines’ Duterte to VP Robredo: keep state secrets or lose your ‘drugs tsar’ post

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.