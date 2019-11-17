Princess Sora: Each child deserves a chance to be successful

WASHINGTON: The foundation Mentor International celebrated its 25th anniversary in a ceremony sponsored by its honorary ambassador Princess Sora bint Saud Al-Saud at the Swedish Embassy in Washington, DC. The ceremony was attended by Karin Olofsdotter, the Swedish ambassador, LaMont Wells, chairman at Mentor Foundation USA and her husband Prince Abdul Aziz bin Talal bin Abdul Aziz. The event also honored Princess Sora for her work in the past four years.

Princess Sora sponsored the ceremony on behalf of Queen Silvia of Sweden, founder and president of Mentor International, who organizes the event yearly to raise awareness and funds for the foundation.

The ceremony was marked by a charity auction and a presentation of experiences by celebrities and young men and women who were guided by the foundation to quit drugs and improper conduct — the mission that has been carried out by the foundation for 25 years.

In her speech Princess Sora praised Queen Silvia’s vision and efforts, as the impact of Mentor International has reached more than 80 countries and helped more than 6 million children and teenagers with programs that contributed to empowering them, developing their talents and getting them off risky behaviors and drugs.

She called for the audience to inspire humanitarian responsibility and to contribute as much as they can to achieving “the important goal of reaching needy children for support and guidance.” She stressed that “each child and teenager deserves a chance to be successful.”

The ceremony was attended by ambassadors, consuls, US government officials, activists in charity work, businesswomen and celebrities from Washington, DC.