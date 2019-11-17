You are here

Princess Sora: Each child deserves a chance to be successful

Princess Sora bint Saud Al-Saud receives an honorary shield for her work for Mentor International from Karin Olofsdotter and LaMont Wells, in the presence of her husband Prince Abdul Aziz bin Talal bin Abdul Aziz. (Photo/Supplied)
Arab News

  • Mentor International celebrates 25th anniversary in Washington
Arab News

WASHINGTON: The foundation Mentor International celebrated its 25th anniversary in a ceremony sponsored by its honorary ambassador Princess Sora bint Saud Al-Saud at the Swedish Embassy in Washington, DC. The ceremony was attended by Karin Olofsdotter, the Swedish ambassador, LaMont Wells, chairman at Mentor Foundation USA and her husband Prince Abdul Aziz bin Talal bin Abdul Aziz. The event also honored Princess Sora for her work in the past four years.
Princess Sora sponsored the ceremony on behalf of Queen Silvia of Sweden, founder and president of Mentor International, who organizes the event yearly to raise awareness and funds for the foundation.
The ceremony was marked by a charity auction and a presentation of experiences by celebrities and young men and women who were guided by the foundation to quit drugs and improper conduct — the mission that has been carried out by the foundation for 25 years.
In her speech Princess Sora praised Queen Silvia’s vision and efforts, as the impact of Mentor International has reached more than 80 countries and helped more than 6 million children and teenagers with programs that contributed to empowering them, developing their talents and getting them off risky behaviors and drugs.

She called for the audience to inspire humanitarian responsibility and to contribute as much as they can to achieving “the important goal of reaching needy children for support and guidance.” She stressed that “each child and teenager deserves a chance to be successful.”
The ceremony was attended by ambassadors, consuls, US government officials, activists in charity work, businesswomen and celebrities from Washington, DC.

The ‘Silk Road’ initiative includes more than 60 countries in Asia, Europe and Africa, covering a population of 4.4 billion. (Photo/Supplied)
Arab News

  • The Kingdom is considered China’s primary economic partner in the region, with yearly trade worth $70 billion
Arab News

JEDDAH: A Saudi female student attracted more than 300 experts, specialists and others from 60 countries to her talk at the yearly International Youth Dialogue Forum, which began on Saturday.
The forum, in the Chinese capital Beijing, is being held as part of the “Silk Road” initiative, part of Saudi Vision 2030’s partnership with the Chinese government to revive historical trade routes for the modern era.
Miraz Ahmed Badris, a student at King Abdul Aziz University, spoke with the participants of the “Modern Culture for Young Saudi Women” forum, and shed light on the fast-moving changes and developments in young Saudi women’s ambitions, in line with Saudi Vision 2030.
She also highlighted the support of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s government of Saudi women, and how the “Silk Road” initiative would contribute to fulfilling these aspirations and desired goals.

Badris was invited by the Chinese government and the Academy of International Trade and Economic Cooperation for the “Silk Road” initiative in China, to be the only Arab and Saudi from the Middle East to express Arab women’s point of view. The “Silk Road” initiative includes more than 60 countries in Asia, Europe and Africa, covering a population of 4.4 billion, or 63 percent of the world population, with a combined economy of $21 trillion, or 29 percent of today’s global economy.
The Kingdom is considered China’s primary economic partner in the region, with yearly trade worth $70 billion.

